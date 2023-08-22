Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: batman beyond, one punch

DC Comics Makes Sure One Punch Is Safe And Secure In The Future

We always like to keep an eye on the One Punch meme at DC Comics. Especially now with Nathan Fillion cast as Guy Gardner.

We always like to keep an eye on the One Punch meme at DC Comics. Especially now with Nathan Fillion cast as Guy Gardner. One Punch originated from a scene in Justice League International by Keith Giffen, J.M. DeMatteis and Kevin Maguire, when Batman punched Guy Gardner in the face and knocked him out, With one punch.

Something that Ted Kord, the Blue Beetle, immediately began celebrating. And kept referring to. Forever. It turned up in the Batman: The Brave And The Bold cartoon, though it would be G'Nort who exclaimed "One punch! One punch!"

It reoccurred in a battle between Guy Gardner and Hal Jordan to be the Earth's Green Lantern, and again, Guy was knocked out, with Blue Beetle on hand to celebrate the moment.

However, during Green Lantern: Rebirth, it would be Hal Jordan who would deliver a one-punch knockout blow to Batman, instantly gaining him far more respect from Gardner. Only for Batman to return the favour later in the story.

In Injustice: Gods Among Us, Batman would do it to John Constantine…



A future Guy Gardner would see him master the one-punch manoeuvre in Green Lantern #50.

In Red Lanterns #10, Batman stand-in Midnighter faced Red Lantern feline, Dex-Starr. With exactly the same result.

And in Superman #36 with the kids…

From Deathstroke #35. One punch… two guys.

From DCeased War Of The Undead Gods #4. At least Guy Gardner gets to appreciate someone else giving the One Punch for a change…

And the recent Human Target gave us a tonne of them.

But also a One Kick.

And even a One Slap.

A Peanut Butter Slap being the deadliest of all.

And a previous sequence from Human Target, which revived the Justice League International dynamic so effectively?

Even the writer of that original scene, Keith Giffen would write, back in 2008, "I never thought I'd say this, but enough with the "one punch" already. It was a throwaway bit. Move on. Please." Never, Keith, never.

The future of Batman Beyond is safe and secure as long as they keep doing one punches, even from anthropomorphic humanoid felines.

Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic #2 is published today by DC Comics.

BATMAN BEYOND NEO-GOTHIC #2 CVR A MAX DUNBAR

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A/CA) Max Dunbar

BATMAN BEYOND VS. A VERY HUNGRY KILLER CROC! In every city of light, there's a place of near-total darkness where creatures of the night linger in the sewers beneath. Surrounded by bones of the hunted, this is the Beyond. Terry McGinnis comes face-to-face with Killer Croc, but what happens when all Croc sees is his next meal? He's hungry, and angry, and Batman's looking delicious. In a battle of epic proportions, Batman must enlist the help of Kyle the Catboi and his magic abilities, but will this be enough to get him out alive?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/22/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!