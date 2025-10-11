Posted in: Batman, Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: DC Next Level, new york comic con
DC Next Level at NYCC: DC Comics Launch New #1s In 2026
Article Summary
- DC Next Level relaunches the DC Universe with new #1 issues and bold creative teams in 2026
- Big-name creators like Greg Rucka, Dani, Skottie Young, and Jeff Lemire join the initiative
- New series include Batman, Deathstroke, Firestorm, Zatanna, Demon, and Barbara Gordon: Breakout
- Inspired by Energon, Ultimate, and Absolute universes, DC promises fresh stories and directions
DC Comics has been cancelling a fair number of titles lately, some due to poor sales, and others due to social media posts. Announced at New York Comic Con during the DC Comics panel today, led by Scott Snyder, is DC Next Level, the name of DC Comics' new publishing programme featuring numerous new titles, including new #1 issues from familiar creators who I am sure will be in their best behaviour, and starting off in March 2026.
Scott Snyder says that they are thrilled, and took the novel approach of going to big-name comic book creators and asking them what they would like to do. How novel. Paul Kaminsky says that these are all DCU titles but that have taken some inspiration from the Absolute Universe approach. Scott Snyder also mentioned the Energon and Ultimate universes as inspiration when approaching these books. Creators named are:
- Greg Rucka & Dani – Batwoman
- Greg Rucka & ? – Zatanna
- Deniz Camp
- Mariko Tamaki
- James Harren
- Skottie Young & Jorge Corona – Lobo
- Jeff Lemire
- Tony Fleecs
- Jamal Campbell
- Joshua Williamson – Legion Of Super Heroes
And the books are:
- Deathstroke The Terminator
- Firestorm: The Nuclear Man
- Batman: Shadow Of The Bat
- The Demon
- Barbara Gordon: Breakout
And DC Comics will be lining them all up, so this will be regularly updated I am sure. New York Comic Con is the biggest such show in the USA, produced and managed by ReedPop, and has been running since 2006.
