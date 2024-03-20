Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: hellblazer, jamie delano, john constanine, omnibus

DC Comics To Put John Constantine: Hellblazer Into Omnibus Format

DC Comics is to start republishing John Constantine: Hellblazer in Omnibus format, The first volume collecting two years of the series.

Article Summary DC Comics announces John Constantine: Hellblazer Omnibus, releasing October 15.

First omnibus volume compiles early Hellblazer issues plus Swamp Thing, Sandman crossovers.

Includes original series by Jamie Delano and iconic artists like John Ridgway and more.

Omnibus features new foreword by Garth Ennis, series proposal, full script for issue #2.

DC Comics is to start republishing the John Constantine: Hellblazer series that began in 1988 in Omnibus format, The first volume collecting the first two years of the series, and well as the Swamp Thing and Sandman crossovers around forty issues worth of content in the hardcover omnibus and planned for publication on the 15th of October. Here's the full listing below… they should take around eight volumes to get through the whole 300 issues. Nine if you include the recent series and a few of the spinoff mini-series. We don't need to bother with the Brand New Day/New 52 versions do we?

John Constantine, Hellblazer by Jamie Delano Omnibus Vol. 1 Hardcover – October 15, 2024

by Jamie Delano, John Ridgway The Hellblazer era begins in this massive collection of early stories starring DC's beloved antihero, John Constantine! Since his introduction in 1985's Swamp Thing #37, cynical occult detective/con man John Constantine stands as one of DC's most uniquely popular characters, being adapted in film, television, and animation, along with starring in some of the most celebrated stories in the comics medium. Now, fans can revisit—or experience for the first time—his earliest solo adventures in the John Constantine, Hellblazer by Jamie Delano Omnibus Vol. 1, collecting the first Hellblazer stories from writer Jamie Delano and artists including John Ridgway, Richard Piers Rayner, Stephen R. Bissette, and more. Hellblazer helped usher in DC's seminal Vertigo label, and stands as the longest-running series of that imprint—and now the earliest stories of that era are available in the omnibus format, alongside a host of extras. John Constantine, Hellblazer by Jamie Delano Omnibus Vol. 1 collects John Constantine: Hellblazer #1-22, John Constantine: Hellblazer Annual #1, Swamp Thing (Vol. 2) #65-77, and The Sandman #3, along with a brand-new foreword by famed Hellblazer author Garth Ennis, a brand-new introduction by Delano, the never-before-seen proposal for the Hellblazer series, the full script for issue #2, and many more never-before-seen wonders from the making of the series!

