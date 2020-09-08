DC Comics Fandome II Teases Cosplay, Fan Art, Ahead Of This Weekend

The delayed second part of the DC Comics Fandome streaming experience, DC Fandome II, runs this Saturday for a second eight-hour slot. As ever, Bleeding Cool will be endeavouring to looking at the DC Comics coverage – and maybe getting there slightly ahead like we did with Milestone last time. In the DC Comics digital comic book titles this week – but unable to get to the print deadlines in time – DC Comics is teasing DC Fandome: Explore The Multiverse with cosplay and fan art. Celebrating the many ways in which DC Comics fans engage with the comics, games, TV shows, films and toys that are created under the banner. And maybe created a little less going forward after sacking 30% of staff, especially the senior, more experienced members.
first with the cosplay…
…then with the fan art….
And then with the date. It all kicks off in four days and under under one hour…
Here is the current schedule. All BST of course. And more about choosing what you want rather than having to wait around for it…
- A League of One: The Dwayne McDuffie Story: Screening
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- All Super-Villains – Panel
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- Ask Harley Quinn (Uncensored)
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe – Panel
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- Batman: The Joker War!
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- Batman: Three Jokers
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- Batwoman – Panel
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- Black Lightning – Panel
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- Brazil Loves DC: For the Glory of the Fans! – Panel
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- Creating Heroes: The Life and Art of Jim Lee – Screening
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- DC Art Mzansi Masterclass: South Africa – Panel
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- DC Down Under: Australia and New Zealand – Panel
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- DC Showcase Collection – Batman: Death in the Family – Panel
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow – Panel
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- DC's Stargirl – Panel
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- Superman: An Enduring Symbol of Hope – Panel
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- Superman: Man of Tomorrow – Panel
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- Superman: Man of Tomorrow – World Premiere
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- Take a Tour of DC's Death Metal Metalverse!
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- Teen Titans: Spotlight on Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo – Panel
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerseThe Creative Coalition Presents: Superman Radio Show – World Premiere
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- The Expansion of DC's Watchmen Universe – Panel
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- The Flash – Panel (Extended)
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- Titans – Panel (Extended)
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- Tomorrow's Super Heroes with Jim Lee brought to you by Gold House
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- Truth, Justice, and the DC Comics Way – Panel
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- Unity of Hero
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- Watchmen Unmasked
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- Young Justice – Cast Audio Play Performance and Panel
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- Ziggy Marley – Live Performance
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse
- etalk Celebrates DC in Canada
Saturday, Sep 12 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Sep 13 – 6:00 PM
WatchVerse