DC Pride and The Closet… Thank FOC It's The 8th Of May 2022

Thank FOC It's Sunday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch. Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Radical: My Year With A Socialist Senator graphic novel by Sofia Warrem is up for FOC from IDW. "In early 2018, cartoonist Sofia Warren was not paying attention to New York state politics. But that summer, her Brooklyn neighborhood began buzzing about Julia Salazar, a 27-year-old democratic socialist running for state senate whose grassroots campaign was inspiring an army of volunteers. When they beat the odds and won, Warren found herself wondering what would happen next. How does it work when an outsider who runs on revolutionary change has to actually do the job? So she decided to find out. Using the graphic memoir format, Radical: My Year with a Socialist Senator is a remarkable first-hand account of Warren's experience embedded with Julia Salazar and her staff during their first year in office"

is up for FOC from IDW. "In early 2018, cartoonist Sofia Warren was not paying attention to New York state politics. But that summer, her Brooklyn neighborhood began buzzing about Julia Salazar, a 27-year-old democratic socialist running for state senate whose grassroots campaign was inspiring an army of volunteers. When they beat the odds and won, Warren found herself wondering what would happen next. How does it work when an outsider who runs on revolutionary change has to actually do the job? So she decided to find out. Using the graphic memoir format, Radical: My Year with a Socialist Senator is a remarkable first-hand account of Warren's experience embedded with Julia Salazar and her staff during their first year in office" Artist's Elite Comics launch Artist's Elite Primer Red One-Shot, their first book together, by Alan Quah, Ben Templesmith, Brett Booth, Ryan Kincaid, Paolo Pantalena, Sorah Suhng. "Artist Elite Primer Red is a special preview issue containing 4 pages of sketches, concepts & more featuring the following artist's new characters: Alan Quah – Mecha Girl Ben Templesmith – Darkskulls Brett Booth – Lost Serpent Prince Ryan Kincaid – Seraph and the Seven Paolo Pantalena- Obina Sorah Suhng- Karnal Confessions" with a 1:25 variant.

Aztec Ace Complete Collection Hardcover by Doeg Moench , published by Dark Horse. "The fifteen-issue run of Aztec Ace, created by Doug Moench, is finally collected here for the first time by IT'S ALIVE! and Dark Horse! Aztec Ace stars Caza (AKA Ace) as he travels between the Aztec Empire and his home in the 23rd century. Ace, along with his pupil Bridget Chronopolis and his navigator named Head, struggles to save his own dimension from time paradoxes created by his enemy, the mysterious Nine-Crocodile. Includes a new foreword by original series editor Cat Yronwode, a new introduction by Doug Moench, a bonus collaboration between Moench and Tim Sale, a star-studded pinup gallery, and more."

, published by Dark Horse. "The fifteen-issue run of Aztec Ace, created by Doug Moench, is finally collected here for the first time by IT'S ALIVE! and Dark Horse! Aztec Ace stars Caza (AKA Ace) as he travels between the Aztec Empire and his home in the 23rd century. Ace, along with his pupil Bridget Chronopolis and his navigator named Head, struggles to save his own dimension from time paradoxes created by his enemy, the mysterious Nine-Crocodile. Includes a new foreword by original series editor Cat Yronwode, a new introduction by Doug Moench, a bonus collaboration between Moench and Tim Sale, a star-studded pinup gallery, and more." Astronaut Down #1 by James Patrick and Rubine launches from AfterShockComics. "Douglas Spitzer wants to be one of the "astronauts" selected for the crucial Mission Politzer. And just like astronauts like Buzz Aldrin and Sally Ride, Douglas is brave, adaptable, and self-sacrificing. He's one of the program's best candidates.

But if he qualifies, Douglas won't be traveling through space; he'll be launched into alternate realities on a desperate mission to save Earth from a horrific crisis that has our world on the brink of extinction. Unfortunately, it's a mission where everything will go wrong, where Doug-las's training and very humanity will be put to the test, and where a deep-seeded secret could sabotage everything." Returnable to retailers who order 10 or more. With 1:15 variants.

and launches from AfterShockComics. "Douglas Spitzer wants to be one of the "astronauts" selected for the crucial Mission Politzer. And just like astronauts like Buzz Aldrin and Sally Ride, Douglas is brave, adaptable, and self-sacrificing. He's one of the program's best candidates. But if he qualifies, Douglas won't be traveling through space; he'll be launched into alternate realities on a desperate mission to save Earth from a horrific crisis that has our world on the brink of extinction. Unfortunately, it's a mission where everything will go wrong, where Doug-las's training and very humanity will be put to the test, and where a deep-seeded secret could sabotage everything." Returnable to retailers who order 10 or more. With 1:15 variants. Cyberpunk 2077: Blackout #1 is the new Dark Horse Comics series by Bartosz Sztybor and Roberto Ricci . "It hurts. Night City hurts. The suffering runs deep and the deeper one falls, the longer the self-prescribed dreams play. Fortune, hope, love -all made possible by DMS technology. But not everyone desires a happy ending. A braindance repairman discovers the answer to pain . . . comes in a blackout."

. "It hurts. Night City hurts. The suffering runs deep and the deeper one falls, the longer the self-prescribed dreams play. Fortune, hope, love -all made by DMS technology. But not everyone desires a happy ending. A braindance repairman discovers the answer to pain . . . comes in a blackout." Star Trek: Mirror War: Sisko gets a one-shot from IDW Publishing, by Danny Lore and Hendry Prasetya. "The spotlight turns to Benjamin Sisko in this one-shot set in the Mirror Universe of Star Trek: The Next Generation! Expand upon the world of The Mirror War! When Benjamin Sisko is tasked with taking out Intendant Kira Nerys' political rival at a very public party, things quickly escalate from tense to dangerous when another figure from Sisko's past makes a dark appearance!"

Closet #1 by James Tynion IV, Gavin Fullerton, Chris O'Halloran is a new "tale of existential familial horror… Thom is moving cross-country with his family and dragging the past along with them. His son, Jamie, is seeing monsters in the bedroom closet and will not let them go." Returnable to retailers and with 1:25 and 1:50 variants

is a new "tale of existential familial horror… Thom is moving cross-country with his family and dragging the past along with them. His son, Jamie, is seeing monsters in the bedroom closet and will not let them go." Returnable to retailers and with 1:25 and 1:50 variants Phalanx gets a one-shot from Jonathan Luna. "Inspired since 1992 by the series that launched Image Comics, writer and artist JONATHAN LUNA (ALEX + ADA, 20XX) creates an homage to honor its 30th anniversary with THE PHALANX! Spur, a mercenary in modern-day Los Angeles, chases a mysterious villain and finds herself going through a portal and running into a famous superhero team. They realize they have a common goal."

Newthink #1 by Gregg Hurwitz and Mike Deodato FOC's from AWA. "This Black Mirror-style anthology examines the rapid proliferation of technology, the cultural and political polarization of the country, and the technocrats that have driven us to such extremes of thought that we need to present the present as something…futuristic. Each of the five issues is a stand-alone tale with its own art team." It is being offered with a 75% off discount for all retailers

and FOC's from AWA. "This Black Mirror-style anthology examines the rapid proliferation of technology, the cultural and political polarization of the country, and the technocrats that have driven us to such extremes of thought that we need to present the present as something…futuristic. Each of the five issues is a stand-alone tale with its own art team." It is being offered with a 75% off discount for all retailers Endangered #1 by Jon McCarthy and Ron Joseph launches from Blood Moon Comics. "Humanity has become an endangered species following a nuclear war. The survival of our species rests with a group of scientists aboard a low-orbiting space station. Their solution to stabilizing their uninhabitable home has unknowingly facilitated the evolution of the insects that survived the fallout. Now the time has come for mankind to return home, but their fight for survival is just beginning."

and launches from Blood Moon Comics. "Humanity has become an endangered species following a nuclear war. The survival of our species rests with a group of scientists aboard a low-orbiting space station. Their solution to stabilizing their uninhabitable home has unknowingly facilitated the evolution of the insects that survived the fallout. Now the time has come for mankind to return home, but their fight for survival is just beginning." Wannabees #1 by Mitchell Martinez and Samir Simao launches from Scout Comids' Scoot Imprint. "Jordan and Walt love comics, especially those that follow the adventures of their favorite real-life superheroes! Jordan idolizes the high ideals and selflessness of the more noble heroes, but Walt prefers the street-level vigilantes who punish the bad guys with crippling force. When the fifteen-year-olds decide to don ski masks and patrol their neighborhood to become heroes themselves, they are easily beaten by a mugger and narrowly escape becoming stabbing victims themselves. Undeterred, they try again, but this time there are guns, and this time there are radioactive cannisters, and this time… well read the premiere issue of Wannabes to find out! Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume."

and launches from Scout Comids' Scoot Imprint. "Jordan and Walt love comics, especially those that follow the adventures of their favorite real-life superheroes! Jordan idolizes the high ideals and selflessness of the more noble heroes, but Walt prefers the street-level vigilantes who punish the bad guys with crippling force. When the fifteen-year-olds decide to don ski masks and patrol their neighborhood to become heroes themselves, they are easily beaten by a mugger and narrowly escape becoming stabbing victims themselves. Undeterred, they try again, but this time there are guns, and this time there are radioactive cannisters, and this time… well read the premiere issue of Wannabes to find out! Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume." While Super-Freaks gets a fan-created take on Savage Dragon;s world with Jim Purchell and friends."WHEN FIN-ADDICTS TAKE CONTROL!" Celebrating 10 years of the Savage FINcast podcast with an official fan tribute to everyone's favorite Fin-Head! SAVAGE DRAGON fans unite to produce one of the wildest comics ever created! It's crude! It's rude! It's hilarious! It's the most offbeat, off-the-wall comic book ever committed to paper! SUPER FREAKS comes with our highest possible recommendation.

Something's up with Amazing Spider-Man #3 by Zeb Wells and John Romita, hence a 1:100 variant by Hikaru Uesugi. "I know that this is just #3, but did you notice that it's LGY #897? That means something big is RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER! There are things you don't know about Tombstone. Neither you, nor Spider-Man, will ever forget them."

and hence a 1:100 variant by Hikaru Uesugi. "I know that this is just #3, but did you notice that it's LGY #897? That means something big is RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER! There are things you don't know about Tombstone. Neither you, nor Spider-Man, will ever forget them." Jane Foster: The Mighty Thor #1 is up for FOC just after that Thor trailer dropped. By Torunn Gronbekk and Michael Dowling. "When Mjolnir comes crashing through Jane Foster's apartment window, she fears the worst has happened to Thor. As Asgard's greatest enemies – including Hela, Ulik the Troll and Enchantress – mount an assault on the Golden Realm, Jane must find Thor and save Asgard – even if that means she must once again risk her life to become Thor herself!" With 1:25 and 1:50 variants

and "When Mjolnir comes crashing through Jane Foster's apartment window, she fears the worst has happened to Thor. As Asgard's greatest enemies – including Hela, Ulik the Troll and Enchantress – mount an assault on the Golden Realm, Jane must find Thor and save Asgard – even if that means she must once again risk her life to become Thor herself!" With 1:25 and 1:50 variants Action Comics gets an annual for 2022 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Si Spurrier, Dale Eaglesham, Ian Churchill . "As the Warworld Saga reaches a breaking point, battle lines are drawn between the two towering forces at odds: Mongul and Superman. In this special 2022 annual we'll explore how our combatants have evolved over the years to represent the beacons of hope and tyranny that they respectively embody…and witness the first chilling chapter of their ultimate final battle!"

. "As the Warworld Saga reaches a breaking point, battle lines are drawn between the two towering forces at odds: Mongul and Superman. In this special 2022 annual we'll explore how our combatants have evolved over the years to represent the beacons of hope and tyranny that they respectively embody…and witness the first chilling chapter of their ultimate final battle!" Aquaman Andromeda #1 lauches from DC by Whiter Noisers Ram V. and Christian War d. "Deep in the Pacific Ocean, at the farthest possible distance from any land, sits Point Nemo: the spaceship graveyard. Since the dawn of the space race, the nations of the world have sent their crafts there on splashdown, to sink beneath the silent seas. But there is something…else at Point Nemo. A structure never made by human hands. And that structure seems to be…waking up. The crew of the experimental submarine Andromeda, powered by a mysterious black-hole drive, have been chosen to investigate this mystery. But they aren't the only ones pursuing it. Anything of value beneath the ocean is of value to the master pirate Black Manta…and anything that attracts Black Manta attracts Arthur Curry, his lifelong foe, the Aquaman! But heaven help them all when the doors of the mystery at Point Nemo swing wide to admit them… Bringing a bracing cosmic-horror sensibility to the world of Aquaman, with 1:25 and 1:50 variants.

and d. "Deep in the Pacific Ocean, at the farthest possible distance from any land, sits Point Nemo: the spaceship graveyard. Since the dawn of the space race, the nations of the world have sent their crafts there on splashdown, to sink beneath the silent seas. But there is something…else at Point Nemo. A structure never made by human hands. And that structure seems to be…waking up. The crew of the experimental submarine Andromeda, powered by a mysterious black-hole drive, have been chosen to investigate this mystery. But they aren't the only ones pursuing it. Anything of value beneath the ocean is of value to the master pirate Black Manta…and anything that attracts Black Manta attracts Arthur Curry, his lifelong foe, the Aquaman! But heaven help them all when the doors of the mystery at Point Nemo swing wide to admit them… Bringing a bracing cosmic-horror sensibility to the world of Aquaman, with 1:25 and 1:50 variants. Batman gets an 2022 annual by Ed Brisson and John Timms . "Following the events of the Abyss story arc, Batman has now tasked Ghost-Maker to finance and lead Batman Inc.! First order of business for the new management? Clean up a huge mess Luthor created in Chechnya…but is this new group ready to face fearsome new threat the Gray Wolf? And prepare yourself for the evolution of Clownhunter!"

and . "Following the events of the Abyss story arc, Batman has now tasked Ghost-Maker to finance and lead Batman Inc.! First order of business for the new management? Clean up a huge mess Luthor created in Chechnya…but is this new group ready to face fearsome new threat the Gray Wolf? And prepare yourself for the evolution of Clownhunter!" Justice League: Road To Dark Crisis #1 is "written by Joshua Williamson, Jeremy Adams, Brandon Thomas, Chuck Brown, Stephanie Phillips and Phillip Kennedy Johnson Art by Clayton Henry, Fico Ossio, Emanuela Lupacchino, Leila Del Duca and more The Justice League has tragically fallen in battle, and now we see the aftermath. How does the world react to the Justice League being gone? Which heroes rise up…and which villains try to take advantage? And what dark forces are lying in wait to attack? An all-star roster of DC talent showcases a world without a Justice League and sets the stage for next month's Dark Crisis event!". With a 1:25 variant.

Justice Warriors #1 by Matt Bors and Ben Clarkson launches from Ahoy Comics. "First issue of a new dystopian satire, written and cocreated by cartoonist, publisher, and Pulitzer Prize finalist Matt Bors! Outside the walls of prosperous Bubble City, two tense cops patrol the Uninhabited Zone, a vast slum where most of the population lives, many of them mutants. After his partner is killed by a self-driving bus, traumatized veteran Swamp Cop must teach naïve rookie Schitt that the UZ can only be policed by breaking every rule!" with a 1:10 variant.

Miss Meow #1 by Murphey, Aaron Sparrow and Victor Serra launches from Merc Publishing. "Miss Meow attends the Merc Gala Event to acquire the helmet of Leonidas but someone from her past shows up to foil her plans! Merc Publishing proudly presents our flagship title, Miss Meow!! A fun, crazy and exciting new universe of characters is introduced here" with 1:25, 1:50, 1:100 variants.

and launches from Merc Publishing. "Miss Meow attends the Merc Gala Event to acquire the helmet of Leonidas but someone from her past shows up to foil her plans! Merc Publishing proudly presents our flagship title, Miss Meow!! A fun, crazy and exciting new universe of characters is introduced here" with 1:25, 1:50, 1:100 variants. Shadow War Omega #1 from Joshua Williamson and Stephen Segovia . "THE SHADOW WAR'S EPIC CONCLUSION! The shocking finale of the Shadow War! Lives have been lost. Heroes and villains have fallen in battle. And now the real mastermind behind the Shadow War has been revealed. But they are far from done! Batman and Robin are all that's left to put a stop to their real plans. Can the father-and-son duo work together to save the day? Events in this issue lead directly into DC's next big summer event!" With a 1:25 variant.

and . "THE SHADOW WAR'S EPIC CONCLUSION! The shocking finale of the Shadow War! Lives have been lost. Heroes and villains have fallen in battle. And now the real mastermind behind the Shadow War has been revealed. But they are far from done! Batman and Robin are all that's left to put a stop to their real plans. Can the father-and-son duo work together to save the day? Events in this issue lead directly into DC's next big summer event!" With a 1:25 variant. DC Pride 2022 #1 hits FOC "written by Devin Grayson, Stephanie Williams, Travis G. Moore, Alyssa Wong, and others Art by Nick Robles, Brittney Williams, Evan Cagle, W. Scott Forbes, and others DC's 2022 celebration kicks off with more stories, more characters, and more pride than ever before! This anthology features 13 all-new stories spotlighting LGBTQIA+ fan-favorites new and old including Superman (Jon Kent), Nubia, Tim Drake, Kid Quick, Aquaman (Jackson Hyde), Green Lantern (Jo Mullein), Alysia Yeoh, the Ray, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Batwoman, and more! This special also includes: A Multiversity: Teen Justice kickoff story spotlighting Kid Quick and written by the miniseries team, Danny Lore and Ivan Cohen! An introduction by activist, actress, and real-life superhero Nicole Maines that will include a teaser for her upcoming Dreamer project! Pinups by P. Craig Russell, J.J. Kirby, and more" with a 1:25 variant.

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below, and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.