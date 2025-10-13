Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: barbara gordon, DC Next Level, jeff lemire

DC Next Level At NYCC: Is Jeff Lemire On Barbara Gordon: Breakout?

DC Next Level At NYCC: Are Jeff Lemire and Rafael De Latorre on Barbara Gordon Breakout in 2026?

Article Summary Jeff Lemire teases a top-secret DC Comics project set for release in 2026 with Rafael De Latorre on art

Speculation rises that Lemire’s new title could be Barbara Gordon: Breakout from the DC Next Level lineup

DC Next Level features new series and creative teams, revealed at New York Comic Con for a 2026 launch

Barbara Gordon: Breakout joins an exciting roster of fresh titles inspired by DC's Absolute and Ultimate universes

In his newsletter a month ago, comic book creator Jeff Lemire posted the following. "Here is the very first sneak peek at some art from a top-secret DC project coming in 2026. The book will be written by me, illustrated by Rafael De Latorre, and colored by my old Green Arrow collaborator Marcleo Maiolo. More soon! (But feel free to start guessing what this book could be in the comments:)" Well, how about we guess on a Bleeding Cool article instead?

Well, Jeff Lemire's name was on the DC Next Level list posted by DC Comics yesterday. So is it possible that one of the titles listed may also be this book? And in that case… is he working on Barbara Gordon: Breakout with Rafael De Latorre? Just some mindless speculation, but it seems to fit the image so far. Here are the current creator and project list so far.

Greg Rucka & Dani – Batwoman

Deniz Camp

Mariko Tamaki

James Harren

Skottie Young & Jorge Corona – Lobo

Jeff Lemire

Tony Fleecs

Jamal Campbell

Joshua Williamson – Legion Of Super Heroes

And the other books are:

Deathstroke The Terminator

Firestorm: The Nuclear Man

Batman: Shadow Of The Bat

Zatanna

The Demon

Barbara Gordon: Breakout

Announced at New York Comic Con during the DC Comics panel today, led by Scott Snyder, is DC Next Level, the name of DC Comics' new publishing programme featuring numerous new titles, including new #1 issues from familiar creators who I am sure will be in their best behaviour, and starting off in March 2026. Paul Kaminsky says that these are all DCU titles but that have taken some inspiration from the Absolute Universe approach. Scott Snyder also mentioned the Energon and Ultimate universes as inspiration when approaching these books

