DC Pride 2022, Delayed A Week, New Jen Bartel Card Cover & Previews

This year's DC Pride 2022 anthology was planned to be published on the 31st of May, the day before Pride Month. The book went to FOC last weekend but it appears that DC Comics thinks retailers may need another chance to up their orders. So DC Pride 2022 has been delayed a week, and another cardstock cover added to the offering, with Jen Bartel's 1:25 tiered foil cover for DC Pride 2022 getting a cardstock minimal trade version with Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn, at an open-order level. So it's a lot easier to get this cover, sans foil, if that's what you were wanting. FOC has been extended to this Sunday and will now be published on the 7th of June.

Also to help bump numbers, DC Comics has released a few more previews of the comic book.

DC PRIDE 2022 #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A PHIL JIMENEZ

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Phil Jimenez

Written by Devin Grayson, Stephanie Williams, Travis G. Moore, Alyssa Wong, and others Art by Nick Robles, Brittney Williams, Evan Cagle, W. Scott Forbes, and others DC's 2022 celebration kicks off with more stories, more characters, and more pride than ever before! This anthology features 13 all-new stories spotlighting LGBTQIA+ fan-favorites new and old including Superman (Jon Kent), Nubia, Tim Drake, Kid Quick, Aquaman (Jackson Hyde), Green Lantern (Jo Mullein), Alysia Yeoh, the Ray, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Batwoman, and more! This special also includes: A Multiversity: Teen Justice kickoff story spotlighting Kid Quick and written by the miniseries team, Danny Lore and Ivan Cohen! An introduction by activist, actress, and real-life superhero Nicole Maines that will include a teaser for her upcoming Dreamer project! Pinups by P. Craig Russell, J.J. Kirby, and more!

Retail: $9.99