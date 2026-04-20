Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: erik larsen, rob liefeld, todd mcfarlane, youngblood

How Does Rob Liefeld's Youngblood Add Up To Issue #100? We Do The Math

How does Rob Liefeld's Youngblood add up to issue #100? Bleeding Cool does the mathematics on this one...

Article Summary Youngblood #100 marks a major milestone with Image Comics counting every non-crossover, non-preview issue.

Legacy numbering explains how Youngblood jumps to issue #100, tallying comics from multiple publishers.

Collectors are fueling aftermarket buzz for legacy-numbered Youngblood variants and potential future reprints.

Issue #100, releasing May 20, 2026, features many creators and a wide selection of commemorative covers.

Youngblood #100 by Rob Liefeld is out next month and goes to FOC in a week's time. Of late, Image Comics has also started renumbering current published comics wth "legacy" numbers so that a variant cover for Youngblood #4 was also Youngblood #98, and #5 was also Youngblood #98. Here are the covers…

And here are the issue numbers…

As a result, it's made them go a little crazy on the aftermarket. Watch for Covrprice to pick this up soon… Going to further printings, might Image Comics be doing the same to Youngblood #1, #2 and #3? They have amended their website listings for the title to reflect this… But how did they reach that number? Well, here is the tally… basically every different non-crossover, non-preview comic with Youngblood in the title, at Image Comics, Extreme Studios, Maximum Press and Awesome Comics, as well as Awesome Adventures #1, renamed by Alan Moore, instead of Youngblood #3.

YOUNGBLOOD #0-10 (1992-1994) 1-11

YOUNGBLOOD YEAR BOOK #1 (1993) 12

YOUNGBLOOD BATTLEZONE #1-2 (1993-1994) 13-14

YOUNGBLOOD STRIKEFILE #1-11 (1993-1995) 15-25

TEAM YOUNGBLOOD #1-22 (1993-1996) 26-47

YOUNGBLOOD, VOL. 2 #1-10 (1995-1996) 48-57

YOUNGBLOOD, VOL. 2 #14 (1996) 58

YOUNGBLOOD, VOL. 3 #1-2 (1998) 59-60

AWESOME ADVENTURES #1 (YB, VOL. 3 #3) (1999) 61

YOUNGBLOOD, VOL. 4 #1-9 (2008-2009) 62-70

YOUNGBLOOD, VOL. 5 #71-78 (2012-2013) 71-78

YOUNGBLOOD, VOL. 6 #1-11 (2017-2018) 79-89

EXTREMELY YOUNGBLOOD #1 (1996) 90

YOUNGBLOOD BLOODSPORT #1 (2003) 91

YOUNGBLOOD GENESIS #1-2 (2003) 92-93

YOUNGBLOOD IMPERIAL #1 (2004) 94

YOUNGBLOOD, VOL. 7 #1-5 (2025-2026) 95-99

Anyone want to quibble with this? Youngblood #100 is published on the 20th of May 2026 from Image Comics. Expect lots of covers to be announced this week for FOC… here are the released versions so far…

YOUNGBLOOD #100

(W/A/CA) Rob Liefeld

YOUNGBLOOD arrives at an incredible benchmark! The team is united as it prepares to wage a final attack on its most formidable foe! Strange alliances are forged! The world's greatest comic book artists have assembled to provide amazing covers celebrating the 100th issue of the comic that started Image Comics! $4.99 5/20/2026

YOUNGBLOOD #100 CVR A ROB LIEFELD

YOUNGBLOOD #100 CVR B ROB LIEFELD VAR

YOUNGBLOOD #100 CVR C ROB LIEFELD VAR

YOUNGBLOOD #100 CVR D WHILCE PORTACIO VAR

YOUNGBLOOD #100 CVR E ERIK LARSEN VAR

YOUNGBLOOD #100 CVR F MARC SILVESTRI VAR

YOUNGBLOOD #100 CVR G ROB LIEFELD & TODD MCFARLANE RETRO VAR

YOUNGBLOOD #100 CVR H JIM VALENTINO VAR

YOUNGBLOOD #100 CVR I ROB LIEFELD FOIL VAR

YOUNGBLOOD #100 CVR J ROB LIEFELD & DONNY CATES VAR

YOUNGBLOOD #100 CVR K ROB LIEFELD & ROBERT KIRKMAN VAR

YOUNGBLOOD #100 CVR L GEORGE PEREZ VAR

YOUNGBLOOD #100 CVR M ROB LIEFELD I HATE FAIRYLAND TEAM UP VAR

YOUNGBLOOD #100 CVR N ROB LIEFELD & TODD MCFARLANE VAR

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