As Dark Horse Digital Closes, How Can You Get A Refund?

As Dark Horse Digital closes, Dark Horse reminds you that you technically don't own the comics you bought... so how can you get a refund?

Article Summary Dark Horse Digital has shut down, ending online comic purchases and access by summer 2025.

Readers must download iOS comics by March 31, 2025, as apps won't be updated later.

Dark Horse offers refunds for 2025 web purchases but not app purchases through Apple.

Digital comics continue on Amazon, iBooks, Google Play, and others post-shutdown.

Yesterday, Dark Horse Comics announced in an e-mail sent to members that Dark Horse Digital (DHD) has shut down, with comics no longer available to buy on the app and the desktop version eventually being retired after the summer. Apple iOS readers have to download any books they bought as well as their Plants vs. Zombies app until the end of March. They state that, beginning on March 31, 2025, the Dark Horse Comics and Plants vs. Zombies apps for iOS will no longer be supported or updated. And that readers will still be able to access downloaded books after that, but because they won't be issuing updates, the performance of the iOS apps will degrade over time. And when the website is retired, online access will end.

Dark Horse states that users do not own the comics in their digital bookshelf. "As with Kindle, Nook, and other e-book companies, you license the right to read the book on supported and authorized devices." And they state they are unable to allow downloads to your computer or provide PDFs.

Dark Horse states that they will offer refunds for 2025 transactions made on the website, with a deadline of the 30th of April. They do not have the ability to reverse transactions made through the Dark Horse or Plants vs. Zombies Comics apps. And that In-App transactions made to an Apple ID have to be discussed with Apple.

To get a refund for a transaction made in 2025 on the Dark Horse Digital website:

Navigate to your transaction history page. If you aren't logged in to your DHD account, you will be prompted to do so. Check the box next to any eligible transactions you wish to reverse. Click the "request refund" button either at the top or bottom of the page.#

Dark Horse states that it will still release digital comics and single-issue comics on Amazon, iBooks, and Google Play Books and collections on Barnes & Noble, Kobo, GlobalComix, and others.

