DC Power, The 30th Anniversary Of Milestone For Black History Month

DC Comics has scheduled their titles for February 2023, for February's Black History Month, for the 30th anniversary of Milestone Media publishing through DC Comics.

DC Power: A Celebration and Milestone Compendium Two – 31st of January, 2023.

DC Pawer: A Celebration showcases stories featuring DC superheroes Green Lantern (John Stewart), Cyborg, Vixen, Aqualad, Kid Flash, Batwing, by writers Chuck Brown (Black Manta, Bitter Root), Stephanie Williams (Nubia: Queen of the Amazons, Trial of the Amazons), and Evan Narcisse (Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City, Marvel's Rise of the Black Panther, Black Panther Wakanda Atlas), plus artists Valentine De Landro (Black Manta, Future State: Superman: Worlds at War), Clayton Henry (Action Comics, Superman Red & Blue, Black Lightning: Cold Dead Hands), and others. The anthology also includes the first DC work from writers Dorado Quick, Morgan Hampton, Jordan Clark, and artist Peterson Oliveira, all of whom participated in the Milestone Initiative Talent Development Program.

Milestone Compendium Two is a 1,300-plus-page softcover collection features a cover by artist and Milestone cofounder Denys Cowan and presents an collection of the original stories from the original Milestone talent including the 1994 Worlds Collide event, where the DC and Dakotaverse characters appeared together for the very first time.

Static: Shadows of Dakota and The DC Universe by Dwayne McDuffie – 7th of February, 2023.

Originally planned for 2022, Static: Shadows of Dakota has been rescheduled, a follow-up to Static: Season One features co-written and drawn by Nikolas Draper-Ivey, with co-writer with Static: Season One writer Vita Ayala as super-villain Ebon takes center stage.

The DC Universe by Dwayne McDuffie collects DC stories from this late writer, founding member of Milestone Media and co-creator of the Static Shock animated series. This 280-page collected hardcover features McDuffie-written stories from Action Comics, The Demon, Impulse, JLA Showcase 80-Page Giant, Batman: Gotham Knights (2002), Sins of Youth: Kid Flash/Impulse, and Firestorm: The Nuclear Man.

Icon vs. Hardware #1 – 14th of February 14, 2023

As first revealed by Bleeding Cool, this five-issue limited series reunites the Icon & Rocket: Season One writing team of Reginald Hudlin and Leon Chills, with art by Milestone Media co-founder Denys Cowan. In a search to find Icon's crashed spaceship, Hardware finds a tool even more useful, and potentially more dangerous: a time machine. This sets him on a collision course with Dakota's powerhouse hero, with the future of the Milestone universe hanging in the balance.

Milestone 30th Anniversary Special – 21st of February, 2023

This 96-page Prestige format anthology celebrates 30 years of Static, Icon, Rocket, Hardware, and the rest of the characters. The anthology includes a feature-length story written by Evan Narcisse in which the current Milestone superheroes encounter their original 1990s counterparts via the powers of a mysterious character known only as Rift. It also features stories written by Chuck Brown, Stephanie Williams, and Nikolas Draper-Ivey, who is also providing art for his story in which Batman Beyond teams up with an adult version of Static, plus a variant cover highlighting the two characters. Along with Denys Cowan and other artists, the anthology features art from Yasmín Flores Montañez, who also participated in the Milestone Initiative Talent Development Program. Cowan provides the main cover to the anthology, a homage to DC's iconic "Flash of Two Worlds" cover from 1961's The Flash #123.

DC Black History Month Variant Covers

The Flash #792 (Wallace West/Kid Flash) by Mateus Manhanini, on sale February 7

I Am Batman #18 (Jace Fox/Tiffany Fox/Batwing) by ChrisCross, on sale February 14

Black Adam #8 (Malik White/Bolt) by Taurin Clarke, on sale February 21

Lazarus Planet Omega #1 (Cyborg) by Edwin Galmon, on sale February 21

Wonder Woman #796 (Nubia), by Taj Tenfold on sale February 21

Action Comics #1052 (John Henry Irons/Natasha Irons), by Khary Randolph, on sale February 28