Posted in: Comics | Tagged: elseworlds, NYCC

DC Revives Elseworlds With Viking Deathstroke & Batman The Barbarian

The first annual Lunar Retailer Breakfast at NYCC took place this morning. And DC Comics announced the return of the Elseworld imprint.

The first annual Lunar Retailer Breakfast at New York Comic Con took place this morning. And DC Comics, an exclusive publisher of Lunar, were on hand to announce a few things. Such as the return of the Elseworld imprint, to tell alternative takes on DC Comics characters in their own worlds. To be fair, DC Comics never really stopped, with DCease, DC vs. Vampires and Dark Knights Of Steel, and there's always a multiverse or three to run around screaming. But now they are making it official with five new series.

"Out-of-continuity stories have always been a pillar of DC publishing, granting creators the ability to explore all the wild corners of the DC Universe," said DC Executive Editor Ben Abernathy. "We're excited to bring a whole new slate of titles under the Elseworlds banner in 2024, combining some all-new titles from top storytellers, as well as sequels from the current DC line that fit that same out-of-continuity aesthetic."

Gotham by Gaslight: The Kryptonian Age by Andy Diggle & Leandro Fernandez, a 12 issue sequel to Brian Augustyn and Mike Mignola's original Gotham By Gaslight from 1989. A Victorian age version of Gotham, which was retrofitted to become the very first Elseworlds title. It already had a sequel. Batman: Master of the Future, also written by Augustyn, but with art by Eduardo Barreto. This volume expands the mysterious and gothic world created by Brian Augustyn and Mike Mignola beyond the confines of Gotham City, introducing DC's greatest heroes as they come together for the first time to form a 19th-century Justice League. As they unite against the greatest threat the world has ever known, they will learn their world's secret Kryptonian history.

Batman the Barbarian by Greg Smallwood, is a 6 issue Hyborian take on the Dark Knight. Batman the Barbarianisa brutal and remarkable retelling of Batman's origin set against a rugged, medieval Earth.

Dark Knights of Steel: All Winter by Jay Kristoff & Tirso Cons, appears to be a sequel to the recent Dark Knights Of Steel, which had created their own Medieval Justice League. This will be Spanish fantasy artist Cons first work for DC Comics. In this new series, the snows fall thick, blood runs black, and color itself is only a distant memory. The legendary assassin Deathstroke stalks a frozen wasteland, killing for coin among a nation of ever-warring jarls. But when our murderer for hire finds himself cast in the role of reluctant guardian, will he fight to end the icy curse destroying his land, or be consumed by the sins of his own dark past? Inspired by Norse myth and set in Tom Taylor's ground-breaking world of Dark Knights of Steel, Dark Knights of Steel:Allwinter continues the tradition of casting iconic DC characters in a thrilling epic fantasy setting.

Batman: Nightfire is a six issue series by Clay Mann and Seth Mann. What happens when twin brothers, Seth & Clay Mann, are turned loose in Gotham City? They burn it all down. Batman: Nightfire sees superstar Clay Mann unleashed in a mind-expanding mystery, beautifully counterbalanced with explosive action, in this unflinching reimagining that sees Bruce Wayne try to rectify a devastating tragedy by traveling to the past. What secrets does this Batman hold so tight that he would watch Gotham be reduced to ashes? What truths are exposed when there is nowhere left to hide? Batman: Nightfire by Clay and Seth Mann is a story of obligation and the ultimate burden that promises to set the Batman world ablaze!

Green Lantern: Dark by Tate Brombal & Werther Dell'Edera, for seven issues is a horror fantasy take, with a new Green Lantern who carries a lantern rather than a ring, set and a wasteland full of monsters in a post apocalyptic Earth. The battle between good and evil ended long ago. Now, darkness prevails as humanity struggles to survive on a corrupted planet. Only one hero remains, the one who wields the green flame that can return light to a dark world—The Green Lantern. But she's been missing for years, and, on the isolated island of New England, the horrors only get worse by the night.

And another sequel, DC vs. Vampires: World War V, a twelve issue series by Matthew Rosenberg & Otto Schmidt. DC vs. Vampires was the brutal first chapter in a larger war for the fate of Earth! In this upcoming sequel by Matthew Rosenberg and Otto Schmidt, sunlight is restored to the Earth, but was it too late? As a new Ice Age dawns, humanity faces their most deadly threat yet—Barbara Gordon Queen of the Vampires! Set six months after the main series, the vampires block out the sun and freeze the whole world.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!