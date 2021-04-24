DC Comics July 2021 Full Solicits And Solicitations

Over a week later than expected (thanks to Adam Philips at DC Comics being made redundant a couple of months ago), DC Comics' full July 2021 solicits and solicitations are up… you may also notice as well as being late, now that DC Comics is no longer part of the Diamond structure, they can play faster and looser with schedules, so a number of series are being retrosolicited with their first issues for June, such as Static: Season One #1 and The Conjuring #1 with #2 listed for July. This is the way of things going forwards.

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #1

Story by Tom Taylor

Art by John Timms

Covers by John Timms, Inhyuk Lee, Stephen Byrne, Jen Bartel.

Jonathan Kent has experienced a lot in his young life. He's traveled the galaxies with his Kryptonian grandfather and lived in the future with the Legion of Super-Heroes, who were intent on training him for the day his father, Clark Kent, could no longer be Superman. There is a hole in the Legion's history that prevents Jon from knowing exactly when that will happen, but all signs point to it being very soon. It's time for the son to wear the cape of his father and bear the symbol of hope that has told the world who Superman really is. Ushering in a whole new era for the House of El!

Also, "Tales of Metropolis" continues. Jimmy Olsen gathers his misfit heroes, including Ambush Bug and Gangbuster, to find out who the Projectress really is and why she set her sights on Bibbo!

32 pages, $3.99 (Variants, $4.99), availabe on July 13.

SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY #1

Story by Grant Morrison

Art by Mikel Janin

Covers by Mikel Jani­n, Bryan Hitch, Jen Bartel.

Sometimes even Superman finds a task almost impossible. Sometimes even the Last Son of Krypton needs to enlist help. Some tasks require methods and heroes that don't scream "Justice League." So Clark Kent, the Metropolis Marvel, seeks out Manchester Black, the most dastardly of rogues, to form an all-new Authority tasked with taking care of some business on the sly. Not only will Black know the right candidates for the team, but if Superman can make him behave himself and act in service of the greater good, then he'll prove literally anyone can be a hero! They'll have to move quickly, however, as the Ultra-Humanite forms his own team to take out the Man of Steel. This new limited series helps launch an all-new Superman status quo, setting up story elements that reverberate across both Action Comics and Superman: Son of Kal-El in the months to come.

40 pages, $4.99, available on July 20.

ACTION COMICS #1033

Story by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Becky Cloonan, and Michael W. Conrad.

Art by Daniel Sampere and Michael Avon Oeming.

Covers by Daniel Sampere, Julian Totino Tedesco, Jen Bartel.

Atlantis is under attack! Taking in the Warworld refugees also means taking possession of the deadly Warworld tech they brought with them, and holding that much power makes the undersea kingdom a threat to the rest of the world. Can Superman move fast enough to prevent all-out war? Doing so may mean taking the power into his own hands…Meanwhile, some of the escaped Warworld prisoners have found the Fortress of Solitude…and along with it, Lois Lane! In a second feature, Midnighter has gone deep into the Trojan compound and found a very unexpected guest whose path he crossed in Future State — none other than Mister Miracle!

40 pages, $4.99 (Variants, $5.99), available on July 27.

STATIC SEASON ONE #1

Story by Vita Ayala.

Layouts by Chriscross, finishes by Nikolas Draper-Ivey.

Covers by Khary Randolph,Shawn Martinbrough, Nikolas Draper-Ivey, Denys Cowan, Olivier Coipel.

At long last, the most famous face of the Milestone Universe is making his shocking return! Bullied nerd Virgil Hawkins wasn't the kind of kid you'd normally find on the streets at a protest– but like everyone else in the city of Dakota, he was fed up. Unfortunately, the first time he stood up to raise his voice, the world turned upside down. The experimental tear gas released that day left some of his classmates maimed or dead…but it left Virgil, and others, with stunning new abilities. Virgil has power inside him now — real power, the ability to channel and manipulate electromagnetic fields.

But there's anger burning inside him, too. What is he supposed to do about all of this? And first and foremost — what is he supposed to do about his bullies, now that they've got superpowers too?

A dynamic creative team of new comics voices and Milestone Media veterans join forces to open up a new chapter in the story of the most iconic Black teen superhero in comics history.

32 pages, $3.99 (Variants, $4.99), available on June 15.

STATIC SEASON ONE #2

Written By Vita Ayala.

Layouts By Chriscross.

Finishes By Nikolas Draper-Ivey.

Covers by Khary Randolph, Nikolas Draper-Ivey.

Virgil Hawkins learns that a secret identity is a tricky thing when his high school bully gets upgraded to his super-powered archnemesis! But if he thinks the fires of Hotstreak burn hot, then he definitely isn't ready for the white-hot anger of his parents, when they learn what he's brought to their front door…

32 pages, $3.99 (Variants, $4.99), available on July 20.

ICON & ROCKET SEASON ONE #1

Story by Reginald Hudlin.

Art by Doug Braithwaite.

Inks by Andrew Currie

Covers by Taurin Clarke, Darryl Banks, Doug Braithwaite, Reina Koyano.

Long ago, the stranded alien known as Arnus gave up hope of returning to his home planet. Tragically, he'd also realized that his adopted home of Earth was beyond saving. Content to waste away his long life in a human guise, Arnus was past caring…until the day a young woman named Raquel Ervin crashed into his life. Soon she'd convinced him to put his incredible power to work again as the heroic Icon…and to transform her into his sidekick, Rocket! But an innocent question on Rocket's part — "Why can't we do something about the drugs on my corner?" — quickly set a chain of events in motion leading to the pair becoming the most hunted beings on Earth…and they're not just being pursued by Earthlings, either!

Unleashing a tale of power and responsibility that will stretch from the boardrooms of corporate America to the jungles of South America and the depths of deep space! If you've ever thought there were certain things that a superhero story just couldn't do, it might be time to start thinking different…

32 pages, $3.99 (Variants, $4.99), available on July 27.

DC HORROR PRESENTS: THE CONJURING: THE LOVER #1

Story by David L. Johnson-McGoldrick, Rex Ogle.

Art by Garry Brown

2-page ad art by Dave Johnson.

Back-up story by Scott Snyder.

Back-up art by Denys Cowan.

Covers by Bill Sienkiewicz, Ryan Brown, Garry Brown.

The terrifying debut of the tie-in to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It begins here, with a story that's bursting at the seams with clues about the new film. Meet Jessica. Jessica just returned to her freshman year of college after winter break, bringing with her the anxieties of last semester's poor grades, the awkwardness of facing a boy she wishes she'd never slept with, and an undeniably unnerving feeling of being watched. She soon comes to realize that something evil made her its target, and it will not rest until it has her in its unholy grip. But why did this sinister presence set its sights on a seemingly normal college freshman? Read this nerve-racking tale, creepily crafted by Conjuring screenwriter David L. Johnson-McGoldrick and Rex Ogle with heart-stopping art from Garry Brown and chill-inducing covers by Bill Sienkiewicz, to find out!

32 pages, $3.99 (Variants, $4.99), available on June 4.

DC HORROR PRESENTS: THE CONJURING: THE LOVER #2

Story by David L. Johnson-McGoldrick and Rex Ogle

Art by Garry Brown

2-page Ad Art by Dave Johnson

Back-up story by Che Grayson.

Back-up art by Juan Ferreyra.

Covers by Bill Sienkiewiz, Ryan Brown.

Jessica's life begins to take a turn for the terrifying as she finds herself experiencing increasingly disturbing events at her college. Most troubling of all, she begins to suspect that the phenomena she's experiencing could have an unsettling origin — her own psyche. Plus, Che Grayson and Juan Ferreyra bring you another trip into the Warrens' haunted artifact room for a double dose of dread!

32 pages, $3.99 (Variants, $4.99), available on July 6.

SUICIDE SQUAD: GET JOKER! #1

Story by Brian Azzarello

Art by Alex Maleev, Matt Hollingsworth

Covers by Alex Maleev, Jorge Fornes.

Cover by Jorge Fornes.

A three-issue, oversize, Prestige plus format Suicide Squad series pitting Red Hood, Harley Quinn, Firefly, and more of DC's most villainous criminals against The Joker. When Task Force X's Amanda Waller sets her sights on Batman's greatest foe, she enlists the Dark Knight's former partner Jason Todd to track down the Clown Prince of Crime and put an end to his mad reign of terror.

48 pages, $6.99, available on August 3.

BATMAN/CATWOMAN SPECIAL #1

Story by Tom King

Art by John Paul Leon.

Cover by John Paul Leon.

Variant covers by Lee Weeks, Bill Sienkiewicz. variant

Cover by Bill Sienkiewicz.

Some great romances are destined to be. The Batman/Catwoman series shows readers the romance between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle as it changed over their lives, but what about their connections from before they became costumed adventurers? This special one-off issue, meticulously illustrated by John Paul Leon (Batman: Creature of the Night), traces the life of Selina Kyle from her earliest days to her entry into the criminal underworld, and reveals that Bruce was actually a presence in her life all along. Whether it was fate or coincidence, this story gives even more reasons why Selina and Bruce's connection is one of the most enduring love affairs in comics.

48 pages, $5.99, available on July 20.

BATMAN SECRET FILES: HUNTRESS #1

Story by Mariko Tamaki.

Art by David Lapham.

Covers by Irvin Rodriguez, Riccardo Ferderici.

Huntress returns in an all-new one-shot adventure! Gotham's Violet Vengeance lived through a lot in the last few weeks…including her brain being invaded by a violent parasite bent on sending her on a deadly slugfest bender. Not fun, amiright? Well, Helena Bertinelli is no one to mess with — and when the villainous Vile's parasite gives her the ability to see through the eyes of his victims? You best believe she's gonna track him down and pop an arrow in that slimeball. Look out, Batman, Huntress is on the prowl…

40 pages, $4.99 (Variants, $5.99), available on July 27.

BATMAN SECRET FILES: THE SIGNAL #1

Story by Tony Patrick

Art by Christian Duce

Covers by Ken Lashley, Cully Hamner.

The Signal comes back as Gotham City's daytime protector after his time with the Outsiders. But during his sabbatical from his hometown, everything about the city and the people closest to him changed. And the mystery of the White Market, a deadly source of weapons being trafficked into Gotham City that even Batman can't track down, will only push the Signal further away from everything he knows and into a brand-new world of danger.

40 pages, $4.99 (Variant, $5.99).

BLUE & GOLD #1

Story by Dan Jurgens

Art by Ryan Sook

Covers by Ryan Sook, Dave Johnson.

Desperate to regain the spotlight, Booster Gold looks to attract the public's (and Justice League's) attention the same way any washed-up, second-rate hero would — social media. The not-so-tech-savvy hero from the 25th century enlists the help of his best friend, Blue Beetle, who possesses both the money and the brains to help his old pal navigate the scary world of internet influencers. Watch out, evildoers, our heroes are live and online! Don't miss Dan Jurgens's triumphant return to Booster Gold with the help of all-star artist Ryan Sook (Legion of Super-Heroes), telling a tale filled with heart and maybe even redemption for DC's two favorite underdogs!

32 pages, $3.99 (Variant, $4.99), available on July 20.

JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY #1

Story by J.M. DeMatteis, James Tucker.

Art by Ethen Beavers.

Covers by Francis Manapul, Scott Hepburn.

From Justice League Unlimited producer James Tucker and series writer J.M. DeMatteis comes a new season starring the World's Greatest Heroes! There is a being wandering the universe searching for its true purpose, but what it finds out on the farthest edges of the cosmos will change not just our universe, but many! Meanwhile, the war for the throne of Apokolips arrives on Earth, and the true ruler will only be decided one way: Who can destroy the Justice League?

32 pages, $3.99 (Variant, $4.99), available on July 6.

SHAZAM! #1

Story by Tim Sheridan.

Art by Clayton Henry.

Covers by Clayton Henry, Gary Frank, Steve Lieber. Billy Batson came to Titans Academy looking for answers. Why was the rest of his adopted family cut off from the power of Shazam? Why are his own powers becoming increasingly unreliable? The answers send Billy on an outrageous adventure that'll not only change him but have an immense impact on the school and other students on Titans Island.

32 pages, $3.99 (Variants, $4.99), available on July 20.

BATMAN/FORTNITE: ZERO POINT HC

Story by Christos Gage.

Art by Reilly Brown, Christian Duce, Nelson Faro deCastro.

Cover by Mikel Janin.

When a crack splits the sky above Gotham City, Batman is pulled into a bizarre and unfamiliar world, with no memory of who he is or where he came from…

As he fights to recall his past and escape an endless loop of chaos and struggle, he'll come face to face for the first time with the likes of Renegade Raider, Fishstick, an Bandolierâ€"as well as others who seem impossibly familiar to him. While the World's Greatest Detective strives to make sense of this strange new world, he'll uncover the shocking truth about the Island, what lies beyond the Loop, and how everything is connected to the mysterious Zero Point.

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point uncovers secrets never before revealed in, the game or anywhere else! Every fan of Batman, Fortnite, stunning art ,and edge-of-your-seat excitement won't want to miss the Caped Crusader facing off against Fortnite champions on the Island, in a desperate attempt to save not only himself, but other familiar faces from the DCU…and perhaps the Multiverse itself!

This hardcover collection includes a bonus code unlocking seven DC-themed Fortnite digital items.

144 pages, $24.99, available on Sept. 7.

JOKER/HARLEY: CRIMINAL SANITY HC

Story by Kami Garcia

Art by Mico Suayan, Jason Badower, Mike Mayhew.

Cover by Francesco Mattina.

In Gotham City, heinous acts of violence occur daily. Harley Quinn, forensic psychiatrist and profiler, consults with the Gotham City Police Department on its worst cases. But one unsolved murder still haunts her — the night Harley discovered her roommate's body marked with the signature of a notorious serial killer known as The Joker.

Five years later, the case remains unsolved, as a new series of horrific killings begins. When the murders escalate and the meticulously constructed crime scenes become more elaborate, Harley's obsession with finding the depraved psychopath responsible leads her down a dangerous path. The past and the present finally collide, and Harley must decide how far she is willing to go 00 and how many lines she is willing to cross — to solve these cases once and for all.

Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity introduces readers to a Joker and Harley Quinn unlike any they've seen before, utilizing forensic psychiatry, behavior analysis, and psychological profiles to create a true-to-life take on these iconic characters that is more terrifying than any psychotic fantasy.

304 pages, $34.99, available on Sept. 7.

TEEN TITANS: BEAST BOY LOVES RAVEN

Story by Kami Garcia.

Art by Gabriel Picolo.

Cover by Gabriel Picolo.

Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo continue their Teen Titans series, and give readers the romantic meet-up we've all been waiting for!

It seems like years, but it's only been a few days since Raven Roth recovered her memories, trapped her demon father, Trigon, in her amulet, and had her heart broken for the first time. But she doesn't have time to worry about the past…she has to focus on finding a way to get rid of Trigon for good.

Garfield Logan still can't believe he has the power to transform into animals. But controlling his newfound abilities is difficult, and their unpredictable nature could have dangerous consequences. Knowing his parents kept this secret hidden from him only makes Gar feel more alone. He and Raven both seeking answers from the one person who seems to have them all figured out: Slade Wilson.

When their paths cross in Nashville, Raven and Gar can't help but feel a connection, despite the secrets they try to hide from each other. It will take a lot of trust and courage to overcome the wounds of their pasts. But can they find acceptance for the darkest parts of themselves? Or maybe even love?

208 pages, $16.99, available on Sept. 28.

UNEARTHED: A JESSICA CRUZ STORY

Story by Lilliam Rivera.

Art by Steph C.

Cover by Steph C.

Author Lilliam Rivera and artist Steph C. reimagine one of DC's greatest Green Lanterns, Jessica Cruz, to tell a story about immigration, family, and overcoming fear to inspire hope.

Jessica Cruz has done everything right. She's a dedicated student, popular among her classmates, and has a loving family that has done everything they can to give her a better life in the United States. Jessica usually worries for her undocumented parents, but her fears and anxiety escalate as a mayoral candidate with a strong anti-immigration stance runs for office. As the xenophobia in Coast City increases, Jessica begins to debate if it's worth staying in the U.S. or moving back to her home in Mexico. And despite her attempts to lean on her friends and family, she finds herself constantly visited by visions of Aztec gods, one pulling her toward hope and the other toward anger.

But when her father is detained by I.C.E., Jessica finds herself being pulled into an abyss of anxiety. Despit feeling helpless with her father, Jessica must find her way out of her fears and ultimately become a voice for her community.

208 pages, $16.99, available on Sept. 14.

WONDERFUL WOMEN OF THE WORLD

Story, art by various.

Cover by Nicola Scott.

A new anthology celebrating noteworthy women from around the world! Women change the world — they've been doing it for centuries. Author Laurie Halse Anderson gathers women and nonbinary writers and artists to reveal the women making our world better day by day. Real-world heroes from the fields of business, activism, science, and pop culture are making tough decisions every day, and DC Comics celebrates them here!

208 pages, $16.99, available on Sept. 28.

AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976 #10

Story by Scott Snyder.

Art by Rafael Albuquerque

Covers by Rafael Albuquerque Mateus Santolouco.

Art and cover by Rafael Albuquerque The sequel to American Vampire reaches its definitive conclusion! July 4, 1976. Exactly 51 years ago to the day, Skinner Sweet pulled Pearl Jones from certain death and committed her to eternal life as an American Vampire. Now, on America's bicentennial — after a half-century of fighting for and against one another — the two foils are united in a common cause, locked in an earthshaking showdown against the Beast for the fate of humankind. Parting words and lasting actions untangle the tense history between the surviving members of the VMS — and Skinner Sweet will either reclaim his coveted immortality or sacrifice his life in the final battle to secure a better future for his companions!

32 pages, $4.99, available on July 13.

BATMAN #110

Story by James Tynion IV.

Art by Jorge Jimenez. backup story

Back-up art by Ricardo Lopez Ortiz.

Covers by Jorge Jimenez, Jock, Riccardo Federici.

Main: Batman's bloody, no-holds-barred fight with Magistrate enforcer Peacekeeper-01 rages on in epic fashion! Simon Saint's master plan comes to fruition as his Magistrate program makes its move on Gotham City, and things are about to heat up! (Not in a good way!) Backup: The Instigator versus Ghost-Maker in a kung fu showdown! Need we say more?

40 pages, $4.99 (Variants, $5.99), available on July 6.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN #20

Story by Gene Luen Yang.

Ary by Ivan Reis, Danny Miki.

Covers by Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, Jenny Frison.

The Man of Steel and the Dark Knight need time to recover from their manic melee through the Archive of Worlds, but the heroes won't rest for long! Despite the efforts of new friends El Diablo and Alanna, Auteur.io, the cybernetic architect of these alternate realities, seems to have the upper hand! And to make matters worse, the Archive of Worlds unleashes its most horrific story ever put to magic-infused celluloid: the dark and twisted tale of that demon from the depths: Etrigan!

32 pages, $3.99 (Variant, $4.99), available on July 27.

BATMAN: REPTILIAN #2

Story by Garth Ennis.

Art by Liam Sharp.

Covers by Liam Sharp, Riccardo Federici.

Batman hits the streets in search of the creature terrorizing Gotham's underworld — and hits them hard. First stop is the lair of the Penguin, but Oswald Cobblepot is at death's door (which is better off than the beast left many of his cronies). The mangled rogue has no answers for Batman, but his bloodâ€"and the surprising secrets that it holds — will send the vigilante ever deeper into darkness…

32 pages, $3.99 (Variant, $4.99), available on July 27.

BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON TWO #2

Story by Alan Burnett, Paul Dini.

Art by Ty Templeton.

Coverx by Kris Anka, Max Dunbar.

Thanks to some magical help from Zatanna, Batman can now see Deadman. Joining forces, the Dark Knight and the death-defying specter hatch a plan to apprehend the treacherous Talon. But the mysterious assassin gets the upper hand and captures Hamilton Hill Jr.! Can Batman and Deadman track the regeneration formula components and find the sinister Court of Owls' secret passageways, or will Gotham finally fall under the Court's full control?!

32 pages, $3.99 (Variant, $4.99,) available on July 6.

BATMAN: THE DETECTIVE #4

Story by Tom Taylor.

Art by Andy Kubert, Sandra Hope, Danny Miki.

Covers by Andy Kubert.

Bruce Wayne is facing charges for the attempted murder of former mentor and teacher Henri Ducard and faces a grueling Interpol interrogation. Nothing is as it appears, however, as the Gotham expatriate charges into a lion's den of mystery and duplicity without the benefit of Batman's tools. Will the onetime Dark Knight escape unscathed?

32 pages, $3.99 (Variant, $4.99), available on July 13.

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #5

Stories by Chip Zdarsky, Matthew Rosenberg, Meghan Fitzmartin, Marguerite Bennett.

Art by Eddy Barrows, Marcus To, Ryan Benjamin, Belen Ortega, Sweeney Boo.

Covers by David Finch, Tyler Kirkham, Mimi Yoon.

Red Hood: Meet Cheer, the villain behind the insidious Cheerdrops altering the citizens of Gotham. When confronted with a man responsible for taking the lives of so many, including Tyler, the kid Jason Todd swore to protect, will Red Hood be able to stop himself from taking vengeance for a whole city? Grifter: Through four chapters of blood, bullets, and Batman, the true reason for Cole Cash emerging in Gotham City reveals itself at last…but it's not what you think!

Tim Drake: Tim is determined to find his friend Bernard, who was taken by a Chaos Monster before his very eyes. But this case is different from any Tim has taken on before, and the cracks are starting to show.

Batgirls: Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown are just two teenagers breaking into Wayne Manor so they can play some video games. But when Oracle gives them a mission, the Batgirls suit up and head to an abandoned arcade to investigate.

64 pages, $7.99, available on July 13.

CATWOMAN #33

Story by: Ram V.

Art by: Fernando Blanco.

Covers by: Yanick Paquette, Jenny Frison.

Selina has worked hard to establish herself as the queen of Alleytown. But in response to Catwoman saving Poison Ivy from extermination at the hands of Saint Industries, Simon Saint has sent in the early stages of a totalitarian force that has left her kingdom shuttered. Catwoman has seen a man take his own life to avoid the consequences of crossing Saint Industries, so she knows there is no telling what they have in store for her and her gang of strays. And to make matters worse, Alleytown's eerily quiet and empty streets now set the stage for the long-awaited confrontation between Catwoman and Father Valley!

32 pages, $3.99 (Variant, $4.99), available on July 20.

CHALLENGE OF THE SUPER SONS #4

Story by: Peter J. Tomasi

Art by: Max Raynor

Covers by: Simone Di Meo, Nick Bradshaw.

A specter from Superman's and Batman's sons' adventure in the past comes searching for them in the present, courtesy of the immortal Vandal Savage! Can the Super Sons defeat the age-old villain before he deals a killing blow to their friend Rora? Plus, Jon and Damian rush to save yet another Justice Leaguer from the death foretold to them upon the dreaded Doom Scroll, but the Super Sons may be too late, as it seems Cyborg has already fallen victim to an attack courtesy of Grid! But remember, if Cyborg finds out the boys saved him, the Doom Scroll's curse will take the life of an innocent.

32 pages, $3.99 (Variant, $4.99), available on July 13.

CHECKMATE #2

Written by: Brian Michael Bendis.

Art by: Alex Maleev.

Covers by: Alex Maleev, Matt Taylor.

The heroes network — the secret technology that connects the Batcave, the Hall of Justice, and Superman's Fortress of Solitudeâ – holds all the secrets of the DC Universe. The growing evil called Leviathan is trying to get it…and Checkmate are the only people standing in the way. All this and Leviathan versus Talia al Ghul in a fight to the finish, not to mention someone has kidnapped Lois Lane! And you never, ever, ever kidnap Lois Lane. Plus: Who is the Daemon Rose? This story ties directly into the events of Justice League!

32 pages, $3.99 (Variant, $4.99), available on July 27.

CRIME SYNDICATE #5

Story by Andy Schmidt.

Art by Kieran McKeon, Bryan Hitch, Dexter Vines.

Covers by: Howard Porter, Francis Manapul.

The Crime Syndicate crosses the line for the last time…and Alexander Luthor demands justice! Earth-3's Luthor, Savanna, Venus, Power Tower, Red Hood, Lonar, and Thaal Sinestro band together to form the Legion of Justice and defend their world at all costs. Will the looming threat of the Legion stand in the way of Owlman, Superwoman, and Ultraman's quest for global takeover? It all builds to a cliffhanger that will leave you on the edge of your seat! Question of the month: Who is Luthor's secret weapon? Also, in this issue's backup, witness the origin story of Johnny Quick, illustrated by Bryan Hitch.

32 pages, $3.99 (Variant, $4.99), available on July 6.

CRUSH & LOBO #2

Story by Mariko Tamaki.

Art by: Amancay Nahuelpan.

Covers by: Amanda Conner, Dan Mora.

If there's anything Crush knows, it's that traveling through space is a great time to load up on coffee, catch up on murder podcasts, and definitely not get sucked into a spiral of depression while reflecting on your meet-cute with the ex-girlfriend who just dumped you. When Crush's trusty travel mug runs dry, a pit stop for caffeine puts Lobo's daughter face to face with an old enemy whose vicious revenge could put an end to her journey — when it's only just barely begun! Tick tock, Crush…your father's waiting.

32 pages, $3.99, (Variant, $4.99), available on July 6.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1039

Story by: Mariko Tamaki.

Art by: Viktor Bogdanovic.

Backup story, art by: Tristan Jones.

Covers by: Dan Mora, Lee Bermejo.

Looks like someone brought a batarang to a bazooka fight! As the explosive battle royal between Batman and Mr. Worth roars to a climax, Huntress is on the trail of the other major threat plaguing Gotham City: violence parasite Vile! By the end of this battle, one character will be dead, one avenged, and even more holding on for dear life! This issue leads directly into the Batman Secret Files: Huntress special!

Plus: In The Vile Truth, catch a glimpse into the secret origin of Detective Comics break-out villain Vile through the lens of writer/artist Tristan Jones!

40 pages, $4.99, (Variant, $5.99), available on Jly 13.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1040

Story by: Mariko Tamaki.

Art by: Dan Mora.

Backup story written by: Dan Watters.

Back-up art by: Kyle Hotz.

Covers by: Dan Mora, Lee Bermejo.

When the cops brought Bruce Wayne in for questioning last month, a giant money-man with a bazooka and a mustache for days blew the place up. So what's that mean for Gotham's ex-favorite son? Well, it means Bruce Wayne has to spend a weekend in lockup! Can Batman's alter ego go the weekend without getting stabbed? (I suppose to be fair, he's stabbed on the reg as Batman anyway…)

PLUS: A major Batman villain meets his death in a story that will rock the world of Gotham City in a monstrous way! The Night [REDACTED] Was Killed.

40 pages, $4.99 (Variant, $5.99), available on July 27.

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #3

Story by: Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver.

Art by: Giannis Milonogiannis.

Covers by: Simone Di Meo, Rose Beach.

Red Hood comes mask to mask with Gotham's most wanted, the Next Batman, as the future of the Bat-Family continues! It's a deadly showdown made worse by the horde of psychopathic criminals who want to kill them both! And finally, the new Gotham villain Warmonger reveals himself!

32 pages, $3.99, (Variant, $4.99), available on July 13.

GREEN LANTERN #4

Story by Geoffrey Thorne.

Art by Tom Raney, Marco Santucci

Covers by Bernard Chang, Bryan Hitch.

Improve. Adapt. Overcome. The same lessons John Stewart learned in the Marine Corps help him begin his quest to find the other lost Lanterns in the dark sectors of space. Meanwhile, back on Oa, one of the Corps' newest members, Jo Mullein, alongside Young Justice's Teen Lantern and Simon Baz, tends to the wounded and investigates who or what caused the source of all Green Lanterns' power to go nuclear and wipe out the Corps.

40 pages, $4.88, (Variant, $5.99), available on July 6.

HARLEY QUINN #5

Story by: Stephanie Phillips

Art by: Riley Rossmo

Covers by: Riley Rossmo, Derrick Chew.

Did I miss something, or is there another new creep in a funny costume tryin' to take over Gotham? Villains in this city are like that multiheaded hydra monster: blow a few up in Arkham Asylum, and 50 more pop up in ridiculous costumes thinkin' they're worthy of one of those fancy character variant covers. And here I thought bustin' outta Hugo Strange's new headquarters and savin' the clowns was gonna be my biggest problem today.

32 pages, $3.99 (Variant, $4.99), available on July 27.

INFINITE FRONTIER #2

Story by Joshua Williamson.

Art by Xermanico.

Covers by Mitch Gerads, Bryan Hitch.

What secrets and changes lurk inside the newly expanded Multiverse? The devious Director Bones of the D.E.O. re-forms a ragtag team to keep the new worlds at bay, but was highly skilled agent Cameron Chase recruited because the director needs her help, or because he wants a patsy when things go south? Meanwhile, Alan Scott, the original Green Lantern, takes drastic measures to find his missing daughter. Someone has kidnapped Jade, and Alan's going to find out why and bring her home. Plus, the resurrection of Roy Harper gives the former Teen Titan some unexpected and unpredictable new powers.

40 pages, $4.99, (Variant, $5.99), available on July 13.

INFINITE FRONTIER #3

Story by Joshua Williamson.

Art by Xermanico.

Covers by Mitch Gerads, Bryan Hitch.

Barry Allen's history with the Psycho-Pirate isn't pleasant. The Flash encountered this mind-bending villain all the way back in the original Crisis on Infinite Earths, and it did not end well for the Scarlet Speedster. For the first time since his death and rebirth, Barry runs afoul of this foe – hopefully it will go better this time around! That is, if the even bigger villain behind the Pirate stays out of the fray, or if President Superman of Justice Incarnate sticks around to help win the day.

40 pages, $4.99, (Variant, $5.99), available on July 27.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #64

Story by Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V.

Art by Steve Pugh, Sumit Kumar.

Covers by David Marquez, Jason Howard.

Introducing…the United! This all-new all-star group of alien warriors represents all voices in the newly formed United Planets. A galactic Justice League, if you will. The first Legion of Super-Heroes? Sort of. The United comes to the new Justice League for help because the biggest threat to the universe is on the loose, and all roads lead to…Superman. All this, and Aquaman has some surprising news. This big, bold, universe-spanning story serves as a perfect hopping-on point for fans curious where their favorite DC heroes go next!

Plus: While the Justice League Dark regroups after hitting the books (literally), all eyes turn toward Gotham, where Merlin's followers gather to protect a mysterious weapon. Now it'll take not one knight but two to infiltrate the cult and save reality. Batman guest-stars as the Eternal Knight's new squire in this action-packed tale!

40 pages, $4.99 (Variant, $5.99), available on July 6.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #65

Story by Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V.

Art by Steve Pugh, Sumit Kumar

Covers by David Marquez, David Talaski.

The Justice League heads to deep space, on the trail of the most dangerous new criminal in all the galaxy. The biggest threat to the United Planets is on the loose, and no one in the cosmos is safe. Meanwhile, on Earth, Checkmate breaks into the Hall of Justice looking for clues to Black Canary's secret affiliation. What secret affiliation, you ask? It's a secret, duh! All this, and Black Adam declares himself leader of the League.

Plus, as the Justice League Dark plans their next move, Batman makes his in Gotham. An ally from Etrigan's past holds the key to saving the present, but to retrieve it, the League and the Eternal Knights must venture deep into his twisted dreams. Little do they know, Randu Singh's mind is a maze that they could end up trapped in for good!

40 pages, $4.99 (Variant, $5.99), available on July 20.

JUSTICE LEAGUE: LAST RIDE #3

Story by Chip Zdarsky.

Art by Miguel Mendonca.

Covers by Darick Robertson, Riccardo Federici.

Apokolips: once the fiery terror of the Multiverse, now a lifeless husk filled with ghosts and dark secrets. Will the planet formerly ruled by Darkseid help the Justice League…or destroy it?

32 pages, $3.99 (Variant, $4.99), available on July 13.

LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT #3

Story/art by: Darick Robertson.

Covers by: Darick Robertson, Diego Rodriguez, Jorge Molina, Riccardo Federici.

"Bad Night, Good Knight" draws to its epic conclusion! Time runs out, and Riddler's new partner, Quiz, captures Batman. The Dark Knight must make a deal with this deadly duo to escape and stop the mysterious gas-masked salesman disrupting the Gotham underground from selling to one of the city's most dangerous villains…the Scarecrow!

32 pages, $3.99 (Variants, $4.99), available on July 20.

MISTER MIRACLE: THE SOURCE OF FREEDOM #3

Story by Brandon Easton.

Art by Fico Ossio.

Covers by Yanick Paquette, Tauirn Clarke.

After experiencing the mysterious effects of Thaddeus Brown's ashes, Shilo uses his newfound abilities to dig into the origin of N'Vir Free and her powerful minions known as the Core. But the Miracle mantle bears many secrets and leads Shilo and his allies to new faces. But are they loyal to the Free name? The deadly truth Shilo uncovers could spell catastrophe for the galaxy and forever destroy the legacy of Mister Miracle.

32 pages, $3.99 (Variant, $4.99), available on July 27.

NIGHTWING #82

Written by: Tom Taylor.

Art/cover by: Bruno Redondo

Covers by: Bruno Redondo, Jamal Campbell.

Melinda Zucco's connection to the man who killed Dick Grayson's parents wasn't a surprise to the BlÃ¼dhaven hero, but what the former Robin discovers about Melinda's ties to the Flying Graysons leaves the usually upbeat detective speechless.

32 pages, $3.99, available on July 20.

ROBIN #4

Story by: Joshua Williamson.

Art by: Jorge Corona.

Covers by: Gleb Melnikov, Francis Manapul.

Damian Wayne versus his grandfather, the immortal Ra's al Ghul! For years, Batman's son avoided learning the ways of the Demon from Ra's, but now that training may be exactly what Robin needs to win the League of Lazarus tournament. Plus, Ravager follows the mysterious Respawn into the secrets of Lazarus Island!.

32 pages, $3.99 (Variant, $4.99), available on July 27

RORSCHACH #10

Story by Tom King.

Art by Jorge Fornes.

Cover by Jorge Fornes.

Who would have benefited from the assassination of a presidential candidate? Rorschach and Laura didn't operate in a vacuum. Their actions touched a lot of different people. In his continued efforts to unravel how the pair got from their stark beginnings to almost killing Governor Turley and derailing an election, the detective on the case starts to look at what other law enforcement agencies have uncovered, and any potential links back to the Oval Office. To do that, it's time to relive the crime that almost was. Things are heating up as this miniseries set in the Watchmen universe nears its conclusion!

32 pages, $4.99, available on July 13.

RWBY/JUSTICE LEAGUE #4

Story by: Marguerite Bennett.

Art by: Aneke.

Covers by: Mirka Andolfo, Simone Di Meo.

While searching the harbor, Blake, Yang, and Clark Kent come face to face with a trident-wielding boy who can command sea life. But is this princely boy the one taking control of people all over Remnant? And what is his mysterious connection to Clark? Later, the gang comes back together, but each team was unsuccessful in cracking the mystery surrounding the missing huntsmen. As they discuss their findings, Team RWBY is ambushed by their brainwashed friends! They'll need a savior from above in order to surmount these odds!

32 pages, $3.99 (Variant, $4.99), available on July 27.

SENSATIONAL WONDER WOMAN #5

Story by: Amy Chu

Art by: Maria Laura Sanapo.

Covers by: Marco Santucci, Dike Ruan.

Katie, a spirited 98-year-old woman, has escaped her nursing home. As her caregivers track her down, Katie recounts her World War II adventures with Wonder Woman.

32 pages, $3.99 (Variant, $4.99), available on July 6.

STRANGE ADVENTURES #11

Story by Tom King,

Art by Mitch Gerads, Evan "Doc" Shaner.

Covers by Mitch Gerads, Evan "Doc" Doc Shaner.

Adam Strange may save the world, but can he save his marriage? There are things that happened in the original war with the marauding Pykkts that Adam never told his wife, Alanna, and she wants answers now. Adding fuel to the fire is the possibility that he didn't just deceive her, but entire galactic civilizations, in his quest for victory — which raises the question: How much has been true in the stories he's told Earth to mobilize its greatest heroes against an invasion right here at home? This is the big one before the finale. Massive secrets are revealed, as two timelines rush toward a collision.

40 pages, $4.99, available on July 27.

SUICIDE SQUAD #5

Story by Robbie Thompson.

Art by Dexter Soy.

Covers by Eduardo Pansica, Gerald Parel.

After the disastrous mission to Titans Academy and an ill-fated confrontation with Red X, Task Force X looks into the Multiverse for its next recruits under Amanda Waller. Assigned to investigate the status of Earth-3, the team's field leader, Peacemaker, begins to question what Waller plans to do with her ultimate Suicide Squad, as the deadly Bloodsport takes charge.

32 pages, $3.99, available on July 6.

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW #2

Story by Tom King.

Art by Bilquis Evely.

Covers by Bilquis Evely, Lee Weeks.

After the shocking conclusion of last issue, Supergirl and her new friend Ruthye find themselves stranded with no way to pursue Krem, the murderous kingsagent. Each moment this fugitive roams free, the more beings become dangerously close to dying by his hand. There is no time to lose, so our heroes must now travel across the universe the old-fashioned way…by cosmic bus! Little do they know, their journey will be a dark one filled with terrors that not even the Maid of Might is prepared to face! Can Kara Zor-El lie low long enough to ensure their safe passage?

32 pages, $4.99, available on July 20.

SUPERMAN RED & BLUE #5

Stories by Judd Winick, G. Willow Wilson, Brandon Thomas, Mark Buckingham, Daniel Warren Johnson.

Art by Ibrahim Moustafa, Valentine De Landro, Berat Pekmezci, Mark Buckingam, Daniel Warren Johnson.

Covers by Amanda Conner, Art Adams, Miguel Mercado.

There's no dog in the Multiverse quite like Superman's real best friend, Krypto! Join us this month for an epic retelling of Superman's canine companion's origin story, along with four additional tales about the Man of Steel, including one that proves that even in his secret identity Clark Kent is just as super. While Superman is known for his larger-than-life heroism, in this issue we tell the story of a delicate infant rocketed through the unforgiving universe! Also, meet for the first time the man rescued by Superman more often than anyone else in the Multiverse. And follow Pa Kent as he learns what it really means to be the father of a superhero. You won't want to miss the penultimate issue of this star-studded anthology celebrating the Man of Steel!

40 pages, $5.99, available on July 20.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #5

Story by Tim Sheridan.

Art by Steve Lieber.

Covers by Rafa Sandoval, Philip Tan.

After launching their own investigation into the identity of Red X, Gotham City expatriates and new Titans Academy students Bratgirl, Chupacabra, and Megabat come face to face with the mysterious figure in the flesh. With the tables turned, this Bat Pack of kids must reveal their own secret origins to their masked captor!

32 pages, $3.99 (Variant, $4.00), available on July 27.

THE DREAMING: WAKING HOURS #12

Written by G. Willow WIlson.

Art by Nick Robles.

Cover by Marguerite Sauvage.

The future of the realm of Faerie lands in Heather After's hands — and Heather's not exactly known for her sound judgment. But if she doesn't use her power wisely, she could call down the wrath of the Dream Lord himself — and send her closest confidant, the escaped nightmare Ruin, back into eternal imprisonment…or far, far worse! Will Ruin be unmade before ever knowing the true love he condemned himself to mortality for? Perhaps he just gets what everybody gets — a lifetime. But it's looking awfully short…

32 pages, $3.99, available on July 20.

THE FLASH #772

Story by Jeremy Adams

Art by Will Conrad

Covers by Brandon Peterson, Brett Booth.

Leaving past mistakes behind and racing into the future, Wally West returns as Central City's Scarlet Speedster! Now reunited with his wife, Linda, and their two children, the former Kid Flash begins a new chapter in his life. But Wally quickly remembers that saving lives and fighting super-villains may make him a hero, but they don't pay the bills. Luckily, an old friend may have just the right job for this blue-collar champion.

32 pages, $3.99 ($4.99 variant), available on July 20.

THE JOKER #5

Story by: James Tynion IVl Matthew Rosenberg

Art by: Francesco Francavilla backup

Back-up story by: James Tynion IV, Sam Johns backup

Back-up art by: Sweeney Boo.

Covers by: Guillem March, Kaare Andrews, Sean Phillips, Riccardo Federci.

The never-before-seen tale of The Joker's first night in Arkham Asylum is finally revealed! When a lunatic in a clown suit tries to poison Gotham City's reservoir and is placed in Arkham Asylum before his trial, Detective Jim Gordon realizes something's different about this new inmate that could forever change the future of Gotham. Backup: Artist Sweeney Boo joins the series as things get worse and worse for Punchline and Bluebird. Punchline's prison war against the Queen of Spades escalates, and no prisoner at Blackgate Penitentiary will be exempt from choosing sides. And after barely escaping death at the hands of Punchline's former accomplice, will Bluebird have the will to continue her investigation and find the mysterious woman from Punchline's past who has the answers she's looking for?

40 pages, $4.88 (Variant, $5.99), available on July 13.

THE NEXT BATMAN: SECOND SON #4

Story by: John Ridley

Art by: Travel Foreman, Norm Rapmund, and Le Beau Underwood

Covers by: Jorge Molina, Rachta Lin. variant

While gathering evidence against the criminal Arkadine, Jace Fox has a brutal showdown with assassin Eabha O'Roark. The shocking arrival of Katana could turn the tables…but for whom? Plus, tensions in the GCPD run high as Mayor Nakano's anti-mask policies divide the force, and Lucius Fox must decide if he wants to be a part of the Magistrate program. And prepare for a blockbuster ending! variant

40 pages, $4.99 (Variant, $5.99), available on July 6.

THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #2

Story by James Tynion IV.

Art by Ãlvaro MartÃ­nez Bueno.

Covers by Ãlvaro MartÃ­nez Bueno, Anand Radhakrishnan.

After the life-changing events of the previous issue, the guests at the nice house on the lake must decide their next steps — but there's not exactly perfect agreement about the situation. Who among them is ready to walk out the door? And who is content to simply…float?

32 pages, $3.99 (Variant, $4.99), available on July 6.

THE OTHER HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #5

Story by: John Ridley.

Art by: Giuseppe Camuncoli, Andrea Cucchi.

Covers by: Giuseppe Camuncoli, Marco Mastrazzo, Jamal Campbell. variant

Cover by Jamal Campbell

Being a superhero runs in Anissa Pierce's family. It's been a part of her life in one way or another since her father, Jefferson Pierce, first started to fight crime as Black Lightning. Despite what her parents tell her, despite what the world tells her, Anissa knows that she has the same calling as her father. But as Anissa takes on the mantle of Thunder, she must grapple with a very different world than the one that her father first patrolled.

48 pages, $6.99, available on July 27.

THE SWAMP THING #5

Story by Ram V

Art by John McCrea

Covers by Mike Perkins, Brian Bolland.

Newly armed with the knowledge and powers he gained from the Green and yet lonelier than ever, Levi Kamei is pulled once more into service as the Avatar of the Green is summoned by primal forces to the city of London, where old ideas lie buried, slowly leaching into the reality above. The scars of old wars and the dangers of past ideologies resurface as the Swamp Thing must team up with an old trench-coated acquaintance and his new protÃ©gÃ© to save the present from the atrocities of our past.

32 pages, $3.99 (Variant, $4.99), available on July 6.

TRUTH & JUSTICE #6

Story by: Andrew Aydin.

Art by: Juni Ba.

Covers by: Juni Ba, Damion Scott.

It's Damian Wayne's birthday, and the Bat-Family throws him a surprise party in the Batcave! But it seems someone has other plans, as a pair of ancient Hittite deities crash the party! Robin's battle with Tarhun and Arinitti takes him on a wild ride all the way to Budapest, ultimately leading him to his grandfather, Ra's al Ghul. As Batman wages a battle to rescue his son, Damian is left to ponder a life-altering question: choose immortality and stand at his grandfather's side, or choose mortality and continue on his path alongside his father.

40 pages, $4.99, available on July 20.

WONDER GIRL #3

Story by Joelle Jones.

Art by Joelle Jones.

Covers by Joelle Jones, Matteo Scalera.

Let the training commence! Now crowned Hera's champion, Yara needs to start acting like one. Enter Eros, the goddess's favorite grandson and the god of love. Can Yara resist his charms long enough to master her unpredictable new powers? All the gods are watching…are you?

32 pages, $3.99 (Variant, $4.99), available on July 20.

WONDER WOMAN #775

Story by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire.

Art by Andy MacDonald, Paulina Ganucheau.

Coverx by Travis Moore, Becky Cloonan.

Welcome to the Graveyard of Gods, Wonder Woman…the Keeper of the Grounds anticipates your arrival! Many enter these hallowed grounds of the DCU, but none return to the world of the living. So how is Diana supposed to save herself, let alone a whole pantheon of gods? With her weapons rendered useless, she'll have to find the key to victory within! Plus, in a seemingly happier time, Young Diana emerges from her readings just in time to discover that Clio has been possessed by the very texts they wished to save! How could the pursuit of knowledge become something so twisted? Find out as our young hero battles for her life against her former teacher!

49 pages, $4.99 (Variant, $5.99), available on July 13.

WONDER WOMAN #776

Story by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire.

Art by Jill Thompson, Paulina Ganucheau

Covers by Travis Moore, Becky Cloonan.

They may look innocent, but the faeries of Elfhame have it in for Wonder Woman! What did Diana do to incur their wrath? Well, it may have something to do with the Roman god who has turned the Sphere of the Gods upside down in pursuit of power. Someone must pay for the damage they've caused, and Ratatosk could be the first if Diana doesn't find him in time! Back on Themyscira, in the days of Diana's youth, the missing historical texts are close to being completed, but at what cost? Is knowledge of the Amazons' past worth all this trouble? Find out as the culprit behind it all reveals themselves and shares a truth that will change Diana's childhood forever!

40 pages, $4.99, (Variant, $5.99), available on July 27.

WONDER WOMAN BLACK & GOLD #2

Stories by Mariko Tamaki, Che Grayson, Tillie Walden, Stephanie Williams, Rachel Smythe.

Art by Jamie McKelvie, Corin Howell, Tillie Walden, Ashley A. Woods, Rachel Smythe

Covers by Terry Dodson, Joshua Middleton, David Mack.

This new, visually stunning, and all-star-packed celebration of Wonder Woman continues! Some of comics' greatest storytellers present five beautifully bombastic tales that take Diana all over the DC Universe. First stop…the very depths of hell! Both friend and foe come along for the ride of a lifetime with guest appearances by Steve Trevor, Nubia, and the First Born. The issue concludes with a journey to a place never seen before — Wonder Woman's dreams — as the celebration of her 80th anniversary continues!

40 pages, $5.99, available on July 27.

LOONEY TUNES #261

Story by Ivan Cohen.

Art by Walter Carzon, Horacio Ottolini.

Cover by Walter Carzon.

Messenger Elmer Fudd must deliver an important package to Taz, or he's going to lose his job. But Taz doesn't trust anyone knocking on his door, so this is going to be no easy task. And if Elmer is successful, will he still be in one piece?

32 pages, $2.99, available on July 20.

MAD MAGAZINE #21

Story, art by The Usual Gang of Idiots.

Don't throw in the towel…we're bringing you our "A" game! (as in Alfred E. Neuman!) For MAD #21, the Usual Gang of Idiots overcame a ton of adversity and charged through the archive to round up so many athletic-supportive MAD classics it could fill Fenway Park! Score big with hit parodies like the Karocky Kid, All the Right Movements, and Raving Bully. Sergio AragonÃ©s takes a MAD Look at Baseball AND Basketball. Dave Berg hits a home run with the best ofâ€¯the Lighter Side of Sports. Even team Black Spy and Team White Spy get into the game! And finally, slide into first with a winning new Fold-Inâ€¯by writer/artist Johnny Sampson. It's time to take one for the team…heck, why just one? Take fifteen copies, so they don't have to share!

56 pages, $5.99, available on August 3.

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #4

Story by: Ivan Cohen

Art and cover by: Dario Brizuela

One or two monster masks might just mean there's a smuggler or crooked real estate developer in town. But when Gotham City is terrorized by an army of thugs in monster masks, it can only mean one thing: a citywide crime spree by Black Mask and his gang, the False Face Society! With Batman mysteriously missing, and Nightwing and Batgirl up against a horde of crooked creatures, it's lucky that the heroes have help from Scooby and the gang. After all, who has more experience in pulling the masks off bad guys?

32 pages, $2.99, available on July 13.

ABSOLUTE FOURTH WORLD BY JACK KIRBY VOL. 2

Story by Jack Kirby.

Pencils by Jack Kirby, inks by Mike Royer, others/

Cover and slipcase by Rian Hughes with spot art by Jack Kirby.

In the 1970s, after decades shaping the Marvel Universe, Jack "the King" Kirby made a much-publicized move to DC Comics, where he was given full creative freedom to build something unprecedented: A sweeping multi-series saga featuring new worlds, instantly iconic new characters, and rich new mythologies that he called "the Fourth World." Rediscover the worlds of Apokolips and New Genesis in this large-scale reprint of Kirby's grand opus!

This second of two Absolute volumes collects Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen #146-148, The Forever People #7-11, The New Gods #7-11, Mister Miracle #7-18, Jack Kirby's New Gods (Reprint Series) #6, DC Graphic Novel #4: The Hunger Dogs, and Jack Kirby's lost tale "On the Road to Armagetto" (published at full size for the first time ever), along with a brand-new foreword by Tom Scioli, a gallery of Kirby pencils, never-before-collected essays from Kirby and Mark Evanier, and more!

824 pages, $150, available on Dec. 14.

AQUAMAN: 80 YEARS OF THE KING OF THE SEVEN SEAS THE DELUXE EDITION

Story by Mort Weisinger, Paul Levitz, Paul Kupperberg, Peter David, Jeph Loeb, G. Willow Wilson, Geoff Johns, others. pencils by Paul Norris, Ramona Fradon, Nick Cardy, Patrick Gleason, Joshua Middleton, Ivan Reis, others.

Cover by Jim Lee.

DC celebrates the 80-year history of the King of the Seven Seas, Aquaman! This new hardcover includes Aquaman's most memorable appearances, from his 1940s debut in the pages of More Fun Comics #73 to recent classics from top creators including Geoff Johns and more! Discover the stories that shaped the hero of the seas! Collects stories from More Fun Comics #73; Adventure Comics #120, #137, #232, #266, #269, #437, #475; Aquaman (1962) #11, #35, #46, #62; Aquaman (1986) #1; Legend of Aquaman Special #1; Aquaman (1994) #0, #37; Aquaman (2002) #17; Aquaman (2011) #1; Aquaman (2016) #25; JLA: Our Worlds at War #1; and Outsiders: Five of a Kind — Metamorpho/Aquaman #1, plus essays from former Aquaman editors and writers and a new cover from Jim Lee.

440 pages, $29.99, available on Sept. 28.

BATMAN ADVENTURES: CAT GOT YOUR TONGUE?

Story, art by various.

Cover by Darwyn Cooke.

Batman Adventures: Cat Got Your Tongue? collects some of Batman and Catwoman's most iconic moments! Whether she's taking revenge on her enemies or stealing right out of someone else's clutches, Catwoman is always surprising Gotham…especially Batman. Collects Adventures in the DC Universe #2, #19; Batman: Gotham Adventures #4, #24, #50; and Batman Adventures #10.

144 pages, $9.99, available on August 31.

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD THE BRONZE AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 3

Story by Mike W. Barr, Gerry Conway, Alan Brennert, others.

Art by Jim Aparo, Carmine Infantino, Dick Giordano, Jose Luis GarcÃ­a-Lppez, others.

Cover by Karl Kerschl.

Back in the '70s, The Brave and the Bold paired Batman with a wild array of partners. Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Adam Strange, Sgt. Rock, Black Lightning, and the Metal Men, among many more, showed up to take their turns in the spotlight. The success of these comics was due in large part to the contributions of writer Bob Haney and artist Jim Aparo. Both men used their considerable skills to bring readers an extraordinary new adventure every issue.

Upon Haney's exit from the series, Aparo was joined by such celebrated writers as Mike W. Barr, Gerry Conway, Alan Brennert, and more. Legendary artists such as Carmine Infantino, Dick Giordano, JosÃ© Luis GarcÃ­a-LÃ³pez, Dave Cockrum, and Dave Gibbons would also grace the series before its end. Without question, these Batman team-up stories are the most essential, nail-biting thrillers DC Comics published during the Bronze Age.

Batman: The Brave and the Bold — The Bronze Age Omnibus Vol. 3 collects the Dark Knight's team-up adventures from The Brave and the Bold #157-200 and includes a brand-new foreword by writer Scott Beatty, along with nearly a dozen never-before-collected, meticulously restored stories.

004 pages, $99.99, available on Sept. 7.

BATMAN: THE COURT OF OWLS DELUXE EDITION

Story by Scott Snyder.

Art by Greg Capullo, Jonathan Glapion.

Cover by Greg Capullo.

After remaining hidden for years, a secret organization known as the Court of Owls suddenly surfaces in Gotham City. But why? As Batman begins to unravel the deadly mystery, he discovers a conspiracy going back to his youth and beyond to the origins of the city he's sworn to protect. Could the Court of Owls, which he once thought to be nothing more than an urban myth, actually be behind the never-ending crime and corruption in Gotham? Or is Bruce Wayne losing his grip on sanity and falling prey to the pressures of being Batman? A brooding tale of shadow societies and long-forgotten family secrets. Collects the saga from Batman #1-11 in deluxe hardcover with behind-the-scenes extras!

368 pages, $34.99, available on Sept. 14.

BATMAN: ZERO YEAR

Story by Scott Snyder.

Art by Greg Capullo and Danny Miki.

Cover by Greg Capullo.

Author Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo delve into Bruce Wayne's past and reveal his journey to becoming Batman. Batman: Zero Year features secret moments from Bruce's training abroad, run-ins with aspiring district attorney Harvey Dent, and how Bruce learned to work with his new ally, Lieutenant Jim Gordon.

This collection spins into total darkness as the Riddler stirs up chaos in Gotham City in the Secret City, Dark City, and Savage City arcs.

What corners of Batman's past will be revealed? And how will they impact his very near future? Unravel the mysteries set forth by the Riddler and join the madness as Batman gets closer to the endgame.

Collects Batman #21-27 and Batman #29-33.

400 pages, $29.99, available on August 31.

DC POSTER PORTFOLIO JIM LEE VOL. 2

Art by Jim Lee.

Cover by Jim Lee.

Jim Lee is a world-renowned comic book legend, and DC Poster Portfolio: Jim Lee Vol. 2 showcases more of his incredible and iconic artwork for fans and collectors alike! DC presents a second volume of superstar illustrator Jim Lee's stunning pieces. Starring some of the world's greatest superheroes and super-villains, from Batman to Superman and beyond, the art collected in this poster portfolio is perfect for framing and display!

42 pages, $24.99, available on Dec. 21.

DC POSTER PORTFOLIO: DARK NIGHTS: METAL

Art by various.

Cover by Greg Capullo.

This spotlight poster portfolio features covers and variants from the smash-hit DC event, featuring artwork from Greg Capullo, Jim Lee, Andy Kubert, Francesco Mattina, and more! Printed on heavy cardstock paper at oversize trim, the pages of the poster portfolio are easily pulled out and suitable for framing.

42 pages, $24.99, available on Dec. 14.

DEATHSTROKE BY CHRISTOPHER PRIEST OMNIBUS

Story by Christopher Priest.

Art by Carlo Pagulayan, Jason Paz, and others.

Cover by Dave Johnson.

When Slade Wilson is confronted by his own troubled past, he'll be challenged to reinvent himself before he loses everything and everyone in his life. Can Deathstroke be redeemed? And if he can, how long will he be able to keep up his hero status? Find out in Deathstroke by Christopher Priest Omnibus, collecting Deathstroke: Rebirth #1; Deathstroke #1-50; Deathstroke Annual (Rebirth) #1; Titans #11; Teen Titans #8, #28-30; Titans: The Lazarus Contract Special #1; and DC Holiday Special 2017 #1.

1,392 pages, $150, available on Sept. 14.

FABLES COMPENDIUM THREE

Story by Bill Willingham.

Art/cover by Mark Buckingham.

As the free Fables struggle to regroup following the destruction of their New York City stronghold, Mr. Dark grows more powerful than ever! Sitting amid the wreckage that was once Fabletown, this sinister figure is building a web of fear and anger that threatens to ensnare any Fable who strays too close. Who among the Fables could defeat such a foe? The witches and warlocks formerly of the 13th floor? A damaged Rose Red with nothing to lose? Or perhaps it's a job…for a super-team! This third of four compendiums collects stories from Fables #83-113, the original graphic novel Fables: Werewolves of the Heartland, and "The Great Fables Crossover" chapters from Jack of Fables #33-35 and The Literals #1-3.

1,096 pages, $59.99, available on August 24.

FOURTH WORLD BY JACK KIRBY OMNIBUS

Story by Jack Kirby.

Art by Jack Kirby.

Cover by Jack Kirby.

In the 1970s, legendary creator Jack "the King" Kirby revolutionized the comic book medium with a sweeping multi-series saga that encompassed impossible new worlds, iconic new characters, and sweeping new mythologies. He called it the Fourth World, and its debut elicited unprecedented levels of excitement and anticipation from comics readers everywhere.

The Fourth World by Jack Kirby Omnibus collects, in a single hardcover volume, Kirby's complete chronicles from the pages of Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen, The New Gods, The Forever People, and Mister Miracle, as well as the climactic graphic novel The Hunger Dogs.

This transformative tome also includes illuminating essays from acclaimed author (and former Kirby apprentice) Mark Evanier and celebrated comics creator (and avowed Kirby fan) Walter Simonson, as well as a special section of Kirby pencils, profiles, pinups, and more!

1,536 pages, $150, available on Sept. 14.

GOTHAM CITY MONSTERS

Story by: Steve Orlando.

Art by: Amancay Nahuelpan.

Cover by: Philip Tan.

Now that S.H.A.D.E. has been dismantled by Leviathan, Frankenstein finds himself free to set his sights on his former mentor, Melmoth, the one evil that got away. With bad things happening across the Multiverse, this may be Frankenstein's last shot at setting things right. Of course, Melmoth has his own agenda, and it's going to take more than a lone monster to take him down. So Frankenstein heads to Gotham City in search of allies and recruits Killer Croc, Lady Clayface, Orca, vampire Andrew Bennett, and a mysterious figure known as the Red Phantom. But will even these dread creatures be enough to save humanity before the entire cosmos collapses in on itself? Collecting Gotham City Monsters #1-6.

144 pages, $17.99, available on August 17.

JOHN CONSTANTINE, HELLBLAZER VOL. 25: ANOTHER SEASON

Story by Peter Milligan.

Art by Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Landini, Simon Bisley.

Cover by Simon Bisley.

By rights, John Constantine should be the happiest magician alive. He's just gotten married to the sexy young alchemist Epiphany Greaves and successfully fended off his demonic archenemies at the reception. He'll have to replace the thumb he cut off during a bout of magic-induced madness, but hey, for Constantine, that's not bad.

But the honeymoon is about to end. His niece, Gemma, is out for revenge for an assault she holds her dear Uncle John responsible for — but in her quest for vengeance, she summons a demon she can't control.

Gemma's missteps will take John all the way to Hell in this penultimate volume of Vertigo's longest-running series. John Constantine, Hellblazer Vol. 25: Another Season collects issues #276-291 as well as the previously uncollected story "Exposed" from DC's 9/11 anthology.

352 pages, $34.99, available on August 10.

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK: THE NEW 52 OMNIBUS

Story by J.M. DeMatteis, Jeff Lemire, Ray Fawkes, Peter Milligan, others.

Art by Mikel JanÃin, Andreas Guinaldo, others

Cover by Ryan Sook.

With the Justice League defeated at the hands of the Enchantress, Madame Xanadu must assemble the world's most powerful and strange magical heroes to prevent her premonitions of end times from coming to fruition!

Bringing together the likes of John Constantine, Zatanna, Shade, and Deadman, this unlikely team will be forced to put aside their differences to save the world. Never one to play nice, Constantine and the group will fall apart time and time again, only to come together when the world needs them most. Joined by the likes of a centuries-old vampire, Black Orchid, and Frankenstein, Agent of S.H.A.D.E., among many more, some will live, many will die, but together, maybe they can save this world!

Justice League Dark: The New 52 Omnibus features the entire epic run in one massive, accursed tome! Collecting Justice League Dark #0-40; Justice League Dark Annual #1-2; Justice League Dark: Futures End #1; Constantine #5, #9-12; I, Vampire #7-8; Justice League #22-23; Justice League of America #6-7; a story from The New 52! Free Comic Book Day Special Edition #1, Trinity of Sin: Pandora #1-3, #6-9; and Trinity of Sin: The Phantom Stranger #11, #14-17, plus an extensive behind-the-scenes art gallery and a new introduction by the writer who started it all, Peter Milligan.

1,648 pages, $150, available on Sept. 21.

STARMAN COMPENDIUM ONE

Story by James Robinson.

Art by Tony Harris, Wade von Grawbadger, others.

Cover by Tony Harris.

When the original Starman's old foe the Mist continues an old vendetta, Jack Knight is forced into a role he's spent his whole life denying: Jack will have to pick up Starman's Cosmic Rod. Soon Jack finds himself flung into a life he never wanted for himself…but it just might be his destiny! Watch Starman go up against the Mist, the Shade, and even Captain Marvel! Starman Compendium One collects Starman #0-42, Starman 80-Page Giant #1, Starman Annual #1-2, Starman Secret Files #1, Showcase '95 #12, Showcase '96 #4-5, The Power of Shazam! #35-36, and The Shade #1-4.

1,448 pages, $59.99, available on August 17.

SUPERBOY AND THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES (TABLOID EDITION)

Story by Paul Levitz.

Art/cover by Mike Grell.

This tabloid-size masterpiece reprints a classic Superboy and the Legion of Super-Heroes story at full size for the first time. Superboy arrives in the future for the wedding of Saturn Girl and Lightning Lad only to find a world totally different from the one he is used to visiting, but the Legionnaires insist it has always been that way. With Superboy unable to convince his teammates that something is wrong, the wedding proceeds as planned, only for the bride and groom to be kidnapped by the Lunarites. Convinced that the altering of history is the real issue, Superboy leads a team of Legionnaires back in time, while the rest of the group attempts to rescue the kidnapped couple. Can Superboy's team correct the flow of time and save the future? Includes a two-page pinup of the entire Legion by Mike Grell and an eight-page feature containing information on each of the Legionnaires by Paul Levitz, illustrated by James Sherman and Jack Abel.

80 pages, $39.99, available on Dec. 14.

SUPERMAN & LOIS LANE: THE 25TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION

Story by various.

Art by various.

Cover by John Byrne.

The marriage of Clark Kent and Lois Lane was a special event nearly 60 years in the making! Now, a quarter century later, we look back and celebrate that historic moment in Superman & Lois Lane: The 25th Wedding Anniversary Deluxe Edition! This hardcover collects the landmark Superman: The Wedding Album, along with other relationship highlights, including the lead-up to the altar (Superman #118) and the honeymoon (Adventures of Superman #541, Action Comics #728, Superman: The Man of Steel #63), with new extras!

208 pages, $34.99, available on Sept. 14.

SWAMP THING: NEW ROOTS

Written by Mark Russell, Phil Hester, Andrew Constant.

Art by Marco Santucci, Tom Mandrake.

Cover by Marco Santucci, John Kalisz.

Deep in the Louisiana bayou, a terrifying monster stalks the waters, strangling life before it can grow and leaving a trail of death in its wake. And the Sunderland Corporation is coming for Swamp Thing next. Swamp Thing alone stands to defend his community from the growing menace of an evil corporation ready to turn the earth to barren soil if it helps their bottom line. But Sunderland's reach stretches further than even the Swamp Thing can grasp…their plans for destruction will affect not just the swamps he calls home, but the entire planet! And Swamp Thing is not the only strange spirit alive in the bayou. When a fifolet — a ghost light, a will o' the wisp — leads him to strangers who need his help, Swamp Thing must discover what this restless ghost's true purpose might be…if he can survive long enough to find out.

152 pages, $16.99, available on August 31.

SWEET TOOTH: THE RETURN

Written by Jeff Lemire.

Art by Jeff Lemire.

Cover by Jeff Lemire.

Once upon a time there was a little boy named Gus. He had antlers and lived with his father in a little cabin in the woods. Then his father died, and the big man with cold eyes took Gus away. Gus went on many great adventures, found friends, love, happiness, family, and acceptance.

Now, years later…it begins again. A young boy with antlers and deer-like features wakes in a bizarre and completely foreign world where the last humans struggle to survive. They tell the boy he is special, he is chosen, and that he alone can lead them back to a world dominated by the oppressive Hybrids.

144 pages, $17.99, available on August 17.

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL #1 SOUNDTRACK SPECIAL EDITION – RISE AGAINST WITH FLEXI SINGLE "BROKEN DREAMS, INC."

Story by Scott Snyder.

Art by Greg Capullo.

Cover by Dave Johnson.

Art by Greg Capullo. This special edition of the first issue of Dark Nights: Death Metal features a new cover by Dave Johnson that showcases Batman with the members of the band Rise Against and comes with a flexi single of the track, Broken Dreams Inc. : from the upcoming Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack produced by Tyler Bates.

Art by Greg Capullo. Get ready for the earth-shattering encore! The legendary team behind Dark Nights: Metal and Batman: Last Knight on Earth takes center stage and reunites for one last tour. When the Earth is enveloped by the Dark Multiverse, the Justice League is at the mercy of the Batman Who Laughs. Humanity struggles to survive in a hellish landscape twisted beyond recognition, while Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman have all been separated and must fight to survive. Unleash the beast and let the head banging begin! Limited to 3,000 units for comics shops.

32 pages, price TBA, available on June 18.

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL #2 SOUNDTRACK SPECIAL EDITION – GREY DAZE WITH FLEXI SINGLE FEATURING "ANYTHING, ANYTHING"

Story by Scott Snyder.

Art by Greg Capullo.

Cover by Ryan Brown.

This special edition of the second issue of Dark Nights: Death Metal features an all-new cover by Ryan Brown that showcases Superman with the members of the band Grey Daze and comes with a flexidisc of the track "Anything, Anthing."

Get ready to scream! Wonder Woman roars across the horrifying Dark Multiverse landscape in the world's most nightmarish monster truck, with Swamp Thing riding shotgun! The two arrive at the ghoulish cemetery base of Batman and his army of zombies, but can the former friends stand each other long enough to form a plan and take back the planet? (Plus, what's Lobo doing in space?) The second chapter of the wildest ride in the DC Universe, from the epic team of writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo! Limited to 2,000 units for comics shops.

32 pages, price TBA, available on June 18.

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL #3 SOUNDTRACK SPECIAL EDITION – DENZEL CURRY WITH FLEXI SINGLE FEATURING "BAD LUCK"

Story by Scott Snyder.

Art by Greg Capullo.

Cover by Kai Carpenter.

This special edition of the third issue of Dark Nights: Death Metal features an all-new cover by Kai Carpenter that showcases Deathstroke with Denzel Curry and comes with a flexi single of the track: Bad Luck from the upcoming Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack produced by Tyler Bates.

All aboard! When the Justice League launches its assault on New Apokolips, the team's goal is to free Superman from his solar prison. But it's all going off the rails when they learn that the Man of Steel is gone for good thanks to the Anti-Life Equation. Plus, the deep secret of the Darkest Knight is revealedâ€"but how much darker could the Batman Who Laughs possibly get? And the surprise return of everyone's favorite wannabe Robin! Limited to 2,000 units for comics shops.

32 pages, price TBA, available on June 18.