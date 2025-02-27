DC Universe Infinite Ultra Adds Monthly Level as Absolute Joins DC Go

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, dc universe infinite

The DC Universe Infinite digital streaming service from DC Comics has added a monthly Ultra Tier subscription as well as the existing annual subscription, at $12.99 per month (plus taxes), releasing new comics 30 days after print release, access to a library of over 32,000 DC comic books and graphic novels, an expanded roster of titles from DC's Vertigo and DC Black Label imprints, and qualify for exclusive Ultra tier member–only events. As with the rest of the DC Infinite offerings, it is only available in certain territories and even in those territories through certain devices.

They have also cut up the DC All-In, Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, and Absolute Wonder Woman titles for the DC GO! Vertical Scroll Reader, with the first episode of each Series available to read for free, as well as original webcomics and already chopped-up titles Harley Quinn in Paradise, Nothing Butt Nightwing, Batman: Hush, All-Star Superman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and more.

DCUI paid subscribers can now access Absolute Batman #1-4, Absolute Superman #1-3, and Absolute Wonder Woman #1-4. and all future issues of these titles will be available in the DC GO! format with a paid subscription alongside the standard digital versions.

DC Universe Infinite subscribers can download comics for unlimited offline reading on their iOS and Android devices. Just in case anyone is nervous about what just happened with Dark Horse Comics Digital.

DC Universe Infinite is an online streaming service that primarily distributes past issues of DC-published comic books, digitally, to PCs, tablets and phones. When it was relaunched, replacing the previous DC Universe app, DC Universe Infinite would offer newly-published DC Comics titles one year after publication in print, later shortened to six months. It also offers early access to DC Comics' digital-first titles, exclusive comics created for the service, and access to a selection of DC's back catalogue. It is currently available in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Brazil and Mexico. DC Universe Infinite Ultra allows subscribers to get their all-you-can-eat fix of DC Comics offerings, not six months after print publication, but one month.

