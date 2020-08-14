DC Will Publish John Ridley's 5G Luke Fox-as-Batman Comic After All?

What seems like a lifetime ago, Bleeding Cool broke the news that the Oscar-winning screenwriter of 12 Years a Slave, John Ridley was to write the ongoing Batman comic book for DC Comics, Not only that, but Bruce Wayne would be replaced in the role by the son of Lucius Fox, Luke Fox, otherwise known as Batwing. And then that this would be party of a line-wide relaunch that saw all the DC Comics characters age and their crime-fighting identities be taken on by newer, younger, more diverse characters. it was called 5G – or Generation Five – and it would be the new face of the DC Universe. DC editors said that this was going to be the status quo at DC Comics while Dan DiDio was Publisher.

Then Dan DiDio was fired six months before it was meant to launch. Then the pandemic and global shutdown happened. And 5G was sent to the cornfield. Most of it.

A few remnants survive, Wonder Woman's origin sent back to the Second World War, Batman aged a little with every Robin having their day. And Superboy was aged to a teenager, an age more able to take over his dad's role. But what of John Ridley's Luke Fox-as-Batman comic, which would have led the 5G line and which a lot of time, money and effort had been spent on?

In what was intended to be an interview about the upcoming DC Fandome event with Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter, DC Publisher and CCO Jim Lee talked about just that. Borys writes "Yes, there will be more Batman — John Ridley, who won an Oscar for penning 12 Years a Slave, is writing a Batman mini-series ("It will have a huge impact on the rest of the line," Lee says) — and there will also be the return of Milestone, a label that features under-represented heroes and creators."

The project will be discussed in an already-recorded panel being aired next weekend as part of the DC Fandome event, as well as the launch of the much-delayed, artist-replaced and newly-solicited The Other History of the DC Universe.

