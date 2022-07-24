DC Comics Confirm That Lex Luthor Is A Republican (Spoilers)

Lex Luthor time! This week sees the third issue of Batman: Fortress, the new mini-series Batman comic by Gary Whitta , writer of the Star Wars Rogue One movie. and artist of The Boys, Darick Robertson. In which Batman is dealing with a world in flames and with President Lex Luthor. Spoilers (beyond the headline) going forward – and maybe even for Superman: Space Age #1, but we'll get to that.

This is far from the first time Lex Luthor has been portrayed as President Of The United States. In the DC universe, he won the Presidential election in the year 2000 leading his own political party, The Tomorrow Party. Beating both Al Gore and George W Bush in the election, with Pete Ross as his Vice President, being neither Republican nor Democrat also helped avoid awkward discussions about political alignment. However, it seems we all like awkward discussions now, as in Batman: Fortress #3 published by DC Comics this Tuesday, Lex Luthor makes his party affiliations clear.

Lex Luthor is the Republican President Of The United States in Batman: Fortress. And also one quite happy to nuke California, and stare down Batman while he's doing it.

It's not the only comic book out next week which has Lex Luthor as a callous genocidal monster in power, Superman: Space Age #1 by Mark Russell and Mike Allred has a Luthor willing to cause a nuclear war as long as he is in his bunker, and will come out of it in profit.

I am not entirely sure that is Republican Party policy. Not yet anyway. Batman Fortress #3 and Superman Space Age #1 are published on Tuesday from DC Comics. Batman Fortress will be collected as a graphic novel later in the year.

BATMAN FORTRESS #3 (OF 8) CVR A DARICK ROBERTSON

(W) Gary Whitta (A/CA) Darick Robertson

Time is running out after a disastrous first encounter with the invading alien force, and Batman is forced to change his tactics and team up with the last person on Earth he could have expected. The mystery deepens around the absent Man of Steel, as the alien motives become more clear… Could there be secrets to his disappearance at the Fortress of Solitude?

Retail: $3.99 07/26/2022 SUPERMAN SPACE AGE #1 (OF 3) CVR A MIKE ALLRED

(W) Mark Russell (A/CA) Mike Allred

Meet Clark Kent, a young reporter who just learned that the world will soon come to an end (Crisis on Infinite Earths) and there is nothing he can do to save it. Sounds like a job for his alter ego…Superman! After years of standing idle, the young man from Krypton defies the wishes of his fathers to come out to the world as the first superhero of the Space Age. As each decade passes and each new danger emerges, he wonders if this is the one that will kill him and everyone he loves. Superman realizes that even good intentions are not without their backlash as the world around him transforms into a place as determined to destroy itself as he is to save it. Uniting the critically acclaimed writer Mark Russell (One-Star Squadron, The Flintstones) and Eisner-winner Mike Allred (Silver Surfer, Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams) for the first time, this series promises fans an unforgettable journey through U.S. history and culture starring our beloved characters.

Retail: $9.99 07/26/2022