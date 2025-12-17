Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: booster gold, cyborg, darkseid, Gorilla Grodd, harley quinn, KO, swamp thing, Titans, zatanna

DC's K.O. Brings A New Match: Booster Gold Vs Gorilla Grodd (Spoilers)

Two DC Comics titles tying into DC's K.O. event out today, DC K.O.: Harley Quinn vs. Zatanna #1 by Leah Williams and Mirka Andolfo and Titans #30 by John Layman, Pete Woods and Bruno Abdias. With Titans spinning off further…

And as well as the big fight… and some cosplay choices…

Oh they do, Harley, they really do… it's basically the Marvelman wardrobe out there. You know, the one that the Matrix went and nicked.

But aside from all that fighting…we also get a little back-up. As the Darkseid-possessed Booster Gold defeats one member of the Quorum Quantorum…

… only to be grabbed by another, Gorilla Grodd fighting on the side of the angels. Or at least the closest approximation to them these days.

And as the Watchtower Interludes (not a Jehovah's Witness publication) jump titles, the battle switches from the physical…

… to the mental. But at what cost to Booster Gold? Man, Dan Jurgens really would not like this, would he?

DC K.O.: Harley Quinn vs. Zatanna #1 and Titans #30 are published today from DC Comics.

DC K.O.: Harley Quinn vs. Zatanna #1 by Leah Williams, Mirka Andolfo

DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 5 of 8! It's all-out chaos as Harley Quinn faces off against a surprise opponent!

DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 5 of 8! It's all-out chaos as Harley Quinn faces off against a surprise opponent! Titans #30 by John Layman, Pete Woods, Bruno Abdias

DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 4 of 8! Grab yourself a ringside seat and get ready for the latest round of K.O. carnage!

