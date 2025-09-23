Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics | Tagged: Gotham Sampler, Immortal Batman, red hood

DC Replaces Red Hood With Immortal Legend Batman In Gotham Sampler

DC Comics replaces the Red Hood preview with one for Immortal Legend Batman, in the digitally released version of the Gotham Sampler

DC Comics has published the Gotham Sampler, which was intended to be widely released this weekend for Batman Day, in a new digital format. Rather than making it available on Amazon/ComiXology/Kindle or digital services like Neon Ichiban and Global Comics, which also distribute DC Comics digitally, it has just used its own DC Unlimited Infinite digital service, where the comic book in question is now available to those who have signed up. With one small important difference. It now contains the preview for Immortal Legend Batman #1 by Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom, Erica D'Urso and Dan Mora, which came out a few weeks ago.

DC previously had ordered comic book retailers to remove Gotham Sampler from their Batman Day giveaway promotion this past weekend, though many comic book retailers ignored them and gave them out anyway or sold them for profit on eBay. Some of them.

This was all down to the inclusion of a preview for Red Hood #1 by Gretchen Felker-Martin and Jeff Spokes, an entire series which DC Comics felt they were forced to cancel after certain social media messages posted to BlueSky by its writer were seen as celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk. And DC Comics also cancelled the Gotham Sampler, instructing retailers not to hand them out, saying, "DC requests that retailers do not hand out the BATMAN GOTHAM SAMPLER on Batman Day 2025. DC Comics will credit retailers for all invoiced copies… All reorders of Batman Gotham Sampler have been cancelled. Any shortages or damages will not be replaced, and retailers will be issued a credit…"

Well, now, too late for Batman Day, the Gotham Sampler is available digitally to those who have access, with less Red Hood and more Immortal Batman. The digital listing with a publication date of 22nd of October, 2025 might suggest that comic book stores will get a replacement version of the Gotham Sampler – or that it's just a typo.

