Hulk, Aquaman, Spider-Man 2099 Writer Peter David Has Died, Aged 68

Peter David has died at the age of 68. His wife, Kathleen O'Shea David, just posted on social media, "Since it is out there. Peter David passed away last night. We are devastated. More when I can write about it."

An incredibly prolific writer, he was very well known in different fields for different works. He moved into comic book writing first, after working in the Marvel Sales department, with long runs on Spider-Man, Hulk, Aquaman, Young Justice, SpyBoy, Supergirl, Fallen Angel, Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2099, Captain Marvel, and X-Factor. He co-created characters including Miguel O'Hara, the Spider-Man of 2099, SpyBoy, Sachs, Violens, Soulsearchers, Maestro, Pantheon, Random, Strong Guy, Genis-Vell, Mark Hazzard: Merc and Justice. He also wrote lots of Star Trek novels, including the New Frontier book series, as well as original novels, the Apropos of Nothing and Knight Life series. For TV, he co-created the Nickelodeon sci-fi series Space Cases with Bill Mumy, and was one of the few writers other than JMS to write Babylon 5. He also wrote for Young Justice and Ben 10. Throughout all this, he has written comics commentary and journalism, most notably with his But I Digress column for the Comics Buyers Guide, and he was an early comic book professional online, which is where I first met him. I always enjoyed his work, which continued into our friendship. He may have made a few enemies, but he made far more friends with his work, passion, kindness, respect, and the love of a good gag.

A critic as well as a creator of comic books, he was caught up in a number of controversies and arguments with other creators, editors and publishers, often very public, including Gary Groth, Todd McFarlane, John Byrne, and Erik Larson, which were sometimes as entertaining as the comic books he wrote.

He has suffered extreme issues with his health of late, which has led to a number of crowdfunding appeals, as he burned through all his insurance, Medicaid and personal funds to pay for the care. He suffered a stroke in 2012 and, in 2022, kidney failure, another series of strokes, and a mild heart attack.

