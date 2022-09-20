How DC Will Publish Batman: One Bad Day In Hardcover For 2023

Bleeding Cool previously noted that DC Comics was to publish their series of one-shot takes on Batman: The Killing Joke, called Batman: One Bad Day, in hardcover as well as the original comic book format. Priced at $17.99 rather than the normal $7.99 with no sign of anything extra at this point.

We noted that Batman: Mister Freeze: One Bad Day was being published in prestige format in November 2022, and then again in May 2023 again, in hardcover, for over twice the price, at $17.99. And it now seems the following books have joined that format.

Batman – One Bad Day: The Riddler Hardcover – February 7, 2023 by Tom King, Mitch Gerads

The Most Dangerous Game of Wits Batman and Riddler have ever played… The Riddler is one of Batman's most intellectual villains and the one who lays out his clues the most deliberately. The Riddler is always playing a game, there are always rules. But what happens when The Riddler kills someone in broad daylight for seemingly no reason? No game to play. No cypher to breakdown. Batman will reach his wit's end trying to figure out the Riddler's true motivation in this incredible thriller!

Batman: One Bad Day: Two-Face Hardcover– March 14, 2023 by Mariko Tamaki, Javier Fernandez

Heads or Tails, when it comes to Two-Face, Batman always loses! Is Harvey Dent back to save Gotham City? Two-Face has at all times been considered as Batman's most tragic villain. If solely Harvey Dent hadn't been scarred by acid, he might have continued his good work as D.A. in Gotham City and been Batman's biggest ally and good friend…proper? Or has Batman prolonged Harvey Dent an excessive amount of grace in his a number of makes an attempt at reform? He'll query himself as Harvey Dent is free as soon as extra, scarred however seemingly freed from Two-Face's affect. But…when it's revealed Harvey Dent's father has been threatened to be murdered on his 88th birthday, will Two-Face have the option to withstand becoming a member of the get together? In this incredible one-shot comic, Mariko Tamaki and Javier Fernandez's tragic noir Two-Face epic will flip that iconic coin…on its head?!

Batman: One Bad Day: Penguin Hardcover – April 4, 2023 by John Ridley, Alex Maleev

When the Penguin's criminal empire is stolen by a former associate, Batman faces both Cobblepot and THE UMBRELLA MAN on the burning streets of Gotham! John Ridley and Giuseppe Camuncoli are ready to bring us ONE BAD DAY! The Penguin's criminal enterprise and the Iceberg Lounge have been stolen from underneath him by his former associate the Umbrella Man. The Umbrella Man has removed all of the rules for crime in Gotham City that the Penguin put in place, and the city is in chaos. The Penguin is a broken man, and he'll have to travel through the burning streets of Gotham with a gun and a single bullet putting together a new crew to take back what he's built. Will Batman help the devil he knows or face the devil he doesn't in the form of the Umbrella Man? A crime epic from the team behind the critically acclaimed Other History of the DC Universe, John Ridley and Giuseppe Camuncoli–don't miss it!

Batman: One Bad Day: Catwoman Hardcover – June 6, 2023 by G. Willow Wilson, Jamie McKelvie

A brooch Selina Kyle's mother once pawned for pennies is now part of a high-bid auction! The stakes are personal, and Catwoman will steal it back at any cost in G. Willow Wilson and Jamie McKelvie's ONE BAD DAY one-shot!