Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, joker, manga, superman

DC Manga Sampler Numbers Tied To Comic Stores' Batman #900 Orders

The DC Manga Sampler will debut at July's San Diego Comic-Con, before being distributed to comic book shops by Lunar Distribution.

The DC Manga Sampler will debut at July's San Diego Comic-Con, before being distributed to comic book shops by Lunar Distribution. They will show off the three volumes previously announced, Joker: One Operation Joker Vol. 1 written by Satoshi Miyagawa, art by Keisuke Gotou, Superman vs. Meshi Vol. 1 written by Satoshi Miyagawa, art by Kai Kitago, and Batman: Justice Buster Vol. 1 written and drawn by Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi. This DC Manga Sampler is 40 pages with a "self-cover" format so the cover is of the same material as the inside pages, is printed at a traditional manga dimension of 5" x 7.5", and reads right-to-left.

Comic book retailers will get bundles of the DC Manga Sampler tied to their orders of cover A and B of Batman #135/#900, and rounded up to the nearest 25. Retailers can order additional quantities in bundles of 25 for $5 each.

The volumes themselves will begin printing in September, 160-page books with a cover price of $9.99, also printed at a traditional manga dimension of 5" x 7.5," and read right-to-left. Originally available in Japan from Kodansha, this is the first time they have been translated into English in print.

Previously DC Comics representatives announced that their titles will initially be published digitally first, in a webtoon serialised format for DC Universe Infinite subscribers and then collected in full volues in print later. DC Infinite will get a new update to accommodate the webtoon vertical scrolling manga reading experience. Originally Superman vs. Meshi and Joker: One Operation Joker were published in Japan in June 2021 with Batman: Justice Buster more recently in December 2022,

Joker: One Operation Joker Manga

The Joker like you've never seen him before…as a single father?! After a fateful encounter with Batman that results in the Dark Knight de-aging to a baby, Joker takes it upon himself to raise the child into the crusader of justice! But does the Clown Prince of Crime really understand what it means to be Batman—or, more importantly, what it means to raise a baby all by yourself? Everyone needs a babysitter who makes them laugh, right? Joker: One Operation Joker is written by Satoshi Miyagawa (Uchuu Senkan Tiramisu) with art by Keisuke Gotou.

Batman: Justice Buster Manga

Gotham City has been under the protection of Batman for only a short amount of time, but since the vigilante's appearance, crime has changed. It's gotten more bold, more destructive. As Batman tries to rise to meet these new threats, he develops a computer system, ROBIN, to help him analyze and subdue the rising criminal tide and hopefully one day put an end to crime in Gotham. But will its solution be one Batman can execute? Batman: Justice Buster is written and illustrated by Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi (Ultraman).

Superman vs. Meshi Manga

It's hungry work being Superman! That's why every day for lunch, Superman makes a quick stop over in Japan to try a new chain restaurant. Whether it's a hearty bowl of curry or conveyor-belt sushi, the Man of Steel loves to indulge in the delectable delicacies the country has to offer. He'll even share a meal with the other members of the Justice League from time to time in the hopes of showing them an incredible culinary experience. So pull up a seat, and dig in as Superman does battle with lunch! Superman vs. Meshi is written by Satoshi Miyagawa with art by Kai Kitago.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!