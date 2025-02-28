DC Comics' Offerings Up, Up And Away For Superman Day, 18th of April

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: frank quitely, Superman Day

The 18th of April, 1938, was the publication date for Action Comics #1, the longest-running comic book in the world (beating out The Beano by a few weeks) and the home of Superman ever since. And now, on Friday, the 18th of April 2025, it is Superman Day, and DC Comics has curated a list of Superman Day exclusive titles featuring the Man of Steel to go on sale from that day.

All-Star Superman Deluxe Superman Day Edition hardcover (new dust jacket featuring art by Frank Quitely )

) Superman Unchained Deluxe Superman Day Edition hardcover (new dust jacket featuring art by Jim Lee )

) All-Star Superman #1 Special Edition by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely

and Frank Quitely Superman For All Seasons Book One Special Edition by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale

and An excerpt of the upcoming middle-grade graphic novel Jimmy Olsen's SuperCyclopedia by Gabe Soria and Sandy Jarrell

and Action Comics #1 Golden Age–Size Facsimile Edition featuring an homage cover by superstar artist Dan Mora

All-Star Superman #1 Special Edition (main cover), Superman For All Seasons Book One Special Edition (main cover), and Jimmy Olsen's SuperCyclopedia Special Edition are promotional comics sold in bundles of 25 for $7.50 NET (30 cents NET per copy).

Action Comics #1 Golden Age–Size Facsimile Edition has a $9.99 cover price, with two open-to-order variant covers for $10.99, and an open-to-order foil variant cover for $14.99.

