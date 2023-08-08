Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: dc comics, teen titans, Titanscon

DC Comics Introduces TitansCon – Could They Do It For Real?

DC Comics likes to do a comic book convention, but generally in its own terms. Pulling out of New York Comic-Con or San Diego Comic-Con as and when it feels like it, as well as launching their own online-only convention space in the DC Fandome. But could today's World's Finest: Teen Titans #2 be floating a balloon for something a little more team-specific?

TitansCon is on in Metropolis. Is there anyone who might want to put it on for real? Hey, Marvel Comcis did it for the Hellfire Gala…

WORLDS FINEST TEEN TITANS #2 (OF 6) CVR A CHRIS SAMNEE

(W) Mark Waid (A) Emanuela Lupacchino (CA) Chris Samnee

DONNA TROY JOINS THE TEAM! Welcome to Metropolis, Wonder Girl! Hoping to reconnect with her human roots, Donna Troy leaves Themyscira for the City of Tomorrow. There she meets Mal Duncan, a young man with the makings of a true hero. And just in time, too–the Titans will need all the help they can get as they investigate a cry for help that leads them to a haunted house that is not what it seems! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/08/2023

WORLDS FINEST TEEN TITANS #3 (OF 6) CVR A CHRIS SAMNEE & MAT LOPES

(W) Mark Waid (A) Emanuela Lupacchino (CA) Chris Samnee, Mat Lopes

TITANSCON! As the Titans fandom converges on Metropolis by the thousands, the team crashes the con as a surprise–knowing it will leave the Titans (and their secrets) exposed. While Kid Flash and Speedy show off for the crowds, a new teenage villain, the obsessive Toyboy, shows up to wreak havoc and claim Wonder Girl for his own! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/12/2023

WORLDS FINEST TEEN TITANS #4 (OF 6) CVR A CHRIS SAMNEE

(W) Mark Waid (A) Emanuela Lupacchino (CA) Chris Samnee

BREAKING UP IS SUPER HARD TO DO! America's sweetest situationship breaks hearts–including Aqualad's and Wonder Girl's own!–when Garth realizes a part of him isn't fully in it with Donna. To heal the wounds, Wally invites Garth and Roy to a sleepover at his folks' home, where Aqualad opens up about his fluid sexuality. Meanwhile, Mal assists Bumblebee in an unexpected battle, giving him a taste of the Teen Titan he could be… Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/10/2023

