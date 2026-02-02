Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: DC KO

DC KO: Knightfight #4 Preview: Batman vs. Peaceful Gotham?

What happens when Batman finds a Gotham that doesn't need him? DC KO: Knightfight #4 hits stores Wednesday with father-son drama!

Article Summary DC KO: Knightfight #4 releases February 4th, pitting Batman against a Gotham made peaceful by Damian Wayne.

Bruce Wayne faces obsolescence as his son achieves what he never could: a Gotham that no longer needs Batman.

The Heart of Apokolips tests father and son—does Bruce destroy Damian’s utopia to re-enter the K.O. tournament?

FOR BATMAN TO WIN, DOES DAMIAN HAVE TO LOSE? Bruce Wayne became Batman to strike terror into the hearts of criminals, but he never imagined a world where Gotham City would be so safe it no longer needs its Caped Crusader. But when he arrives in a Gotham where Damian achieved that very peace, will Bruce destroy everything his son has built to overcome the Heart of Apokolips's test and re-enter the K.O. tournament?

DC KO: KNIGHTFIGHT #4

DC Comics

1225DC0044

1225DC0045 – DC KO: Knightfight #4 Chris Burnham Cover – $4.99

1225DC0046 – DC KO: Knightfight #4 Yasmine Putri Cover – $4.99

1225DC0047 – DC KO: Knightfight #4 Dustin Nguyen Cover – $4.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Dan Mora

FOR BATMAN TO WIN, DOES DAMIAN HAVE TO LOSE? Bruce Wayne became Batman to strike terror into the hearts of criminals, but he never imagined a world where Gotham City would be so safe it no longer needs its Caped Crusader. But when he arrives in a Gotham where Damian achieved that very peace, will Bruce destroy everything his son has built to overcome the Heart of Apokolips's test and re-enter the K.O. tournament?

In Shops: 2/4/2026

SRP: $3.99

