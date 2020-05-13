DC Universe Readership up 35% and New Titles Will Be Added

DC's streaming service — DC Universe — has seen readership go up to 35% between February and April of 2020 according to a press release put out by the company. To entice new subscriptions, and to keep old subscribers happy, DC now also boasts 23,000 comics for fans to read on their platform. DC offers both new and vintage comics, such as the famed Detective Comics #27, Action Comics #1, Sensation Comics #1, and more. Fans of the heralded superheroes can truly dive into their origins with the number of comics available on this app. Since launching in September of 2018, over 18 million comics have been read via the DC Universe.

The two most popular books for April were White Knight #1 and The Batman Who Laughs #1. Both of these debut issues give readers new insight into the Batman mythos while keeping readers entertained and guessing. White Knight is a limited seven-issue mini-series, while The Batman Who Laughs will be an ongoing series. Fans who wish to continue to dive further into modern DC will be able too, with new titles such as the Year of the Villain #1 and Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III.

DC Universe will also be adding more family-friendly titles as well. Just in time for Scoob!'s release, DC Universe will be adding 200+ titles featuring Scooby-Doo! Titles will include Scooby Apocalypse and Scooby-Doo Team-Up. DC already boasts several kid-friendly content on their app, so if you're looking for something else to entertain the kids with, look no further.

I've been a fan of the streaming service since I signed up for it in March. I've read countless titles on the app, and have watched several shows and specials via my Xbox. Growing up, I was a massive fan of DC Comics, and this app has helped me rekindle my love for these comics. Plus, there are just hours of great content to keep you occupied!