Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: peter david, rip

DC Publishes A Tribute To Peter David In Its Comics Today

DC Comics publishes a tribute to Peter David in its comic books today

Article Summary DC Comics honors the late Peter David with a heartfelt tribute published in today's comic books.

Peter David is celebrated for unforgettable work on Aquaman, Young Justice, and Supergirl at DC Comics.

Creators like Jim Lee, Todd Nauck, Martin Egeland, and Jim Calafiore share moving reflections on David's impact.

David's unique humor and deep character insight transformed iconic characters and inspired generations.

Peter David died at the age of 68 at the end of May. An incredibly prolific comics writer, novelist, screenwriter and columnist, he wrote the likes of Aquaman, Young Justice, Supergirl, Atlantis Chronicles and more for DC Comics. Today DC has published the following tribute to Peter David in their comic books.

Saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Peter David. A brilliant writer whose work brought humor, heart, and a wholly original perspective to some of comics' most iconic characters. Whether it was his groundbreaking Hulk, sharp X-Factor, wildly fun Spider-Man 2099, or compelling runs on Supergirl, Aquaman, and Young Justice at DC Comics, Peter always found a extra dimension in a character's psyche, twisting expectations and deepening what was possible on the page. He was one of a kind. Rest in peace, Peter, and thank you for all your stories. —Jim Lee

As a fan of Peter's writing and comics prior to breaking into the comics industry, I had the extreme honor to first work with him on Young Justice at DC Comics for five years. I had so much fun working off his scripts. I learned so much from his writing. His unique sense of humor mixed with action, drama, and heart made every issue a pleasure to draw. He was a great supporter of my art. I was fortunate to create around 70 comics with Peter, and I am saddened we won't get to work together again. Thank you, Peter, for your friendship and support. Rest well. —Todd Nauck (Young Justice)

Peter David was one of the greats. When I was a young artist, just coming into the comics industry, I knew that the opportunity I was being given to work with Peter on Aquaman was huge. I knew his writing well and the impact he already had on all of fandom, and I knew that the comics world would be watching. I was…to put it mildly…nervous. Excited, ecstatic… absolutely psyched, but super nervous. I was immediately pulled into Peter's Aquaman scripts and forgot all of that. His writing style is so easily approachable; his ability to humanize otherwise two-dimensional characters made me as much a fan as I was a co-creator, all while Peter encouraged and reassured me along the way. He was a legend and a mentor. —Martin Egeland [Aquaman]

I've been lucky to work with some great writers. Peter David was one. Few creators revolutionize a character; he did it twice. I got to draw one: Aquaman. He was great to work with, fun stories, and always afforded me the leeway to put my own stamp on the visuals. It's all a collaborator can ask for. RIP. —Jim Calafiore [Aquaman]

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!