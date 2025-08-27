Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Immortal Batman, massive-verse

The DC Universe Future History In Immortal Batman, Revealed (Spoilers)

The DC Universe future history in Immortal Batman #1 is revealed (BatSpoilers)

Article Summary Immortal Batman #1 explores a futuristic DC Universe with interstellar threats and cosmic horror elements.

Bat-legacy roles are shaken up, swapping mantles.

The narrative centers on a Batman who taps into shadow energy to battle monstrous invaders from another universe.

Familiar Bat-family dynamics are reimagined in a far-future setting, with unexpected lineage and new conflicts.

Today sees the launch of Immortal Batman #1 from DC Comics and Mortal Thor #1 from Marvel. What are the chances? And while the latter is, as Al Ewing puts it, the beginning of Act Two of his Immortal Thor trilogy, Immortal Batman is basically a chance for the creative team of Boom Studios' Power Rangers, and the Massive-Verse titles published by Image Comics which Power Rangers originally inspired, to turn their attention to the Batman universe. Albeit one in the far future.

With a rather Event Horizon-like approach to interstellar travel, opening up portals to worlds that should not be.

And letting something in. Shadows, demons, denizens of hell, all depends on your perspective.

But even in the 22nd century, there are Batpeople to call upon. Though possibly not in the usual order.

A Robin, a Bat and a Nightwing. And with identities that you might not expect either, legacies reversed.

So Stephanie Brown is the first Robin, passing it onto Tim Drake, Harper Row passes on Nightwing to Dick Grayson, and the narrator passes on Batman to Bruce Wayne. Naturally, that will have its problems. But it's too early for those final page spoilers, right?

Immortal Legend Batman #1 by Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom, Erica D'Urso, Dan Mora

Humanity broke the barrier between our universe and our universe's shadow. From the void came horrific apparitions that craved nothing but destruction. But from this terror…a legend was born. A warrior who found away to access the energy that binds our universe and the shadow universe, transforming him into a cosmic dark knight. This immortal legend was named Batman. He fought to keep us safe but then one day abandoned the war. Though he didn't disappear entirely. Now they say he hunts a rogues gallery of monsters…born from the shadows!

