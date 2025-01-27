Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: justice league unlimited, Watchtower

DC Lists All The Justice League Comics To Read To Make Sense Of It All

DC Comics lists all the Justice League comics to follow along to make sense of it all, all along the Watchtower...

Article Summary Explore the core Justice League titles like Superman and Aquaman for a deeper universe insight.

Discover the Watchtower's central role, linking justice heroes across multiple story arcs.

Catch the latest action-packed adventures including Green Lantern and Challengers of the Unknown.

Dive into upcoming releases and dramatic twists involving the Flash Family and Black Lightning.

As Bleeding Cool has noted, every DC Comics title of late has seemed to find a reason to mention or refer to the new Justice League base, the Watchtower satellite, from which the Justice League Unlimited look down upon all humanity like gods. But some titles, it seems, are more Justice League-y than others. As a double page spread in upcoming DC Comics titles reveals. These ten titles are, for want of a better phrase, the core reality books for the Justice League from DC Comics right now. And they are Justice League Unlimited, Aquaman, Superman, The Atom Project, The Question, Challengers Of The Unknown, Flash, Green Lantern, Titans and Black Lightning.

So obviously you have to buy them all now. Not Nightwing, though; writer Dan Watters has made his feelings very clear!

How very Alan Moore of him…

Here are the upcoming issues of those titles:

GREEN LANTERN #19 CVR A ARIEL COLON

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Fernando Pasarin, Oclair Albert (CA) Ariel Colon

A NEW ERA OF THE GREEN LANTERN CORPS BEGINS HERE! Go all in with Green Lantern as Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps are given a new mandate to patrol the galaxy, fight crime, and stop the rise of "fractal" lanterns throughout the universe. An exciting new status quo for the DC Universe begins here!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 01/29/2025

JUSTICE LEAGUE THE ATOM PROJECT #2 (OF 6) CVR B LESLEY LEIRIX LI CARD STOCK VAR

(W) John Ridley, Ryan Parrott (A) Mike Perkins (CA) Lesley Leirix Li

THE HUNT IS ON! As Nathaniel Adam makes a desperate attempt to escape the return of his atomic superpowers…another strange transformation within the hero known as Captain Atom begins! And this time, the good captain's powers will change the trajectory of the Justice League forever! Plus: dissent brews in the ranks among the science team at the heart of the Atom Project on the Watchtower…so why is Ryan Choi leading the mutiny?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/05/2025

AQUAMAN #2 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) John Timms

ATLANTIS…OBLITERATED! After the shocking events of Aquaman #1, Arthur Curry is now a king without a home! But is hope truly lost? The answer lies in Aquaman's mysterious new water-morphing abilities, and a portal into the unknown. Earth's uncanny undersea hero must train like never before to stand a chance of recovering Atlantis from its untimely apocalypse…or should we say Apokolips? Ride the wave for the biggest, wettest adventure of the year in this second issue extravaganza–brought to you by the tide-turning talents of Jeremy Adams and John Timms!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/12/2025

BLACK LIGHTNING #4 CVR A FICO OSSIO

(W) Brandon Thomas (A/CA) Fico Ossio

THUNDER IN QUARANTINE! Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman are forced to quarantine Thunder aboard the Watchtower, which puts the trinity at odds Black Lightning! Jefferson Pierce's metahuman outreach initiative allowed him to make a difference at a global scale, but is he willing to throw it all away to free his daughter?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/12/2025

CHALLENGERS OF THE UNKNOWN #3 (OF 6) CVR A SEAN IZAAKSE

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) Sean Izaakse

A MYSTERIOUS BEING FROM THE FUTURE APPEARS! The Challengers continue to investigate the after effects of the Darkseid shockwave. The latest mission draws Prof Haley along with Ray Palmer (The Atom) to a remote and far-reaching part of the world where hyper-intelligence seems to have infected a long-missing individual from DC Comics past. Things turn even stranger when a being appears to Prof and the Atom claiming to be from the future and calling itself The Optimum. The Optimum promises untold scientific secrets…that is, if it could have a glimpse into the Justice League's top secret Atom Project…

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/19/2025

QUESTION ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER #4 (OF 6) CVR B JORGE FORNES CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Alex Segura (A) Cian Tormey (CA) Jorge Fornes

THE WATCHTOWER, OVERRUN! Cornered and betrayed, The Question and Batwoman must rally a ragtag group of allies to retake the Watchtower from a surprising villain–as the true mastermind behind the conspiracy to take over the Justice League's headquarters stands revealed.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/19/2025

TITANS #20 CVR A PETE WOODS

(W) John Layman (A/CA) Pete Woods

TEMPERS FLARE! Take an overly-emotional empath and add a hearty dose of psychosis, and what do you got? A recipe for disaster! Also: A belligerent boyfriend, an enraged archer, an unsound cyborg, an agitated alien, a testy tactician, and a livid team leader. Yes, Titan tempers are running hot, but the angriest person of all, dear reader, will be you if you miss this issue!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date:n 02/19/2025

FLASH #18 CVR A MIKE DEL MUNDO

(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Mike Del Mundo

THE FLASH FAMILY IN ACTION! As tensions in Skartaris reach a fever pitch, the entire Flash Family gets involved, and a Rogue makes a play for the throne!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/26/2025

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #4 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

THE WORLD IS ABLAZE! As the Justice League reels from the horrors in?icted by the Parademon Horde, a new threat arises across space…and time. With the team racing to put out multiple villainous fires at once, the mystery surrounding the Martian Manhunter deepens, and the techno-terrorist group Inferno makes its boldest move yet…as their secret leader is revealed!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/26/2025

SUPERMAN #23 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Dan Mora

SUPERWOMAN…LOST IN TIME! As the man of steel battles for the life of his deadliest adversary Doomsday, Superwoman travels across time and space to unlock the secrets of the Time Trapper! What life-shattering secrets lurk at the end of time? What clues can Lois Lane find to save the future? And can these answers be uncovered in time to halt Time Trapper's evolution into God-Mode? Find out in this essential chapter of the Many Deaths of Doomsday Saga!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/26/2025

