DC Comics Full April 2022 Solicits & Solicitations – Not Just Batman

Keep checking back as we will be adding imagery and updating this post.

BATMAN #122

"SHADOW WAR PART 2"

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by HOWARD PORTER

Backup art by TREVOR HAIRSINE

Variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

Linking 1:25 variant cover by ROGER CRUZ and VICTOR OLAZABA

1:50 variant cover by JOCK

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/5/22

Ra's al Ghul is dead, and Talia is out for revenge! Batman is on the case to find Deathstroke before Talia's elite killers do! But Batman starts to piece together that not everything is what it seems in Ra's's death…and knows whom he must interrogate to get answers…Talia herself! Can the two former lovers ever work together again? Plus, a backup tale showing the secret first fight between Batman and Deathstroke!

DEATHSTROKE INC. #8

"SHADOW WAR PART 3"

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by PAOLO PANTALENA

Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

Variant cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

Linking 1:25 variant cover by ROGER CRUZ and VICTOR OLAZABA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/26/22

Deathstroke and Respawn are on the run! Deathstroke Inc. has been destroyed, and his villain associates killed by the Demon's Shadow! Deathstroke must explain to Batman why he killed Ra's al Ghul…but first he must survive the hundreds of deadly killers coming for him!

ROBIN #13

"SHADOW WAR PART 4"

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by ROGER CRUZ and NORM RAPMUND

Variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG

Linking 1:25 variant cover by ROGER CRUZ and VICTOR OLAZABA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/26/22

Robin and Ravager have caught up with Deathstroke and Respawn! Can they convince Deathstroke to turn himself in…or fight to the death? And what startling revelation does Robin learn that shocks this story to its core?

Plus, Batman goes deep into the conspiracy behind Ra's al Ghul's death and discovers it's bigger than he thought. He must call in backup…just not the backup you'd expect!

BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-YEAR #1

Written by COLLIN KELLY and JACKSON LANZING

Art and cover by MAX DUNBAR

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:100 variant cover by JIM CHEUNG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/5/22

Neo-Gotham is alive and has killed Bruce Wayne. It's rejected Terry McGinnis as Batman and offered him the chance to escape. Terry turned it down—he is the city's protector, and he will uphold the legacy of Batman. Now Neo-Gotham will do everything in its power to destroy Terry, including creating brand-new villains to fight him. Terry's first year without Bruce Wayne begins…does he have a fighting chance? From the rising-star creative team of Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Kang the Conqueror) and Max Dunbar (Batman: Urban Legends, Robin), a new future for Batman Beyond has begun!

BATMAN: KILLING TIME #2

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by BEN OLIVER

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/5/22

The epic continues, and blood will spill. Catwoman and the Riddler have pulled off the perfect crime and are now in possession of the most valuable object in the DCU. But how long can they hold on to it with not only Batman on their tail, but also a terrifying new villain known simply as the Help?

DETECTIVE COMICS #1059

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI and NADIA SHAMMAS

Art and cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

Backup written by SINA GRACE

Backup art by DAVID LAPHAM

Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant cover by RODOLFO MIGLIARI

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/26/22

Riddle me this…when is a criminal not a criminal? The answer awaits you in the start of a brand-new Detective Comics story arc from writer Mariko Tamaki, guest co-writer Nadia Shammas, and legendary artist Ivan Reis! The Riddler is back in Gotham City in a big way, becoming a media personality and using his newfound influence to wreak havoc on the Dark Knight. As Batman chases down clues to put an end to Riddler's machinations, the clock ticks away for the citizens of Gotham whom Edward Nygma has placed in the line of fire…

Then, in "Gotham Girl: Interrupted" part one, the super-powered Claire Clover returns to the city that helped ruin her life…to get psychiatric treatment at the new Arkham Tower. But when Gotham Girl's newfound semblance of normalcy is rocked by a murder mystery, she finds someone unexpected at the heart of the crime…herself.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #2

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by TIM SALE

1:25 variant cover by PETE WOODS

1:50 variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/19/22

The Man of Steel and the Dark Knight have arrived at the compound of Niles Caulder—the Chief in charge of that strange band of misfits known as the Doom Patrol—but all is not as it seems. While Batman works with Niles to cure Superman of his freakish transformations, a side mission to track a mysterious figure known as "the Demon" attracts the Dark Knight's attention…and moreover, it could have some connection to Superman's poisoning at the hands of Metallo! It's danger, intrigue, and the surprise appearance of Deadman in chapter two of World's Finest!

BATMAN: BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #2

Written by SEAN MURPHY

Art and cover by SEAN MURPHY

Variant cover by SEAN MURPHY

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 8

ON SALE 4/26/22

17+

The humble beginnings of Terry McGinnis are revealed as Bruce Wayne becomes Gotham's most wanted man! With the GTO on the case, does Captain Dick Grayson have what it takes to bring down his old mentor? It's father versus son in the next chapter of this fan-favorite series! Plus, an unexpected ally from Bruce's past could hold the key to saving the future. Harley Quinn is back and ready to knock you out!

Go beyond the Gotham you know to discover an engrossing new take on the city and its heroes. Welcome to Neo-Gotham and the world of Beyond the White Knight!

FLASHPOINT

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by ANDY KUBERT and SANDRA HOPE

$16.99 | 176 pages

6 1/2" x 10 1/8" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-40123-338-9

ON SALE NOW

Not a dream, not an imaginary story, not an Elseworld. This is Flash Fact: When Barry Allen wakes at his desk, he discovers the world has changed. Family is alive, loved ones are strangers, and close friends are different, gone, or worse. It's a world on the brink of a cataclysmic war–but where are the World's Greatest Heroes to stop it? It's a place where America's last hope is Cyborg, who intends to gather the forces of the Outsider, the Secret 7, Shazam, Citizen Cold and other new and familiar—yet altered—faces! It's a world that could be running out of time, if the Flash can't find the villain who altered the timeline! Collects Flashpoint #1-5?

FLASHPOINT: THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY OMNIBUS

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by VARIOUS

Cover by ANDY KUBERT

$150.00 US | 1,512 Pages

6 1/2" x 10 1/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-977-2

ON SALE NOW

The Flash's world has changed, and the whole DC Universe with it. Even the Fastest Man Alive can run out of time, and if there is to be anything left of the past, present, or future, Barry Allen must learn the secret of…FLASHPOINT!

Barry Allen awoke in a world he barely recognizes, but it isn't a trick or a parallel Earth. Something or someone has altered time, replacing Barry's world with a new one. And this new world is not a safe place.

The planet is on the brink of destruction as Wonder Woman and the Amazons wage war with Aquaman and the Atlanteans. A motley group of heroes is mounting a resistance, but in this world, heroes are hard to come by. No one has ever heard of the Flash, or the Justice League, or even Superman. Hal Jordan was never given a Green Lantern ring, and Bruce Wayne was killed in Crime Alley when he was just a little boy.

Without his powers or his friends to aid him, Barry reaches out to a new Batman to put the world right. If they fail, they'll never escape the twisted world of…FLASHPOINT!

Collecting the five-issue Flashpoint miniseries along with the prelude story from The Flash #8-12 and all 56 tie-in issues, Flashpoint: The 10th Anniversary Omnibus features a rogues gallery of comics talent including Geoff Johns, Andy Kubert, Brian Azzarello, Eduardo Risso, Scott Snyder, Jeff Lemire, Gene Ha, Dan Jurgens, and more.

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #0

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by EDUARDO RISSO

Cover by DEXTER SOY

Variant cover by EDUARDO RISSO

1:25 variant cover by MAX DUNBAR

$5.99 US | 48 pages

ON SALE 4/5/22

The world of Flashpoint returns! After sacrificing everything to help the Flash put the universe back together and save Bruce Wayne's life, Thomas Wayne wakes up in a world he thought was no more. Forced to don the cowl once again, Batman prowls the streets of Gotham searching for answers to how this world still exists, but what he starts to uncover will send him hurtling around the globe. The hunt for the Clockwork Killer starts here!

Legendary writer Geoff Johns comes back to the alternate world he created, partnering with prolific artist Eduardo Risso as he returns to the Flashpoint Batman!

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #1

Written by GEOFF JOHNS, JEREMY ADAMS, and TIM SHERIDAN

Art by XERMÁNICO

Cover by MITCH GERADS

Variant cover by XERMÁNICO

1:25 variant cover by GARY FRANK

1:50 variant cover by TODD NAUCK

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US

ON SALE 4/19/22

Batman's hunt for the Clockwork Killer brings him to Europe and face to face with the mad king, Aquaman. On the eve of Aquaman's sinking of London, Batman infiltrates his stronghold and goes on the warpath for answers. Nothing matters to Batman, whose world is already dead, but if he can track down the Clockwork Killer, Thomas can save his son's world and put everything back together again.

THE FLASH: THE FASTEST MAN ALIVE #1

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art by RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ

Cover by MAX FIUMARA

Variant cover by ANDY MUSCHIETTI

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US

ON SALE 4/26/22

Race through the streets of Central City in this lead-up to the hotly anticipated blockbuster The Flash! After Barry's adventure with the Justice League, he's determined to become a truly skilled and inspirational hero. As a new threat emerges in Central City going by the name of Girder, Barry turns to Batman for advice on training to master his powers. Can the Dark Knight help show the Scarlet Speedster a way to defeat this metallic menace, or will the Flash be crushed by Girder's strength?

EARTH-PRIME #1

Written by NATALIE ABRAMS, KELLY LARSON, and CAMRUS JOHNSON

Art by CLAYTON HENRY

Cover by KIM JACINTO

Photo variant cover

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/5/22

Spinning out of the hit CW shows, Earth-Prime continues the adventures of your favorite heroes from the small screen. While each issue focuses on a different Arrowverse series, a threat lurks in the background, out to finally bring these heroes to their knees!

Ever since the tech that created many of Batman's rogues hit the streets, Ryan Wilder has been running herself ragged trying to contain the new villains popping up around Gotham City. But when Clayface's mud binds itself to a local high schooler, Batwoman will need help from an unexpected source in order to contain this muddy foe! Also, follow how Luke Fox balances his life as a superhero and a boyfriend!

EARTH-PRIME #2

Written by ADAM MALLINGER, JAI JAMISON, and ANDREW WONG

Art by TOM GRUMMETT and NORM RAPMUND

Cover by KIM JACINTO

Photo variant cover

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/19/22

Clark Kent and Lois Lane try to celebrate their first wedding anniversary but can't quite seem to find their rhythm as heroics and reporting continue to spoil the couple's plans. Plus, learn the true origins of the evil Superman from John Henry's world!

WONDER WOMAN #786

Written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and JORDIE BELLAIRE

Art by ROSI KÄMPE and PAULINA GANUCHEAU

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

Variant cover by PAULINA GANUCHEAU

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/12/22

"Trial of the Amazons" part five! Tensions rise as the tribes compete with one another to determine the future of the Amazons. But a lot more than just glory is on the line—immortality is too! Little do they know, someone is pulling everyone's strings from behind Doom's Doorway. Who could it be? Find out in this jam-packed issue!

TRIAL OF THE AMAZONS: WONDER GIRL #2

Written by JOËLLE JONES

Art and cover by JOËLLE JONES

Variant cover by BABS TARR

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2

Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/19/22

"Trial of the Amazons" part six! Cassie Sandsmark has discovered the culprit and is shocked to learn it is one of their own. Justice must be served, but as tradition dictates, nothing can interrupt the trial once under way. Now it's up to the Esquecida and their headstrong leader, Yara Flor, to take a stand for what is right. The future of the Amazons depends on it!

INTERLOCKING MAIN COVERS TO COMMEMORATE THIS BIG MOMENT IN WONDER GIRL HISTORY!

TRIAL OF THE AMAZONS #2

Written by STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, VITA AYALA,

BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and JOËLLE JONES

Art by JOËLLE JONES, ELENA CASAGRANDE,

SKYLAR PATRIDGE, and LAURA BRAGA

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Variant cover by ROSE BESCH

$4.99 | 40 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/26/22

With the trial postponed and the greater evil revealed, the very existence of the Amazons is at stake!

A foe from Diana's past has come through Doom's Doorway seeking revenge and anarchy to destroy Wonder Woman and her people once and for all. Only then can he escape Themyscira and bring Man's World to its knees!

Now the Amazons must unite to save their way of life and carry out the sacred mission of peace and justice passed down to them by the goddesses all those years ago. Led by Wonder Woman, these women are now ready for the battle they've spent all their lives preparing for. Can anything stop the combined strength of the Bana-Mighdall, Esquecida, and Themyscirans? Find out in the final chapter of our crossover that will change the world of the Amazons for good!

JUSTICE LEAGUE #75

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Variant covers by ALEX MALEEV, DAN JURGENS and

NORM RAPMUND, and MIKEL JANÍN

1:25 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:50 variant cover by TONY HARRIS

Team variant cover by TODD NAUCK

$6.99 US | 48 pages | (All on card stock)

ON SALE 4/19/22

Oversize special issue! Superstar writer Joshua Williamson pens the beginning of the next big DCU event! It all starts here!

A new Dark Army made up of the DCU's greatest villains has formed on the edges of the Multiverse! The DCU's best and most powerful heroes are pulled together in an epic war to push the darkness back! But in the end, they are no match for it! That's right, you heard it here first: the Justice League are killed by the Dark Army, with only one survivor to warn the remaining heroes of Earth about what is coming for them!

FINAL ISSUE!

JUSTICE LEAGUE VOL. 1: PRISMS (HC)

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Art and cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

$24.99 US | 128 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"| Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-437-0

ON SALE 5/10/22

Writer Brian Michael Bendis reunites with artist David Marquez (Miles Morales, Iron Man, Batman/Superman) for a new, star-studded Justice League featuring Superman, Batman, the Flash, Hawkgirl, Aquaman, Hippolyta, new DC powerhouse Naomi, and…is that Black Adam?! Superman is leading the charge to reinvent the Justice League, and at the same time, a new, cosmic-powered threat arrives from Naomi's homeworld to rule the Earth! This special hardcover edition collects the entire epic opening saga of this all-new era for the Justice League! Collects Justice League #59-63.

NAOMI: SEASON TWO #2

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS and DAVID F. WALKER

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6

ON SALE 4/12/22

Naomi's friend and mentor Dee is missing, and she's determined to figure out what happened to him. But in her search for the missing Thanagarian warrior, Naomi uncovers shocking truths that will forever change her life. As if it hasn't already changed enough! Guest-starring Hawkgirl of the Justice League!

Now a CW television show from Ava DuVernay!

THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY #1

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by LISANDRO ESTHERREN

and YANICK PAQUETTE

Cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

Variant by YANICK PAQUETTE

1:25 variant by KELLEY JONES

1:50 variant by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

1:100 variant by JENNY FRISON

$3.99 US | 32 pages

Variants $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/12/22

17+

Sometimes, nightmares walk the Earth. Every night when you sleep, the Lord of Dreams chooses the path you'll follow…into a sylvan Elysium, or down the hallways of your darkest fears. And sometimes, if it is Dream's will, those nightmares escape those halls, and go out into the world. But it is not a choice he makes lightly.

Today the Corinthian walks the Earth again. The most feared of all Dream's nightmares, his ravenous mouths have made him a legend among serial killers. Letting the Corinthian out among mortals is the most dangerous thing Dream could possibly do. But he has no choice—because there is another nightmare walking the Earth, one that must be hunted…and this monster is one that Dream, lord of all nightmares, did not make.

Horror-comics superstar James Tynion IV has waited his whole career to pay tribute to the mythos of The Sandman, the work that made him the writer he is today—and that time has come! Designed to welcome new readers into one of the greatest worlds in DC's library, The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country is a terrifying travelogue through a nation recognizable and obscene, which will show you things seen in no Sandman series ever before—with spectacular art by Lisandro Estherren (Redneck, Strange Skies Over East Berlin) and "nightmare" sequences by comics art all-stars, starting with the incredible Yanick Paquette!

THE SANDMAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Art by SAM KIETH and MIKE DRINGENBERG

Cover by SAM KIETH

$3.99 US | 56 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ON SALE 4/5/22

17+

Rereleasing the comic that started it all! Neil Gaiman's acclaimed fantasy epic begins when an occultist seeking immortality attempts to capture Death, but accidentally traps her younger brother Dream instead. Decades pass while Morpheus remains locked away and powerless, and all the while, the realm of dreams is left without its lord…

Before the Endless make their on-screen debut in Netflix's The Sandman, rediscover the 1988 issue that began one of the greatest literary achievements in comics!

THE SANDMAN BOOK ONE

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Art by SAM KIETH, MIKE DRINGENBERG,

MALCOLM JONES III, and others

$29.99 US | 576 pages

6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-517-9

ON SALE 4/5/22

17+

As the story begins, an occultist attempting to capture Death to bargain for eternal life traps her younger brother Dream instead. After his 70-year imprisonment and eventual escape, Dream, also known as Morpheus, goes on a quest for his lost objects of power. On his arduous journey, Morpheus encounters Lucifer, John Constantine, and an all-powerful madman. Book One collects The Sandman #1-20.

THE SANDMAN BOOK TWO

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Art by KELLEY JONES,

MIKE DRINGENBERG, and others

$34.99 US | 560 pages

6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-643-5

ON SALE 4/19/22

17+

Ten thousand years ago, Morpheus condemned a woman who loved him to Hell. Now the other members of his immortal family, the Endless, have convinced the Dream King that this was an injustice. To make it right, Morpheus must return to Hell to rescue his banished love—and Hell's ruler, the fallen angel Lucifer, has already sworn to destroy him. Neil Gaiman's epic continues in The Sandman Book Two, collecting issues #21-37, The Sandman Special #1, and stories from Vertigo: Winter's Edge #1-3.

THE SANDMAN BOOK THREE

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Art by JILL THOMPSON,

BRYAN TALBOT, and others

$34.99 US | 520 Pages

6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-644-2

ON SALE 5/3/22

17+

Centuries ago, one of the Endless gave up his duties and left his realm, never to be seen again. Now on a mission to find their missing sibling, Delirium and Dream encounter immortal humans and various deities as they try to locate the prodigal Destruction. But as their adventure draws Dream into a final, tragic confrontation with his son Orpheus, the eternal being learns the true meaning of fate and consequences. Neil Gaiman's epic continues in The Sandman Book Three, collecting issues #38-56 and a story from Vertigo Preview #1.

THE SANDMAN BOOK FOUR

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Art by MARC HEMPEL,

MICHAEL ZULLI, and others

$34.99 US | 528 Pages

6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-710-4

ON SALE 5/17/22

17+

In the climactic final volume, Dream becomes the target of the Furies—unstoppable agents of vengeance. Dark forces are at work, and what they set in motion will demand a sacrifice greater than any the Dreaming has yet known. The thrilling conclusion of The Sandman weaves together threads and pieces building since the beginning of the series, collecting issues #57-75 and stories from Vertigo Jam and Dust Covers.

THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #8

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

Variant cover by BILQUIS EVELY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 8 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/12/22

17+

With Walter living among his friends in the house, has the impossible happened? Have their lives actually…improved? Perhaps for some—but how are things going for the one housemate whose place Walter took?

RWBY/JUSTICE LEAGUE

Written by MARGUERITE BENNETT

Art by ANEKE, STEPHANIE PEPPER, EMANUELA LUPACCHINO and WADE VON GRAWBADGER, and MEGHAN HETRICK

Cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

$16.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-530-8

ON SALE 5/17/22

The DC Universe and the world of RWBY collide! Discover the Bruce Wayne, Clark Kent, and Diana Prince of Remnant as Team RWBY comes face to face with new versions of DC's paragons of justice. New Grimm have been popping up around Remnant as well as people disappearing without a trace. As Team RWBY investigates these mysterious happenings, they encounter new friends along the way. But will these new "heroes" help our intrepid huntresses turn the tide and find the cause of all this madness, or will a long-hidden beast's plan finally mean doom for Remnant? Collecting the popular series RWBY/Justice League #1-7, this volume also features the initial designs of the Justice League of Remnant as well as a variant cover gallery.

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL VOL. 1: THE TRUTH

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by JOHN TIMMS and

DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Cover by JOHN TIMMS

$24.99 US | 152 pages

6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-532-2

ON SALE 5/31/22

Jonathan Kent has experienced a lot in his young life. He's traveled the galaxies with his Kryptonian grandfather and lived in the future with the Legion of Super-Heroes, who were intent on training him for the day his father, Clark Kent, could no longer be Superman. There is a hole in the Legion's history that prevents Jon from knowing exactly when that will happen, but all signs point to it being very soon. It's time for the son to wear the cape of his father and bear the symbol of hope that has told the world who Superman really is. Join writer Tom Taylor (Nightwing, DCeased) and artist John Timms (Infinite Frontier) as they usher in a whole new era for the House of El! Who's the mastermind behind the mysterious organization known as the Truth? What sinister secrets await Jon in the labs of President Bendix? And…could Jonathan Kent have at last found love? All this and more awaits you in this historic first volume in a new chapter of the Superman family legacy. Collects Superman: Son of Kal-El #1-6.

MIDNIGHTER: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by ACO, FERNANDO BLANCO, and others

Cover by ACO

$39.99 US | 440 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-539-1

ON SALE 5/24/22

From GLAAD-nominated writer Steve Orlando come the action-packed adventures of Midnighter, the hero who can predict your every move. This volume collects all 12 issues of the vigilante's 2015 series, as well as his reunion with his ex, Apollo, in the Midnighter and Apollo miniseries, where Midnighter goes to Hell to rescue his partner—plus stories from DC Cybernetic Summer and DC Pride 2021!

CRUSH & LOBO

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art and cover by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

$19.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-440-0

ON SALE 5/17/22

The thrilling and chaotic fan-favorite miniseries from Detective Comics dream team Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan collected for the first time! In case anyone was wondering, Crush is doing just fine, actually. Sure, she effectively quit being a Teen Titan. And okay, her relationship with her girlfriend, Katie, is kind of on the rocks, if you want to get all technical about it. Oh, and she recently found out her dad, Lobo, is in space jail. But that's cool, because he's the worst. Okay, so maybe Crush has some stuff. But that doesn't mean she's gonna do anything about it, like run away from all her problems by going to space to confront her dad…right? Collects Crush & Lobo #1-8.

AQUAMAN: THE BECOMING

Written by BRANDON THOMAS

Art by DIEGO OLORTEGUI, SCOTT KOBLISH,

DANIEL SAMPERE, and others

Cover by DAVID TALASKI

$19.99 US | 216 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-645-9

ON SALE 5/24/22

The critically acclaimed miniseries that graduates Jackson Hyde from Aqualad to Aquaman is now available in one volume! Jackson Hyde finally has it all. Mentors who support him, a community that loves him, an honest relationship with his mother, and access to Aquaman's private training facility in Atlantis. Well, he had it all—until that training facility and half the Atlantean palace got blown to kingdom come with Jackson inside. Now Jackson stands accused of wrecking the life he worked so hard to build as a mysterious new villain stalks him from the shadows. Aqualad's going to need all his skills, wit, and cunning just to prove his own innocence, let alone inherit the name Aquaman! Plus—revisit Jackson Hyde's first appearance as Aquaman on an adventure with Arthur Curry's daughter in DC's not-so-distant future! Collects Aquaman: The Becoming #1-6 and Future State: Aquaman #1-2.

TEEN TITANS GO!: UNDEAD?!

Written by MICHAEL NORTHROP

Art by ERICH OWEN and others

Cover by ERICH OWEN

$9.99 US | 160 pages | 5-1/2" x 8" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-785-3

ON SALE 6/28/22

Jump City is full of strange, shambling creatures muttering about sales and dead set on brains. The Teen Titans saw a comet fall from the sky and can think of nowhere better to hang out and see what happens than the mall. If their theory is correct and people start turning into zombies, they want to be prepared—and we all know zombies love the mall!

But as the situation grows ever more dire, Robin and his team take to the streets, trying to save the city from the bargain-hungry undead. But these zombies really bite: the cemetery isn't safe, the H.I.V.E. Five are not alive, and Robin's teammates are about to succumb to shopping fever! Can Robin keep it together long enough to cancel this apocalypse?

ACTION COMICS #1042

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art and cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

Backup art by ADRIANA MELO

Backup written by SHAWN ALDRIDGE

Variant cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | $5.99 US Variant (card stock)

ON SALE 4/26/22

The origins of Mongul, his mysterious champions, and Midnighter's underground rebellion stand revealed! When another of Superman's truest allies is killed, will the tragic loss end the rebellion before it begins? Or will it be the spark that finally unites Superman's forces against the unstoppable Mongul? The Warworld Revolution begins! Also featuring the finale to the epic Martian Manhunter backup series!

AQUAMAN/GREEN ARROW – DEEP TARGET #7

Written by BRANDON THOMAS

Art by RONAN CLIQUET

Cover by MARCO SANTUCCI

Variant cover by RAHZZAH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/26/22

This is it! Everything has led our heroes to this moment in time. Aquaman and Green Arrow must beat the clock to take down Scorpio and reset the timeline. If their aim is off by even an inch, all will be lost!

AQUAMEN #3

Written by CHUCK BROWN and BRANDON THOMAS

Art by MAX RAYNOR

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

Variant cover by MICO SUAYAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/26/22

While Jackson Hyde's investigation into the Atlantean sleeper agents leads him into the dark and dangerous streets of Gotham City, Arthur struggles with his own secrets and the rift that his past mistakes are creating in his future with Mera. Danger lurks in the darkness of Gotham's shadows, but so does a surprising ally.

BATGIRLS #5

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art and cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by MICHAEL CHO

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/12/22

The Batgirls and Tutor face off again, but this time at the creepy, abandoned Arkham Asylum! Can the Batgirls stop Tutor from using his art to put all of Gotham in a mind-controlled trance? Let's hope the Batgirls found a way to avoid being put under his control…again! Meanwhile, Babs's hands are tied—literally—when she comes face to face with Spellbinder.

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #4

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 4 of 10 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/19/22

Bruce Wayne's journey to become Batman continues in the cold mountains of North Korea, where he seeks to learn the legendary fighting style of Master Kirigi! This will be his most difficult challenge yet, and he might not survive without the help of a mysterious new "friend."

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #14

Written by VITA AYALA, MARK RUSSELL, CHE GRAYSON, and RYAN CADY

Art by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA, KARL MOSTERT, BELÉN ORTEGA, TREVOR SCOTT, CAM SMITH, and GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Cover by KARL MOSTERT

Variant covers by KIM JACINTO and GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige

ON SALE 4/12/22

Batman and Zatanna are at the mercy of the DCU's newest magic! Ace the Bat-Hound and the Super-Pets versus Gotham's worst villains! A new Birds of Prey led by Lady Shiva and Katana? And a team-up between Batman and the Question!

BATMAN/CATWOMAN #11

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by CLAY MANN

Variant covers by TRAVIS CHAREST, JIM LEE, and SCOTT WILLIAMS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 11 of 12 | (all covers card stock)

ON SALE 4/12/22

17+

After barely escaping with one of her nine lives, Selina arrives at a crossroads. She can either continue on the path of a criminal or take a chance at being a hero like Batman. There's just one thing she has to do: make a vow to never kill The Joker. But what could lead her to break that sacred promise years later? Find out in the penultimate issue of this critically acclaimed maxiseries!

BLUE & GOLD #8

Written by DAN JURGENS

Art and cover by RYAN SOOK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 8 of 8

ON SALE 4/19/22

Keep your friends close and your enemies closer! Things have never been easy for Booster and Beetle as they set out on their new business venture where no job is too small, but now a threat from within threatens to bring everything crashing down. A virus has hit the servers at Blue & Gold Restoration, and it could delete our heroes for good!

CATWOMAN #42

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by NICO LEON

Cover by JEFF DÉKAL

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

1:25 variant cover by SOZOMAIKA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/19/22

You know what they say—some of them are gonna love you, and some of them are gonna hate you—but it doesn't matter as long as they need you. Black Mask wants to be the dirty little secret of the Gotham underworld, but Catwoman's even better at being a secret when she needs to be. Thankfully she's not afraid to have a little help—from Valmont, Onyx, and the newly minted Tomcat…exactly the kind of guy to let her in the house.

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #6

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by YASMINE PUTRI

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

1:25 variant cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/5/22

Kingdoms are divided. Monarchs have fallen. Families have been torn apart. The Kingdom of Storms, the Amazons, and the Els are on the brink of all-out war. Can Constantine, Lois Lane, and Harley Quinn stop what's coming? Or is the prophecy correct? Do Superman and his family have to die to save the world?

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #12

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art by GIANNIS MILONOGIANNIS

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by MIKE BOWDEN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Black and White | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/12/22

FINAL SHOWDOWN WITH THE NEXT JOKER! Peacekeeper Red, a.k.a. Jason Todd, and the Next Batman take on the Next Joker, but will their combined abilities be enough? Meanwhile, Hunter Panic and Harley Quinn try to keep Tobias Whale alive against a whole army of Jokerized robots! Plus, Nightwing becomes something…new?

HARLEY QUINN #14

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by BENGAL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/26/22

I'm innocent, I tell ya! I might currently be stuck in Blackgate Penitentiary for multiple homicides thanks to a growing body of evidence that points right to me, Harley Quinn, as the murderer…but for once it was not Harley Quinn in the alley with the baseball bat. Someone's obviously tryin' to frame me, and I gotta figure out who and why if I wanna clear my name before I end up spendin' the rest of my days behind bars with a buncha ladies who really don't seem thrilled that I'm here. Not to mention I look terrible in orange…

I AM BATMAN #8

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by CHRISTIAN DUCE

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

1:25 variant cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/12/22

The campaign of terror continues as a mysterious serial killer brutally murders New York City Police Commissioner Becket, in the process exposing ugly truths about how Becket ran his department. Batman finds himself caught between a police department "hit squad" that wants to execute the killer, and a populace that's beginning to see them as more of a folk hero than Batman himself.

MONKEY PRINCE #3

Written by GENE LUEN YANG 楊謹倫

Art and cover by BERNARD CHANG 張伯納

Variant cover by INHYUK LEE 이인혁

1:25 variant cover by KIM JACINTO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/5/22

The bat's out of the bag as Monkey Prince and Pigsy both realize what all the demon spirits around the world are after—eating specific superheroes in order to gain their powers! And this penguin demon has his eyes on…Batman! Uh-oh, Monkey Prince, it's bad enough you have to keep hiding your tail when you're Marcus, and how your circlet keeps returning latched onto your body as something else every time you try to get rid of it—but now cannibalism is also on the menu? YEOW!

NIGHTWING #91

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by SERG ACUNA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/19/22

Trying to save a city that's even more beyond saving than Gotham is no small task, and even someone like Nightwing needs a day off to relax with his best friend and to recharge—but when your best friend is Wally West, a.k.a. the Flash, a "recharge" might not end up being so relaxing!

ONE-STAR SQUADRON #5

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art and cover by STEVE LIEBER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6

ON SALE 4/5/22

After an unfortunate accident at Heroz4U headquarters, all the employees are under investigation for the moment it all went up in flames! Now Red Tornado has stepped forward, ready to tell the truth. Could one of our heroes actually be a villain in disguise?

REFRIGERATOR FULL OF HEADS #6

Written by RIO YOUERS

Art by TOM FOWLER

Cover by MATEUS MAHANINI

Variant cover by JUAN FERREYRA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/19/22

17+

It all ends here, as Arlene declares war on Erika's biker gang—heads won't just roll, they'll jump, fly, talk, shout…sing?…as the full power of the Axe of Yggdrasil is unleashed across bloody Brody Island—as well as the full bite pressure of a certain great white shark head…

ROBINS #6

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art and cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

Variant cover by DAVID TALASKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/19/22

The games are over and Jenny Wren's traps have finally sprung around the Robins! Can the teen wonders unravel the truth behind Jenny's connections to Batman, or will the true first Robin finally rip apart the Bat-Family once and for all?

ROGUES #2

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by LEOMACS

Cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

Variant cover by LEOMACS

1:25 variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 4 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"

ON SALE 4/26/22

17+

You might think you know Gorilla City, but you don't. Not a soul who has gone looking for the secret kingdom has ever returned. You'd think the Rogues would know better than to go searching…but they either don't know or just don't care. The down-on-their-luck ex-cons are back together for the heist of a lifetime, but every time Captain Cold thinks he's got things all figured out, the rug is pulled out from under him. And even if they make it to Gorilla City alive, they have a version of Gorilla Grodd unlike anything you've ever seen waiting for them…Continuing this groundbreaking neo-noir take on some of the DCU's greatest villains!

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #115

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

Art by WALTER CARZON and HORACIO OTTOLINI

Cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 4/19/22

Playtel has designed a new VR game that allows players to experience their old-fashioned board games in a new light—by transporting them onto a giant virtual board to play! And Mystery Inc. is excited to jump in and give it a try. But when the game is hijacked by the Grim Gamer, it will be up to the gang to solve the mystery before it's game over for everyone.

SUICIDE SQUAD #14

Written by DENNIS HOPELESS

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA, JULIO FERREIRA, and DEXTER SOY

Cover by EDUARDO PANSICA

Variant cover by DEXTER SOY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/5/22

The War for Earth-3 may be over, but the battle at home is only heating up! As egos clash, bugs ambush, and a big-#$% parademon tries to eat his own teammates, an explosive confrontation between Peacemaker and Bloodsport will leave you breathless! As Ambush Bug would say: "HELP! I'M TRAPPED IN SOLICIT COPY!"

SUICIDE SQUAD: BLAZE #2

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art and cover by AARON CAMPBELL

Variant cover by QISTINA KHALIDAH

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 3 | Prestige Plus | 8 ½" x 10 7/8"

ON SALE 4/12/22

17+

The inmates who volunteered for the Blaze program are discovering fascinating things about their newfound powers—and about the best ways to torment their Suicide Squad watchdogs. Are they discovering anything about their core mission of stopping the cannibalistic metahuman who's terrorizing the planet and who, uh…might have just defeated Superman…? Well, slightly less so. But they're all going to be dead in three months. Or a lot less. Let them have fun, eh?

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #10

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by CIAN TORMEY

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:25 variant cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/12/22

Henry Bendix's plans are now clear. Gamorra's president won't stop until he has total control. He's now sold his strategy to other dangerous regimes. Only Superman and his allies stand in the way of Bendix's dark vision for the world…a world where superheroes are put in their place, discredited, and even destroyed. A world where heroes are replaced by agents of those ruthless enough to have seized power. The Rising has begun!

TASK FORCE Z #7

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

1:25 variant cover by DAN SCHOENING

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/26/22

Solomon Grundy. Victor Zsasz. Madame Crow. Copperhead. No, these are not this year's nominees for sexiest maniac alive…they are the new recruits for Task Force Z! What does this mean for Red Hood and Bane? Will Mr. Bloom's Lazarus Resin heist spell certain doom for the Resurrection Twins? How many rhetorical questions can I possibly squeeze into one paragraph's worth of copy? 1) A lot. 2) Yes. 3) Three.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #14

Written by TIM SHERIDAN

Art by TOM DERENICK

Cover by TOM DERENICK and JEREMIAH SKIPPER

Variant cover by DAN SCHOENING

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/26/22

It's a fresh start for the students and staff of the newly-rechristened "Titans Academy"! As classes resume, two faculty members navigate the awkwardness of a new relationship—and one student, on a dangerous training mission, must finally face the mysterious past that's haunted him all his life…

THE FLASH #781

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by FERNANDO PASARIN and MATT RYAN

Cover by BRANDON PETERSON and MICHAEL ATIYEH

Variant cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/19/22

The Eclipso War left Wally West stopped dead in his tracks…but a brand-new villain has emerged to wreak havoc on the Scarlet Speedster! An exciting new story arc begins here!

THE JOKER #14

FINAL ISSUE

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and CAM SMITH

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Punchline backup written by JAMES TYNION IV and SAM JOHNS

Punchline backup art by BELÉN ORTEGA

Variant cover by ALAN QUAH and BELÉN ORTEGA

1:25 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

$5.99 US | 40 pages | (All covers card stock)

ON SALE 4/12/22

All the hunters converge on the Sampson estate as the brutal conclusion to the first "season" of The Joker is here! Bullets will fly, blood will be shed, and will James Gordon be forced to make the choice he's been dreading since issue #1?

Punchline Backup: Punchline walks free, and the Royal Flush Gang is desperate for a new queen. The underworld of Gotham City is going to change forever, and this last chapter of "Punchline" is only the beginning.

THE SWAMP THING #12

Written by RAM V

Art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

Variant cover by LIAM SHARP

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 12 of 16 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/26/22

Tefé Holland and Jennifer Reece dive into the Green to recover Levi, but soon find that the Swamp Thing may not want to return. Meanwhile, Dr. Woodrue's strange procedure with the remains of the Pale Wanderer has resulted in unintended consequences, and the world itself may never be the same because of it.

WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION #6

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by MIKE HAWTHORNE and ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO

Cover by MIKE HAWTHORNE

Variant cover by DAVE JOHNSON

$3.99 | 32 pages | 6 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/19/22

Can even Wonder Woman save a world without hope? Diana faces her toughest trial yet as she is flung into the future to save an Earth on the verge of complete collapse. Guided by a future version of Donna Troy, Wonder Woman must question the reality of her surroundings, while accepting the reality of the consequences. All this, plus the reveal of a major new villain!

WORLD OF KRYPTON #5

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art by MICHAEL AVON OEMING

Cover by MICO SUAYAN

Variant cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/5/22

As Kryptonians suffer the effects of the planet's deterioration, they lose faith in their leaders. But taking to the streets in protest puts them in Zod's crosshairs. With his own people as his enemy, will he curb his brutality? Meanwhile, Jor-El is distracted by matters of a more personal nature!

100 BULLETS OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Written by BRIAN AZZARELLO

Art by EDUARDO RISSO

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

$125.00 US | 1,176 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-486-8

ON SALE 6/28/22

17+

A briefcase. An untraceable gun. One hundred rounds of ammunition. For some, it's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to pull the trigger and change their lives. But just who is making these actions possible—and why? This volume collects the bloody, shocking conclusion from 100 Bullets #59-100 as well as the acclaimed miniseries 100 Bullets: Brother Lono.

BATMAN: REPTILIAN

Written by GARTH ENNIS

Art and cover by LIAM SHARP

$24.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-533-9

ON SALE 5/31/22

17+

What strikes fear into the hearts of those who terrorize Gotham? It used to be Batman, but something far more frightening stalks the shadows—and it's after Gotham's villains, leaving a trail of carnage through the underworld. Now, with Riddler, Penguin, Two-Face, and many more left bloodied and broken in its wake, Batman opens the case on this mysterious reptilian menace and finds himself vexed by one very important question: What on Earth is it?

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS VOL. 2

Written by BRANDON THOMAS, ALYSSA WONG, MEGHAN FITZMARTIN, DAN WATTERS, TINI HOWARD, and others

Art by MAX DUNBAR, CIAN TORMEY, VASCO GEORGIEV, BELÉN ORTEGA, NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA, CHRISTIAN DUCE, and others

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

$24.99 US | 244 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-553-7

ON SALE 5/24/22

The next chapter in the lives of Gotham City's greatest heroes is here. The Outsiders fight the forces of Future State and Fear State! Batwoman tries to save Gotham City from itself. Tim Drake searches for a kidnapped friend and discovers his own identity. Azrael returns to Gotham City. Oracle and the Batgirls chart out new paths following the Joker War. Gotham City's future is in the pages of Batman: Urban Legends Vol. 2!

CATWOMAN VOL. 6: FEAR STATE

Written by RAM V

Art by NINA VAKUEVA, CASPAR WIJNGAARD, and LAURA BRAGA

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

$16.99 US | 128 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-529-2

ON SALE 5/10/22

Alleytown stands as the last place in Gotham City untouched by the Magistrate's totalitarian forces. But being the last bastion of freedom in a police state makes Selina's kingdom most inviting for Gotham's rogues. This volume features appearances by Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, the Riddler, Ghost-Maker, and Wight Witch—an assassin sent to kill the Feline Fatale—in tales from Catwoman #34-38!

DOOM PATROL BY RACHEL POLLACK OMNIBUS

Written by RACHEL POLLACK

Art by LINDA MEDLEY, TED McKEEVER, and others

Cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

$100.00 US | 760 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-534-6

ON SALE 6/7/22

17+

In 1993, writer Rachel Pollack took over Doom Patrol from Grant Morrison and quickly made the title her own—retaining its offbeat spirit while pushing its characters in new directions and tackling important social issues in the Doom Patrol's thoroughly unconventional way. This first-ever collection of Pollack's run collects Doom Patrol #64-87, Doom Patrol Annual #2, and a story from Vertigo Jam #1.

JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE NEW 52 OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Written by GEOFF JOHNS, PETER J. TOMASI, TOM KING, and others

Art by JASON FABOK, IVAN REIS, and others

Cover by JASON FABOK

$150.00 US | 1,256 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-558-2

ON SALE 6/21/22

One of the boldest eras in Justice League history continues in this massive collection, featuring the second half of superstar writer Geoff Johns's run on DC's premier super-team. Volume two collects the rest of Johns' Justice League issues plus the Forever Evil and Darkseid War story lines, all leading up to DC's Rebirth event.