DC Universe Infinite for France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Brazil, Mexico

DC Universe Infinite streaming service from DC Comics comes to France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Brazil and Mexico

Article Summary DC Universe Infinite debuts in France, Italy, Germany, Spain; coming soon to Brazil and Mexico.

Access 30,000 English DC comics plus exclusive DC GO! webcomics and classic series.

Ultra tier offers early access to Digital First comics and iconic series six months after publication.

Introductory 15% discount for new subscribers in the first 30 days; standard pricing begins January 20, 2025.

DC Comics' streaming service DC Universe Infinite is now available in France, Italy, Germany, and Spain and will be rolling out in Brazil and Mexico on the 16th of December for those who don't use VPN services. This will join joining Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom as territories outside the USA. Including access to 30,000 English language DC comics with the Ultra subscription, the recently announced DC GO! collection of original vertical webcomics along with select iconic DC series like Batman: Hush, plus classic issues of MAD Magazine, reformatted to take advantage of this format. Subscribers will also have early access to new Digital First comics that previously include titles such as Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour, Suicide Squad: King Shark and more. Most titles will be available six months after standard publication, with Ultra tier subscribers having early access, including Absolute Power, the DC All-In Special, Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, and Absolute Superman. The DCUI community channel on DC Discord is free and is available in each of the new countries.

"Bringing DC UNIVERSE INFINITE and DC GO! to fans worldwide has been a top priority as we continue to connect with our global audience with access to DC's iconic Superhero content. Providing a subscription platform offering our vast library of comics gives fans around the world a unique opportunity to access their favorite stories at their fingertips, anytime, anywhere," said DC Senior Vice President and General Manager Anne DePies.

How full that access will be is still up in the air. I can confirm this morning that Brits still don't have access via desktops, only through mobile apps. But those who sign up for the Ultra tier subscription on DC Universe Infinite during the first 30 days of each country's launch can subscribe at an introductory 15% discount and can renew at the same discounted price for as long as they maintain their paid subscription. Starting January 20, 2025, ULTRA subscriptions will be available at the following standard prices, per country.

DC UNIVERSE INFINITE Monthly

Australia: $9.99* AUD

Brazil: R$ 12,99

Canada: $9.99* CAD

France: 6,99 €

Germany: 6,99 €

Italy: 6,99 €

Mexico: Mex$70.00

New Zealand: $9.99* NZD

Spain: 6,99 €

United Kingdom: £6.99 BPS

United States: $7.99* USD

DC UNIVERSE INFINITE Annual

Australia: $99.99* AUD

Brazil: R$ 119,90

Canada: $89.99* CAD

France: 65,99 €

Germany: 65,99 €

Italy: 65,99 €

Mexico: Mex$660.00

New Zealand: $99.99* NZD

Spain: 65,99 €

United States: $74.99* USD

United Kingdom: £54.99 BPS

DC UNIVERSE INFINITE Ultra

Australia: $159.99* AUD

Brazil: R$ 160,90

Canada: $144.99* CAD

France: 84,99 €

Germany: 84,99 €

Italy: 84,99 €

Mexico: Mex$850.00

New Zealand: $159.99* NZD

Spain: 84,99 €

United Kingdom: £87.99 BPS

United States: $119.99* USD

*plus sales tax where applicable

