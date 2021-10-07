DC Comics' January 2022 Hero Collector Graphic Novels Not For The USA

Hero Collector from Eaglemoss publish hardcover collections of a number of DC Comics classic storylines and Batman collectibles for the non-US market – as well as collector models from Alien, Predator, The Orville for everyone, including the Americas. Here are their DC Comics-related solicitations in advance for January 2022.

#163 – Batman: Broken City

Product Description: When two parents are murdered by a hired killer, leaving behind an orphaned son, Batman is sent on a journey of self-discovery that will take him to the depths of Gotham… and his own soul. This gritty neo-noir tale from the Eisner-winning creative team of Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso is a haunting, thrilling examination of the Dark Knight, and the city he calls home.

#164 – The Death of the New Gods (Part 1)

Product Description: Witness the decimation of the Fourth World in the first half of this shocking miniseries by legendary creator Jim Starlin! One by one, someone is killing off the New Gods – but who could possibly kill a god? Who will be the next victims? And how is the killer connected to the hellish world of Apokolips?

Special #29 – Superman: The Reign of the Supermen

Product Description: Superman is dead. Long live Superman! After the Man of Steel's demise at the hands of Doomsday, four mysterious new heroes have emerged – all with powers like the Last Son of Krypton! One claims he is a clone of Superman, another says he is Superman, returned to life as a cyborg. Another claims to be the Last Son of Krypton – and a fourth, armoured figure says he fights with the heart of the Man of Tomorrow! What's the truth, and who can Metropolis trust?

#101 – Venom

Product Description: The classic tale that introduced the performance-enhancing drug, Venom – before Bane ever came on the scene! Batman has trained himself to the peak of human ability – but when even his incredible skills aren't enough to save a young girl, the Dark Knight turns to Venom for the edge he needs. As he grows dependent on the drug, Batman's entire life begins to spiral – can he take back control, or will he be consumed by his addiction?

#102 – Batman: Blind Justice

Product Description: Faced with a body-hopping assassin, Batman traces a string of murders directly to WayneTech's labs! With Bruce Wayne on trial for treason and confined to a wheelchair, the Dark Knight is left staring death in the face – but justice, like a bat, works best when it's blind…

#103 – Monsters

Product Description: Terrifying tales starring the Dark Knight – and the real monsters that stalk Gotham's nights! From werewolves to bio-engineered killing machines, Batman faces down horrors beyond mortal criminals in this compilation volume.

BATMAN MOVIES HERO COLLECTOR MUSEUM

Collect iconic artifacts from Batman's greatest stories on the silver screen! Cowls, gadgets, and more are all recreated as highly accurate, hand-painted resin models! Standing roughly 8-10" tall on a plinth stamped with their movie of origin, these replicas would fit right into the Batcave's trophy cabinet.

#2 – Batarang (The Dark Knight)

Product Description: Batman's most iconic gadget, the Batarang serves to distract and disarm his foes. The Batarangs seen in The Dark Knight (2008) were used like the shuriken that Bruce Wayne trained to wield in the League of Shadows. This Batarang stands ~11" tall on a display stand and boasts a brassy metallic sheen.