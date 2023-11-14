Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: David LaFuente, Peter J Tomasi, Sinister Sons, super sons

DC's Sinister Sons #1 by Peter J Tomasi & David Lafuente in February

Sinister Sons by Peter J. Tomasi and David Lafuente will launch from DC Comics in February 2024. With Sinson and Lor-Zod.

As teased in current Green Lantern issues, Sinister Sons by Peter J. Tomasi and David Lafuente will launch from DC Comics in February 2024. One of the sons will be Korgo – also known as Sinson. But the other? For that, you'll have to wait until the official PR or solicitation. But it looks like it may be the son of General Zod and Ursa, Lor-Zod, conceived in the Phantom Zone, and now running around the DC Universe.

In 2017, DC Comics launched a new version of the Super Sons, with the thirteen-year-old Damian Wayne, son of Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul, and the ten-year-old Jonathan Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, spinning out of the Superman and Batman comic books that featured both characters, led by Peter Tomasi and Patrick Gleason. A number of series proved popular, but the decision to age Jonathan Kent to a seventeen-year-old stymied the partnership somewhat, and recently, Damian Wayne turned fifteen himself, so the original young partnership has been stymied somewhat. The upcoming Wonder Woman #3 will see the slightly older pair babysitting the young Trinity, and in Wonder Woman #800, we saw that they are partners with her when adults, as Superman, Batman and a young Wonder Woman.

So, while we may not be able to have the young Super Sons dynamic with Damian and Jon, it looks like Sinister Sons by Peter J. Tomasi and David Lafuente will be bringing us something similar – if sinister – with a potential son of Sinestro, and potentially a new son of Zod. Zodson? Why not. Look for DC Comics' February 2024 solicits and solicitations or a press release with one of their media partner websites such as CBR, Popverse, Comics Beat, Newsarama, AIPT, Comic Book or someone else – maybe even THR, IGN or NYT will play along.

