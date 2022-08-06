DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1 Preview: DC Zombies are Back!

Supergirl gets a slightly rewritten origin in this preview of DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1. Check out the preview below.

DCEASED: WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS #1

DC Comics

0622DC026

0622DC027 – DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1 Kael Ngu Cover – $4.99

0622DC028 – DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1 Dan Mora Cover – $4.99

0622DC029 – DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1 Francesco Mattina Cover – $4.99

0622DC824 – DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1 Jay Anacleto Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Trevor Hairsine, Andy Lanning (CA) Trevor Hairsine

What began as a battle for Earth has become a war for the galaxy as the epic final chapter in the massive DCeased franchise is here! The emergence of a reborn, undead Darkseid in DCeased: Dead Planet sets the stage for the most devastating conflict yet for Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman! As the Anti-Life Equation spreads into the cosmos, the survivors of Earth prepare for the coming apocalypse and realize their only hope could lie in the most powerful surviving hero from the first DCeased series… The bestselling creative team of Tom Taylor and Trevor Hairsine return for their third and final installment in War of the Undead Gods!

In Shops: 8/9/2022

SRP: $3.99

