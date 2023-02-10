DC Reveals First Look at March's Waller vs. Wildstorm #1 DC dropped six pages from the upcoming 4-issue Black Label limited series Waller vs. Wildstorm, hitting stores next month.

Hey folks, your pal Jude Terror, filling in for Rich Johnston, who had to take an impromptu trip today. In any case, I've got a first look at the upcoming Waller vs. Wildstorm #1 from DC Comics.

Readers of Bleeding Cool know that the series was originally supposed to come out last year for the Wildstorm 30th anniversary before being delayed and solicited for March. Now, DC has revealed some pages from the book, along with a ton of details about the four-issue Black Label limited series.

In the late 1980s, as the Cold War stubbornly refuses to thaw, a new battle heats up, this time for the soul of the intelligence agency Checkmate. As the agency's super-heroic public face, Jackson King—a.k.a. Battalion, the former leader of Stormwatch and the symbol of American might—has long suspected that Adeline Kane is up to dirty tricks overseas, engineering horrors that betray everything he believes about service to one's country. But King doesn't know that Kane has a clever new ally—an ambitious young woman named Amanda Waller. She has her own ideas about how metahumans can serve their country. And honor, dignity, and long lives don't factor into them. Co-written by author and national security reporter Spencer Ackerman (Reign of Terror, Daily Beast), and Evan Narcisse (DC Power: A Celebration, Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City, Marvel's Rise of the Black Panther and Waller vs. Wildstorm celebrates WildStorm's legacy of espionage-flavored superhero morality plays, pitting Stormwatch against Amanda Waller and the deadliest people in the DCU – including, its most lethal assassin, Slade Wilson, a.k.a. Deathstroke! This can't-miss debut issue is available for pre-order now, and features art by fan-favorite artist Jesús Meriño (Wonder Woman, The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox, Infinite Frontier), with a main cover by Rorschach and current Danger Street artist Jorge Fornés. Issue #1 also features a main variant cover by Eric Battle, with a 1 in 25 "ratio" variant cover by Mike Norton. Visit your local comic book shop for details and pre-ordering. Waller vs. Wildstorm #1 arrives in comic book shops and participating digital platforms on Tuesday, March 21.

