DC's K.O. Brings A New Match: Booster Gold Vs Gorilla Grodd (Spoilers)

Article Summary

  • DC's K.O. event brings a surprising match-up: Booster Gold faces off against Gorilla Grodd in Titans #30.
  • Harley Quinn vs. Zatanna #1 reveals new fights, costume fun, and unexpected alliances in the DC universe.
  • Darkseid-possessed Booster Gold battles the Quorum Quantorum, shaking up the stakes with Grodd's intervention.
  • The conflict shifts from brutal physical blows to a high-stakes mental battle, pushing Booster Gold to his limits.

Two DC Comics titles tying into DC's K.O. event out today, DC K.O.: Harley Quinn vs. Zatanna #1 by Leah Williams and Mirka Andolfo and Titans #30 by John Layman, Pete Woods and Bruno Abdias. With Titans spinning off further…

DC's K.O. Booster Gold Vs Gorilla Grodd
Titans #30 by John Layman, Pete Woods and Bruno Abdias

And as well as the big fight… and some cosplay choices…

DC's K.O. Booster Gold Vs Gorilla Grodd
DC K.O.: Harley Quinn vs. Zatanna #1 by Leah Williams and Mirka Andolfo

Oh they do, Harley, they really do… it's basically the Marvelman wardrobe out there. You know, the one that the Matrix went and nicked.

DC's K.O. Booster Gold Vs Gorilla Grodd
Titans #30 by John Layman, Pete Woods and Bruno Abdias

But aside from all that fighting…we also get a little back-up. As the Darkseid-possessed Booster Gold defeats one member of the Quorum Quantorum…

DC's K.O. Booster Gold Vs Gorilla Grodd
Titans #30 by John Layman, Pete Woods and Bruno Abdias

… only to be grabbed by another, Gorilla Grodd fighting on the side of the angels. Or at least the closest approximation to them these days.

DC's K.O. Booster Gold Vs Gorilla Grodd
Titans #30 by John Layman, Pete Woods and Bruno Abdias

And as the Watchtower Interludes (not a Jehovah's Witness publication) jump titles, the battle switches from the physical…

DC's K.O. Booster Gold Vs Gorilla Grodd
DC K.O.: Harley Quinn vs. Zatanna #1 by Leah Williams and Mirka Andolfo

… to the mental. But at what cost to Booster Gold? Man, Dan Jurgens really would not like this, would he?

DC's K.O. Booster Gold Vs Gorilla Grodd
DC K.O.: Harley Quinn vs. Zatanna #1 by Leah Williams and Mirka Andolfo

DC K.O.: Harley Quinn vs. Zatanna #1 and Titans #30 are published today from DC Comics.

