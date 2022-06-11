DC Pride: Tim Drake Special #1 Preview: Pride in Capitalism

DC celebrates Pride Month in the best way possible: by selling a reprint for $5.99 in this preview of DC Pride: Tim Drake Special #1. Check out the preview below.
DC PRIDE: TIM DRAKE SPECIAL #1
(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Belen Ortega, Alberto Jimenez Albuquerque (CA) Belen Ortega
The breakout story from Batman: Urban Legends collected in one volume for the very first time, in time for Pride Month! Tim Drake's search for a missing friend kidnapped by the villains known as the Chaos Monsters leads Tim to realize his identity as a bisexual man. Collecting the Tim Drake stories from Batman: Urban Legends #4-6 and 10, with a brand-new story that sees Tim teaming up with his former Young Justice teammates and the Batgirls, beginning Tim Drake's 2022 path!
