DC Universe Infinite App Launches In The UK This Afternoon, Honest

Today is meant to be the day that the DC Universe Infinite App is meant to be available on iOS and Android in the UK. And DC Comcis tweeted out that this had already happened.

But, as of this moment, it was not. Not yet anyway.

However, it appears that it will be launched today, probably this afternoon. DC World posted the following images of a press pack they had received today which promised an afternoon launch.

It looks like I may also have received a press pack from DC which is an unusual thing. But it seems that DC Comics used insufficient postage or didn't pay the VAT for mine, so I have to wait a day or more to pick it up…

Annual subscriptions to the DC Universe Infinite App are intended to be available for the first thirty days for £36.99 a year. Anyone that pays the introductory pricing will be able to renew at the same price, as long as they maintain their paid subscription. After the first 30 days, annual subscriptions will be available for £54.99 a year. Monthly subscriptions are also available for £6.99. You pays your money, you takes your choice.

DC Universe Infinite currently sees recently released comics arrive six months after their physical versions release in bookstores, along with original graphic novels spanning eighty years of the DC Comics publishing as well pre-print access to DC Digital First titles and DC Universe Infinite Originals including the recent Harley Quinn The Animated Series: The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour.

DC Universe Infinite was launched in January last year as a bare-bones comics subscription service as the previous offerings of TV and movies were transferred to HBO Max. It was believed that, previously, it was the video content that stopped the app from being made available outside the USA, over conflicting media sales and licensing rights with other broadcasters in other territories, but once that went away, the absence of foreign availability seemed baffling. It still seems baffling, especially with the rest of the world still denied the app in question. It was originally promised to be available globally last summer, but that date came and went. Now all of Britain remains on tenterhooks. Tik tok, tik tok.