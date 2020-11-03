DC Comics Wants to Hire a Head of Digital and Mobile Product Strategy

DC Comics, along with much of Warner Bros, has made a lot of senior staff redundant recently – although many are now staying on until the end of November. But even in the midst of downsizing, they are still hiring at Burbank. Here is a listing that has just gone up for a full-time Head of Digital & Mobile Product Strategy, at their Burbank offices. Though that probably still means remote working for now.

Here's what the job entails:

Head of DC's Digital & Mobile Product Strategy is the main product owner & strategist behind the DCUniverse Infinite (DCUI) digital product and portfolio of future properties, including DCComics.com (DC Free). This role will be responsible for setting & executing the vision, business case, and development of all DC digital products.

Serve as product lead for DCUI, driving the strategy and complete product development lifecycle across DC's web & mobile product portfolio.

In partnership with DC's GM & VP of Sales, serve as business owner for DC's digital products – DCUI and DC brand website.

Collaborate with key internal and external stakeholders and internal technical leads across WarnerMedia to champion, build buy-in, and launch new consumer-facing products or systems improvements to drive core DC Digital business objectives.

Enhance overall fan engagement and audience growth on DC owned & operated digital properties, particularly DCUI site/app and the DC brand website.

Enhance overall fan engagement and audience growth on DC owned & operated digital properties, particularly DCUI site/app and the DC brand website. Be a functional expert in building world class digital products & subscription services technology across conception, feature design, execution, and ongoing management.

Understand technical requirements and architecture diagrams related to the products.

Increase fan recruitment, readership, & overall viewership for sites & apps, in partnership with Marketing, Social, & Content teams. Gather, document, and organize critical product specifications, roadmaps, and related deliverables.

Help generate first-party data capture and fan data, in partnership with the CRM lead.

To apply, they require:

BA/BS required.

Bachelor's Degree equivalent experience

8+ years of experience as a product manager, or similar working on widely used customer-facing, revenue-generating products or web applications

Experience managing a web & mobile product team throughout the product lifecycle

Experience in Media & Entertainment

Expertise in subscription-based DTC digital products

Excellent verbal and written communications skills in English

Strong understanding of software development processes, project management methodologies, and performance management

Self-motivated with strong initiative

Able to succeed in a dynamic and innovative environment

Comfortable building consensus across several stakeholders

Passion for DC Comics and Characters

You may note what comes last. Applications can be made here. Don't tell them where you read this ad though, it won't go over well. Especially not today.