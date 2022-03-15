DC Comics To Publish Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #1 In June

The current Nubia & The Amazons mini-series came to an end last week with its sixth issue, though continuing into the Trial Of The Amazons event. And now DC Comics has revealed for Pride month, a new Nubia: Queen of the Amazons four-issue mini-series by Stephanie Williams, Alitha Martinez, and Mark Morales, reflecting Nubia's promotion to Queen of Themyscria or Paradise Island.

Taking place right after the Nubia: Coronation Special, a second miniseries for the fan-favorite Amazon begins! You won't want to miss the exciting new adventures of the one true queen, brought to you by the creative team behind Nubia & the Amazons—writer Stephanie Williams and artist Alitha Martinez! Williams, Martinez, and Morales's new series is planned for four issues.

Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #1 in June will have covers by Khary Randolph (main), Jae Lee (open-to-order variant), and Alitha Martinez (1:25 variant) and Kevin Wada (Pride variant), debuts on the 7th of June.

Originally Wonder Woman's long-lost twin sister, Nubia has since variously been presented as: a non-sibling Amazon contemporary of Wonder Woman, as a parallel-universe version of the hero, and as an inheritor of the Wonder Woman mantle in a future timeline. Created by Robert Kanigher and Don Heck, Nubia debuted in Wonder Woman #204 in 1972. After DC Comics rebooted its continuity in the Crisis on Infinite Earths, Wonder Woman and her supporting characters were re-imagined. Though originally absent, Nu'Bia would be reintroduced in 1999 by Doselle Young and Brian Denham.

After DC Rebirth and Infinite Frontier, Nubia was featured in Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman as a future Wonder Woman. With Infinite Frontier, and the believed death of Wonder Woman, a more classic version of Nubia once more existed and becomes Queen of Amazons. When Diana returned to the living, she officially blesses Nubia to share her title as Wonder Woman, in addition to her new role as Queen.