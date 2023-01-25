DC Sell Exclusive Box for One Bad Day Hardcovers & a New Killing Joke DC will sell a new comic book store exclusive box set that contains the hardcover version of One Bad Day: The Riddler and The Killing Joke.

Bleeding Cool was the first to tell you that DC Comics was to reprint their Batman: One Bad Day books spotlighting Batman bad guys in a fashion comparable to Batman: The Killing Joke, in overpriced hardcovers. Taking the standard $7.99 price and selling them again for $17.99, each.

It will also sell a new comic book store exclusive box set that contains the hardcover version of Batman: One Bad Day: The Riddler by Tom King and Mitch Gerards, a new hardcover printing of Batman: The Killing Joke by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland, and lots of space to be filled with the other upcoming hardcover versions of the book.

Batman: One Bad Day: The Riddler by itself costs $17.99, but as part of this box set including the box and The Killing Joker, will sell for $44.99. It will be published on the 20th of June.

BATMAN ONE BAD DAY BOX SET (DIRECT MARKET EDITION) – 20th June, 2023

"You had a bad day and everything changed." In the pages of the iconic story Batman: The Killing Joke, Batman's ultimate foe, The Joker, was changed forever, given new, horrifying definition by the graphic novel that acted as the template for all the character's stories moving forward. Now, 35 years later, some of comics' greatest creators have come together to give that same stunning reexamination and evolution to more of Batman's iconic rogues gallery—the Riddler, Two-Face, the Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Catwoman, Bane, Clayface, and Ra's al Ghul—in the pages of Batman – One Bad Day. All of those stories will be collected in hardcover format that you can assemble into this box set that includes copies of Batman – One Bad Day: The Riddler and a new printing of The Killing Joke, with room to add more volumes as they are released.

Retail: $44.99 In-Store Date: 06/20/2023

Batman – One Bad Day: The Riddler Hardcover – 20th June, 2023 by Tom King, Mitch Gerads

The Most Dangerous Game of Wits Batman and Riddler have ever played… The Riddler is one of Batman's most intellectual villains and the one who lays out his clues the most deliberately. The Riddler is always playing a game, there are always rules. But what happens when The Riddler kills someone in broad daylight for seemingly no reason? No game to play. No cypher to breakdown. Batman will reach his wit's end trying to figure out the Riddler's true motivation in this incredible thriller!

Batman: One Bad Day: Two-Face Hardcover– 4th July, 2023 by Mariko Tamaki, Javier Fernandez

Heads or Tails, when it comes to Two-Face, Batman always loses! Is Harvey Dent back to save Gotham City? Two-Face has at all times been considered as Batman's most tragic villain. If solely Harvey Dent hadn't been scarred by acid, he might have continued his good work as D.A. in Gotham City and been Batman's biggest ally and good friend…proper? Or has Batman prolonged Harvey Dent an excessive amount of grace in his a number of makes an attempt at reform? He'll query himself as Harvey Dent is free as soon as extra, scarred however seemingly freed from Two-Face's affect. But…when it's revealed Harvey Dent's father has been threatened to be murdered on his 88th birthday, will Two-Face have the option to withstand becoming a member of the get together? In this incredible one-shot comic, Mariko Tamaki and Javier Fernandez's tragic noir Two-Face epic will flip that iconic coin…on its head?!

Batman: One Bad Day: Penguin Hardcover – 4th July, 2023 by John Ridley, Alex Maleev

When the Penguin's criminal empire is stolen by a former associate, Batman faces both Cobblepot and THE UMBRELLA MAN on the burning streets of Gotham! John Ridley and Giuseppe Camuncoli are ready to bring us ONE BAD DAY! The Penguin's criminal enterprise and the Iceberg Lounge have been stolen from underneath him by his former associate the Umbrella Man. The Umbrella Man has removed all of the rules for crime in Gotham City that the Penguin put in place, and the city is in chaos. The Penguin is a broken man, and he'll have to travel through the burning streets of Gotham with a gun and a single bullet putting together a new crew to take back what he's built. Will Batman help the devil he knows or face the devil he doesn't in the form of the Umbrella Man? A crime epic from the team behind the critically acclaimed Other History of the DC Universe, John Ridley and Giuseppe Camuncoli–don't miss it!

Batman: One Bad Day: Catwoman Hardcover –18th July, 2023 by G. Willow Wilson, Jamie McKelvie

When Selina Kyle finds out an item from her past is being sold for way more than it used to be worth, it sends her into a spiral, and she'll do everything in her power to steal it back. Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, is the greatest thief that Gotham City has ever seen. She's effortlessly stolen countless items of immense value over the years and successfully evaded the GCPD and Batman. But when Catwoman finds out an item from her past is being sold for way more than it used to be worth, it sends Catwoman into a spiral, and she'll do everything in her power to steal it back. Batman tries to stop her before she goes too far, and a mysterious figure known as the Forger will change Catwoman's life forever.

Batman: One Bad Day: Mr. Freeze Hardcover – 18th July 2023 by Gerry Duggan, Matteo Scalero

Going back to the Dark Knight's early days in Gotham City: Batman and Robin, Dick Grayson, face down the coldest winter Gotham City has ever seen. A winter so cold that Mr. Freeze, Victor Fries, no longer needs his containment suit to survive; he is in an element where he can thrive. Robin empathizes with Mr. Freeze, all Freeze wants to do is save his wife, Nora-but Batman warns Robin not to give his empathy to Victor Fries. He's a man who decided his own fate a long time ago and he deserves none of our warmth. And this winter… he will show his true wickedness and power.

Batman: One Bad Day: Bane Hardcover – 1st of August, by Joshua Williamson and Howard Porter.

A PAST, PRESENT, AND FUTURE DESTROYED BY VENOM! Bane broke the Bat—he's one of the only villains to ever truly vanquish the Dark Knight—but is that all he's ever accomplished? Decades from now, Bane is a washed-up wrestler reliving his glory days in the ring, defeating someone dressed like Batman every day. But when he discovers that there's a new source of Venom in the world, he'll do everything he can to shut down the facility it's coming from for good and make sure that no one takes the poison that ruined his life.