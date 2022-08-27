DC Saved by the Belle Reve #1 Preview: Gotham Academy Sophomore Year

Return to Gotham Academy in this preview of the DC Saved by the Belle Reve #1 special, in stores on Tuesday. Check out the preview below.

DC SAVED BY THE BELLE REVE #1

DC Comics

0622DC046

0622DC047 – DC Saved by the Belle Reve #1 Riley Rossmo Cover – $9.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Juni Ba

Written by Art Baltazar, Franco, Andrew Aydin, Dan Watters, Becky Cloonan, Brenden Fletcher, Tim Seeley, Brandon Thomas, Peter J. Tomasi and Dave Wielgosz Art by Art Baltazar, Nelson Daniel, Juan Ferreyra, Karl Kerschl, Mike Norton, Scott Kolins and Craig Cermak School's back in session, and we just know you're waiting for the BELLE to give you some REVElief…all right, you can't say we didn't try! DC Saved by the Belle Reve's halls are packed with eight tales of schooltime fun from around the DC Universe! The Suicide Squad is sent to an international prep school to protect a dignitary's son! Jean-Paul Valley returns to the school that made him into Azrael! Plus, a return to Tiny Titans by Art Baltazar and Franco, and a new school year starts at Gotham Academy! So grab your pencils and notebooks and get educated!

In Shops: 8/30/2022

SRP: $9.99

