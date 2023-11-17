Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Sinister Sons, super sons

DC Comics Confirms Sinister Sons Series, Lor-Zod & Sinson

DC Comics has confirmed a new Sinister Sons comic by Peter J. Tomasi and David LaFuente for February 2024, with Sinson and Lor-Zod

Article Summary DC Comics unveils 'Sinister Sons' by Peter J. Tomasi and David LaFuente, set for release in February 2024.

The series stars the progeny of villains Sinestro and General Zod embarking on a dark, shared mission.

A mix of main and variant covers from renowned artists accompany the comic's debut.

'Super Sons' legacy evolves with new twists as the iconic young duo of DC matures.

It has been teased for months. Bleeding Cool ran a bit earlier in the week. Now, DC Comics has confirmed a new Sinister Sons comic book series by Peter J. Tomasi and David LaFuente for February 2024, with Sinson and Lor-Zod, the sons of Sinestro and General Zod on their own mission.

Writer Peter J. Tomasi unforgettably captured the fun and action of young super heroes joining forces in DC's fan-favorite Super Sons series. This February. Tomasi returns to the world of DC youth once more, this time with artist David Lafuente, and the sons of two of DC's most infamous Super-Villains in Sinister Sons!

When the Lor-Zod, the son of General Zod, was cast off his adopted homeworld of New Kandor, he runs afoul of a kid on a mission, the son of Sinestro! Sinson is out to prove he's got what it takes to live up to the family name of Sinestro, but all is not as it seems, and the sons' journeys will take them into the heart of darkness in this sensational first issue! Tomasi and LaFuente are poised to deliver one of the most dynamic debuts of a duo in the history of the DC Universe!

Sinister Sons #1 arrives in participating comic book shops and e-tailers on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, featuring a main cover by Brad Walker and Andrew Hennessy, with variant covers by Dan Mora, Jamal Campbell, V. Ken Marion and Danny Miki, Ramon Perez and a special acetate variant cover by Pete Woods.

In 2017, DC Comics launched a new version of the Super Sons, with the thirteen-year-old Damian Wayne, son of Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul, and the ten-year-old Jonathan Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, spinning out of the Superman and Batman comic books that featured both characters, led by Peter Tomasi and Patrick Gleason. A number of series proved popular, but the decision to age Jonathan Kent to a seventeen-year-old stymied the partnership somewhat, and recently, Damian Wayne turned fifteen himself, so the original young partnership has been stymied somewhat. The upcoming Wonder Woman #3 will see the slightly older pair babysitting the young Trinity, and in Wonder Woman #800, we saw that they are partners with her when adults, as Superman, Batman and a young Wonder Woman.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!