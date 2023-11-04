Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Andrew Drilon, bat-mite, christmas, ethan sacks, Gavin Guidry, Jillian Grant, Josh Trujillo, Juan Bobillo, Marcus Smith, Michael W Conrad, Natalie Abrams, Rob Levin, sholly fisch, Soo Lee, Zipporah Smith

DC's Full Creative Line-Up For 'Twas The Mite Before Christmas

Here are the full creative teams for DC's Twas The Mite Before Christmas, a seasonal Bat-Mite anthology hitting FOC this weekend.

Article Summary DC's 'Twas The Mite Before Christmas features a line-up of popular characters in holiday stories.

The creative team includes Natalie Abrams, Ethan Sacks, Jillian Grant, and more.

Stories include “At Home Alone in Titans Tower”, “The Princess Switch” and "The Santa Copies".

Perfect read for those looking to enjoy holiday-themed comic books this Christmas season.

DC's Twas The Mite Before Christmas, a seasonal Bat-Mite anthology, was solicited as being by Natalie Abrams, Michael W. Conrad, Josh Trujillo, Ethan Sacks, Zipporah Smith, Rob Levin, Sholly Fisch, and Jillian Grant with by Marcus Smith, Gavin Guidry, Andrew Drilon, Soo Lee, Juan Bobillo and more. But who is doing what? And was anyone dropped? No, but a few were added, Here is the full creative team as it hits FOC this weekend.

The Teen Titans in "At Home Alone in Titans Tower" by Zipporah Smith and Logan Faerber

Harley Quinn & Amethyst in "The Princess Switch" by Rob Levin and Bob Quinn

Lex Luthor in "Lex-Tacular Christmas Carol" by Ethan Sacks and Soo Lee

Batwoman in "Riddler on the Roof" by Natalie Abrams and Marcus "Mas" Smith

Booster Gold in "The Santa Copies" by Jillian Grant and Rebekah Isaacs

Superman in "Streaks in the Sky" by Michael W. Conrad and Gavin Guidry

Bunker in "It's a Bunkerful Life" by Josh Trujillo and Andrew Drilon

Bat-Mite in "Wonderful Toys" by Sholly Fisch and Juan Bobillo

This book is a perfect companion for cookies by the fire and extra sour cream on your latkes. So pull up a sled and get ready for plenty of ho-ho-holiday hope to get you in the spirit of the season!

DC'S TWAS THE MITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A BEN CALDWELL

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Ben Caldwell

Written by Natalie Abrams, Michael W. Conrad, Josh Trujillo, Ethan Sacks, Zipporah Smith, Rob Levin, Sholly Fisch, and Jillian Grant Art by Marcus Smith, Gavin Guidry, Andrew Drilon, Soo Lee, Juan Bobillo, and others 'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a…Bat-Mite?! Join all your DC favorites as they take on eight classic holiday stories! From Constantine and Lex Luthor's Dickensian tale to Batwoman's puzzling Hanukkah hijinks to your classic cocoa-swilling Christmas romance switch with Harley and Amethyst, this book is a perfect companion for cookies by the fire and extra sour cream on your latkes. So pull up a sled and get ready for plenty of ho-ho-holiday hope to get you in the spirit of the season! Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 12/12/2023

