DC's House Ad For Batman Off-World #1 by Jason Aaron & Doug Mahnke

Batman: Off-World written by Jason Aaron and drawn by Doug Mahnke sees Batman getting to grips with what appears to be an alien incursion.

Batman: Off-World written by Jason Aaron, drawn by Doug Mahnke and launching on my birthday, the 21st of November sees Batman getting to grips with what appears to be an alien incursion of sorts. Unless, of course, Batman is the one doing the incursion… "A routine night in Gotham City for a young Batman proves to be anything but routine when the crime-fighter is confronted with a sort of foe he's never faced before—one from beyond the stars! A universe of possible alien threats leads Batman to make a daring decision—to venture alone into the far reaches of the cosmos for the very first time, where the Dark Knight will face the fight of his life!"

Here's the DC Comics house ad, appearing in next week's comic, over two pages:

And while we are at it, some low res Jamie Mendoza's inks of Doug Mahnke's pencils of Batman: Off-World #1.

Jason Aaron previously posted to his Substack newsletter news of his new Batman comic book, confirming Batman Off-World is his very first Batman comic book. He writes,

"This is a different sort of Batman story. One that sees a young Dark Knight undertaking his very first trip into space. A journey that's inspired by some of the DC books that made me a comics fan as a kid, and ultimately set the course for the rest of my life. I fell in love with comics because of DC. The first books my young, beardless self ever plucked from a grocery store spinner rack were the New Teen Titans and World's Finest and Batman. Books that opened the door to a universe of stories that would quite literally change the course of my life. So it is with great honor and excitement that at long last I get to make my proper debut as a DC writer, with a Batman story that takes a young Dark Knight on his own first journey into the far, wondrous reaches of the DC cosmos. BATMAN: OFF-WORLD is drawn by the legendary Doug Mahnke, who I've wanted to work with for years now, along with inker Jamie Mendoza. BATMAN: OFF-WORLD #1 will be coming your way November 21. And I'll be over here working on even more of those new projects."

BATMAN: OFF-WORLD #1

Written by JASON AARON

Art and cover by DOUG MAHNKE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 11/21/23

