Deadly Trails #1 in Blackbox Comics August 2024 Solicits

Carmen Guasco and Rodrigo Rocha's Deadly Trails is a new series launching from Blackbox Comics, part of their August 2024 solicits.

Carmen Guasco and Rodrigo Rocha's Deadly Trails is a new series launching from Blackbox Comics, part of their August 2024 solicits and solicitations, described as "Jonah Hex meets Gunslinger Spawn with a touch of Clint Eastwood's legendary Pale Rider" that tells the story of a mysterious figure who comes riding into town on a cursed Bison. "When a dark gloom overshadows the town of Bannack, even the clouds seem to be an omen of death. Recently deceased, but no longer among the departed, Clay is back and out for vengeance."

"I've always loved these kind of classic Western sagas and tales of vengeance," says Blackbox Comics publisher and co-creator, Dimitrios Zaharakis. "Clay pays homage to those morally ambiguous, yet ultimately noble, figures while embarking on his own bloody trail of revenge across the backdrop of the Old West. We hope readers will embrace this new anti-hero and find themselves drawn into the mystery behind who Clay is and what led to his untimely demise."

(W) Carmen Guasco (A / CA) Rodrigo Rocha

A dark gloom overshadows the town of Bannack where the clouds seem to be an omen of death. Recently deceased but no longer among the dead, Clay is back and out for vengeance.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

