DC Comics To Reprint Teen Titans, 52 & Death Of Superman Omnibuses

Out of print, the 52 Omnibus from DC Comics goes for $300, the Death And Return Of Superman Omnibus goes for $400, and Teen Titans By Geoff Johns Omnibus goes for $750. Time to bring them all back into print, it seems, for 2022. So if you wanted to sell your original for a few bucks, now would be the time.

Death and Return of Superman Omnibus (2022 edition)

Roger Stern, Tom Grummett 10 May 2022

The unthinkable has happened. The Man of Steel is dead.

A maniacal beast has risen from the Earth, a creature called Doomsday! Only one man can stop Doomsday's rampage—Superman. But the only way to stop him is by sacrificing his own life! When the Earth continues to be threatened by beings of immeasurable power, will Metropolis' one true hero will rise and return hope to those who need it most?

Teen Titans by Geoff Johns Omnibus (2022 edition)

Geoff Johns, Ivan Reis,, Michael Milligan

31 May 2022 1440 pages

Witness the birth of the new Teen Titans! Superboy, Kid Flash, Robin, Wonder Girl, Cyborg and more join together to reform the DC Universe's premiere teen superteam! But these youngster quickly learn the dangers of putting on a costume from classic Titans foe Deathstroke! Plus, the return of former Titans long though lost, new arrivals in the form of Miss Martian and Ravager, and a life and death battle for the fate of the universe itself as the INFINITE CRISIS arrives! This hardcover omnibus is a must for any Teen Titans fan!

52 Omnibus (2022 Edition)

19 July 2022

After INFINITE CRISIS, the DC Universe had its most eventful year ever. It was a year without Superman, Batman or Wonder Woman…but not a year without heroes! Collects the entirety of the ground-breaking, critically acclaimed DC Comics weekly series by award-winning writers Geoff Johns, Grant Morrison, Greg Rucka and Mark Waid!