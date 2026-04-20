Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: cyborg, harley quinn, KO, Titans

Why Cyborg Is The Way He Is After DC's K.O. What's With DC's Doubles?

Why Cyborg is the way he is after DC's K.O... and what's with all the DC doubles right now?

Article Summary Cyborg is changed forever after DC's K.O., leading to two versions of him—one human, one machine.

K.O. fallout is creating doubles of major DC heroes, causing confusion and identity crises across teams.

The Titans, Harley Quinn, and others face shocking transformations and parallel versions post-K.O.

K.O.'s mysteries link to Superman, Darkseid, and powerful forces like the Heart of Omega and Alpha Energy.

Last week's New Titans #34 by Tate Brombal and Sami Basri looked at the impact of DC's K.O. on Cyborg. We had seen inklings previously,

While Cyborg was part of the DC K.O. tournament, the rest of the Titans were on duty evacuating the Earth and keeping humanity safe while everyone else went to war. But now he is back, and has changed…

Well, it looks like Cyborg might have used that Father Box to bring back a friend from the K.O. tournament. As he pointed out in battle, he was able to pick up all sorts of data on the battlefield…

Maybe he managed to do that with something else in play, who might have felt abandoned by Superman…

It looks like the Titans have got their very own tame Heart Of Omega to play with, as created by Darkseid, now seemingly part of Cyborg.

And a vision of this was granted him by the Alpha Energy that the Heart of Omega spilt out…

So as New Justice Leaguer Lobo is dealing with the results of the vision above…

And an Emperor Aquaman across the stars… Cyborg gets to talk about just what happened to him at the end of K.O. Because there's not just Cyborg…

… but there's also Cyborg.

Like he says. So now there are two of him. One all human, one all cyborg. Not the only one who has been on the receiving end of such a change, seemingly as a result of K.O…. as seen in this Wednesday's upcoming Harley Quinn #61…

Time for Basil Exposition to make a cameo.

So now there are two of them, too… but just one Lobo. Aquaman has made sure of that… anyway he has his own K.O. related plotlines to be getting on with….

While across the other books… Deathstroke is downloading a patch…

… sorry, I mean, downloading from a patch. Catwoman asks the only question worth asking in the DC Universe.

… to which Batwoman must answer "yes… or this wouldn't kill him.

New Titans #34 by Tate Brombal and Sami Basri

Everything is not as it seems! As Titans Tower begins to fall apart at the seams, Nightwing's team is visited by heroes claiming to be the New Titans! What's real? What's an illusion? Will the Titans ever escape the loop? And what's behind all this pandemonium?

Everything is not as it seems! As Titans Tower begins to fall apart at the seams, Nightwing's team is visited by heroes claiming to be the New Titans! What's real? What's an illusion? Will the Titans ever escape the loop? And what's behind all this pandemonium? Catwoman #86 by Torunn Gronbekk, Davide Gianfelice

He's big! He's bad! And he's madder than ever before! With Selina back in Gotham, Black Mask sets his sights on Catwoman, and he's playing for keeps. But he's not alone! Who is his mysterious benefactor, and how could they possibly hate Catwoman even more than her self-proclaimed archnemesis?

He's big! He's bad! And he's madder than ever before! With Selina back in Gotham, Black Mask sets his sights on Catwoman, and he's playing for keeps. But he's not alone! Who is his mysterious benefactor, and how could they possibly hate Catwoman even more than her self-proclaimed archnemesis? Deathstroke: The Terminator #2 by Tony Fleecs, Carmine Di Giandomenico

Someone's taken everything from Deathstroke, and hell hath no fury like an assassin scorned! He's on the road to find a mysterious client, but it won't be easy. He's lost his money, his resources, his family, and his best friend and moral compass. What happens when the world's most terrifying assassin has nothing left to lose?

Someone's taken everything from Deathstroke, and hell hath no fury like an assassin scorned! He's on the road to find a mysterious client, but it won't be easy. He's lost his money, his resources, his family, and his best friend and moral compass. What happens when the world's most terrifying assassin has nothing left to lose? Lobo #2 by Skottie Young, Jorge Corona

Space, Spacetober 2X, 2026/SpacePRwire—In a move many are calling "prescient" and "a VC thirst trap," a content industry leader has acquired a series of bounty hunting businesses and exclusive rights to their contractors' likenesses, voices, and victims while retaining full indemnity for any crimes committed thereby. Lobo will be the jewel in the company's crown, with the world-famous multi-hyphenate "Main Man" set to star in an ∞-season reality series documenting his exploits. Fans can look forwardto Lobo's interactions with Detective Comics' rich portfolio of charactersand franchises, such as Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

Space, Spacetober 2X, 2026/SpacePRwire—In a move many are calling "prescient" and "a VC thirst trap," a content industry leader has acquired a series of bounty hunting businesses and exclusive rights to their contractors' likenesses, voices, and victims while retaining full indemnity for any crimes committed thereby. Lobo will be the jewel in the company's crown, with the world-famous multi-hyphenate "Main Man" set to star in an ∞-season reality series documenting his exploits. Fans can look forwardto Lobo's interactions with Detective Comics' rich portfolio of charactersand franchises, such as Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. Batwoman #2 by Greg Rucka, DaNi

Batwoman engages the enemy, drawing Master Slay and his acolytes onto the field. But can her father, Jacob Kane, reach her before the streets of Petalon become a kill zone?

Batwoman engages the enemy, drawing Master Slay and his acolytes onto the field. But can her father, Jacob Kane, reach her before the streets of Petalon become a kill zone? Harley Quinn #61 by Elliott Kalan, Carlos Olivares

Okay, so I mayyyy have left a little something out of that last description. I ain't the only Quinn in town these days. Ya see, my rational, non-fun-loving brain parts have taken a body of their own, and she's claiming my doctorate as her own. You can't do that! I created Facebook! What do you mean she's wired in?! This is a real Dr. Jackass and Ms. Hyde situation, except we both got so tired of each other that we moved out and got our own bodies!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!