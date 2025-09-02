Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: KO, wonder woman

DC's K.O. Preview by Scott Snyder & Javi Fernandez…. Now In Colour

The DC's K.O. Preview by Scott Snyder and Javi Fernandez.... Now In Colour

We had a look at DC's K.O. SDCC ashcan at San Diego Comic-Con, previewing the upcoming K.O. series from Scott Snyder and Javi Fernandez. And now, we have it in living colour…

We have Superman stepping up to his first fight of the DC K.O. tournament. Each individual is allowed to bring in one weapon to fight with. Superman doesn't normally need any, but he is taking no chances, not only a weapon to harm his opponent but also to boost himself… Dawnsday brass knuckles with embedded miniature suns. Yellow suns, of course. But then it's time for a flashback and a game night with Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Lois Lane. And how does Batman always win? Why, he invents the rules that everyone has to play under. Will that be the same with K.O.?Do you reckon DC Comics will release this board game as a K.O. spinoff? We have a Darkseid entirely powered by the Absolute Universe, coming to take over the DC Universe, piece by piece as well… welcoming to DC K.O. in October…

"DC'S MAJOR 2025 EVENT IS HERE! SCOTT SNYDER AND JAVIER FERNANDEZ WELCOME YOU TO THE SLUGFEST OF THE CENTURY! The Heart of Apokolips has transformed Earth into a hellscape in preparation for the return of Darkseid! The end of the DC Universe is here! The Justice League's only chance to defeat Darkseid is to enter a deadly tournament, an epic and over-the-top battle royale that will surprise you! The World's Greatest Heroes fight to become the champion to enter the ring against Darkseid, but there's a catch…the closer you get to the Heart of Apokolips, the more it corrupts you, changes you into something dangerous. Which DC character has what it takes to make it to the end? Who is willing to do what it takes to win it all, even if it means taking down their friends and family? You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!