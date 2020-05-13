Doom Patrol Season 2 Sets June Debut, Teases Problems Big and Small

When the weirdness settled on the first season of DC Universe's live-action Doom Patrol, we had some important questions answered only to have them lead to even bigger questions. If you've seen the series, then you know what we're talking about. If you haven't then a quick "major spoilers warning" because our heroes find themselves very, very tiny in a place where being very, very tiny is definitely not a good thing. Assuming they get out of that (pretty sure they will), there's the matter of a new team member that must be addressed: Niles "The Chief" Caulder's (Timothy Dalton) daughter, Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro). So when the series comes tripping the light fantastic across the dimensions of HBO Max (and DC Universe) on June 25, there's going to be a whole lot of betrayal and abandonment issues to contend with (as you're about to read in the official season overview).

DC's strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff's toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles' daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.

DC Universe's Doom Patrol stars April Bowlby as Rita Farr / Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Kay Challis / Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg, Brendan Fraser and Riley Shanahan as Clifford "Cliff" Steele / Robotman, Matt Bomer and Matthew Zuk as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief, Alan Tudyk as Eric Morden / Mr. Nobody, Abigail Shapiro as Dorothy Spinner, and Karen Obilom as Roni Evers. A reimagining of the superhero DC characters originally written and drawn by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani, Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Chris Dingess serving as executive producers.