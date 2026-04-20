Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: bill mantlo, guardians of the galaxy, keith giffen, rocket raccoon

Fifty Years Of Rocket Raccoon In A New Special From Marvel For July

Fifty Years Of Rocket Raccoon from J.M. DeMatteis, Christos Gage, MacKenzie Cadenhead, Shawn McManus, Todd Nauck, and Enid Balám

Article Summary Marvel celebrates Rocket Raccoon's 50th anniversary with Rocket Raccoon: Rocket Rewind #1 this July.

Includes Rocket's first appearance from Marvel Preview #7 (1976) by Bill Mantlo and Keith Giffen.

Features new stories by J.M. DeMatteis, Christos Gage, MacKenzie Cadenhead, and top artists.

Special variant covers by Ryan Stegman, David Baldeón, and Mike Mignola round out the release.

Rocket Raccoon: Rocket Rewind is a new one-off special from Marvel Comics in July, for the fiftieth anniversary of the character created by the late Bill Mantlo and the late Keith Giffen. It will include Rocket's first appearance from the pair in Marvel Preview #7 from 1976, as well as new stories from Giffen's Justice League collaborator J.M. DeMatteis, Christos Gage, MacKenzie Cadenhead, Shawn McManus, Todd Nauck, and Enid Balám. "Fans of Rocket Raccoon are going to love this special featuring all-new stories that span through his bold, adventurous, and sassy career," explains Editor Mark Pannicia, who is still at Marvel. "I'm excited to include the first appearance of Rocky Raccoon. That's right, old bean, in that story by legendary comic creators Bill Mantlo and Keith Giffen, Rocket went by Rocky and inexplicably had a British accent. Wild and fun stuff!" I love it when Americans do cod-British accents. I can't get enough of it, can I, Jude?

ROCKET RACCOON: ROCKET REWIND #1

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS, CHRISTOS GAGE AND MACKENZIE CADENHEAD and BILL MANTLO

Art by SHAWN MCMANUS, TODD NAUCK, ENID BALÁM and KEITH GIFFEN

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN

Variant Cover by MIKE MIGNOLA

On Sale 7/29

Follow the heavily armed rapscallion as he blazes new trails in locations both new and familiar across the following stories: Rocket Raccoon encounters a mysterious galactic book collector before coming face-to-face with the one-and-only Rocky Raccoon (wait, what?!) in a brain-bending tale from writer J.M. DeMatteis and artist Shawn McManus.

In "BoomShakaLaka," MacKenzie Cadenhead and Enid Balám take Rocket to a paradise planet full of good vibes and an immensely powerful artifact that's just begging to be stolen by a cybernetically enhanced creature with a bad attitude. Know anybody like that?

Christos Gage and Todd Nauck set out to prove that size does matter in "The Fight in the Raccoon," featuring an odd-couple team up of Hank Pym and Rocket as they fight back a massive invasion force in Sub-Atomica!

Plus, the original debut of Rocket by Bill Mantlo and Keith Giffen!

With covers from Ryan Stegman, David Baldeón and Mike Mignola,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!