DC Super Hero Girls Get A High School Reunion For 10th Anniversary

DC Super Hero Girls get a high school reunion for the 10th anniversary of their first graphic novel, by Shea Fontana and Yancey Labat

Article Summary DC Super Hero Girls returns with a 10th anniversary high school reunion graphic novel in 2026.

Original creators Shea Fontana and Yancey Labat reunite for DC Super Hero Girls: High School Reunion.

Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Batgirl, Harley, Ivy, and Beast Boy are summoned to a mysterious reunion party.

The heroes must solve the reunion’s secrets as they revisit their past and test old friendships.

DC Super Hero Girls was originally an animated superhero web series for Cartoon Network launched in 2015, and created by Shea Fontana, Lisa Yee and Aria Moffly, before being reimagined by Lauren Faust in 2019. The series focused on a high school reimagining of Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Supergirl, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Katana, and Bumblebee, joined by Hal Jordan, Barry Allen, Star Sapphire, Beast Boy, Cheetah, Hawkgirl, and Catwoman, with Amanda Waller featured as the principal of Super Hero High.

DC Super Hero Girls: Finals Crisis was the first of many graphic novel based on the DC Super Hero Girls franchise, written by Shea Fontana and drawn by Yancey Labat, and was published on the 5th of July, 2016, while the first two chapters of the book were released for Free Comic Book Day in the May of that year. Ten years, and many books later, the DC Super Hero Girls are going to be getting a tenth anniversary high school reunion. DC Super Hero Girls: High School Reunion from the original creative team of Shea Fontana and Yancey Labat, will be published on the 2nd of June, 2026.



DC Super Hero Girls High School Reunion – 2nd of June, 2026

Written by Shea Fontana and drawn by Yancey Labat

The DC Super Hero Girls are back and ready for their high school reunion! It's the 10th anniversary of DC Super Hero Girls: Finals Crisis, and modern-day, grown-up Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Batgirl, Harley, Ivy, and Beast Boy have received invitations to the most exclusive party in town—their high school reunion. Distracted by all their grown-up responsibilities, the group hasn't been able to get together for a while, and they are more excited than ever to see their friends again! But this "reunion" isn't what it seems…No one else is present when they arrive for the party! Who could have summoned everyone to Super Hero High? What is really going on? To find the answers to their questions and the way out of this trap, the heroes will have to take a walk down memory lane. But will this deep dive into their past bring the heroes back to their B.F.F. ways or reopen old wounds? Join original creators Shea Fontana and Yancey Labat for an unforgettable all-new adventure! Trade Paperback, 160 pages, $12.99

