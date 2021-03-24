DC Comics To Discontinue DC Connect Print Version For Good

Once upon a time, DC Comics had a big section in comic distributor catalogues. Then all the distributors went away except for Diamond Comic Distributors, and DC took a prime spot in the Previews catalogue, with a guaranteed cover, front or back, every month.

Marvel Comics had its own separate section distributed alongside Previews, and DC Comics experimented with something similar for a while.

Then DC Comics left Diamond Comic Distributors and stopped the print copy of their monthly Previews catalogue, instead relying on a digital copy, and relaunching it as DC Connect.

But there are still the needs of print to consider, especially for a comics publisher. So DC replaced it with a checklist poster instead with a QR code and URL to the digital version. So readers can fill it in and return it to the store if they so wish.

DC stated that they also plan to continue evolving this item, with multiple versions of the poster each month featuring different projects on the front and the same checklist on the back. And, beginning with the second poster, the checklist was be adjusted to include space for customers to indicate whether they want the main cover, the variant cover, or both. But DC Comics has now informed comic book retailers that DC Connect has evolved so much in print that it is going away as well.

DISCONTINUING DC CONNECT POSTERS Due to retailer feedback, DC is suspending publication of the printed version of the monthly DC Connect poster. A checklist of all comic books, original graphic novels and collected editions titles that are solicited in the catalog is included on the last page of the digital catalog located here and is available for download here.

Will anyone miss it? After all, Previews catalogues and similar have become rather collectable of late.